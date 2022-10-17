Week 6 Recap: Ja’Marr Chase is back, the QB dead zone & Devin Singletary’s odd usage

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski come together on Sunday evening to discuss all of the action from the NFL’s Week 6 games during the day from a fantasy perspective.

The guys kick off the podcast by discussing the very fun Bills/Chiefs game and Scott breaks down how Buffalo is using RB Devin Singletary and how it’s different than how any other team does it.

After wondering how much longer Kliff Kingsbury will keep his job, the guys talk about Ja’Marr Chase’s long-awaited “squeaky wheel game” and what it means for his fantasy value going forward.

Matt Ryan looked young again against the Jaguars. Was it a mirage? Or have the Colts finally figured out the best way to use him?

When talking about Tom Brady, Scott brings up the idea of a “QB dead zone” this year. If you didn’t invest in a QB early in your draft, there’s a good chance you hate the QBs on your fantasy team.

Find out why Kirk Cousins is the prime meridian QB, why the Ravens remind Matt and Scott of “The French Laundry”, what’s wrong with the Packers offense, and why this year’s Patriots team reminds Scott of the magical 2001 Patriots squad that introduced the world to Tom Brady.

02:30 Bills 24, Chiefs 20

12:55 Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9

18:50 Bengals 30, Saints 26

24:10 Colts 34, Jaguars 27

32:10 Steelers 20, Buccaneers 18

41:30 Vikings 24, Dolphins 16

46:10 Giants 24, Ravens 20

52:30 Jets 27, Packers 10

60:15 Patriots 38, Browns 15

65:45 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

70:30 Rams 24, Panthers 10

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts