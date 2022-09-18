NFL Week Two early inactives: Alvin Kamara, Julio Jones won’t play

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Saints and Buccaneers will both be missing key pieces from their offenses in Sunday’s game at the Superdome. Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out with a rib injury after missing the final two days of practice this week. Quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Mark Ingram are both playing after being listed as questionable.

On the Tampa side, wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out on Friday and left tackle Donovan Smith was officially ruled out on Sunday after being listed as doubtful with an elbow injury. Wide receiver Julio Jones is also inactive after a pregame warmup showed that his knee isn’t feeling well enough to give it a go.

Buccaneers at Saints

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin, WR Julio Jones, T Donovan Smith, QB Kyle Trask, TE Kyle Rudolph, RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, CB Zyon McCollum

Saints: CB Paulson Adebo, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Tre’Quan Smith, G Wyatt Davis, TE Nick Vannett, DE Payton Turner

Panthers at Giants

Panthers: WR Laviska Shenault, LB Brandon Smith, OL Cade Mays, DT Phil Hoskins, DE Amaré Barno

Giants: LB Kayvon Thibodeaux, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, DB Jason Pinnock, DB Aaron Robinson, DB Nick McCloud, LB Azeez Ojulari, OL Tyre Phillips

Commanders at Lions

Commanders: S Kam Curl, QB Sam Howell, TE Cole Turner, G Wes Schweitzer, G Chris Paul, DL Benning Potoa’e, CB Tariq Castro-Fields

Lions: C Frank Ragnow, G Jonah Jackson, CB Amani Oruwariye, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, TE James Mitchell, DL Demetrius Taylor, DL Austin Bryant

Patriots at Steelers

Patriots: CB marcus jones, S Joshuah Bledsoe, QB Bailey Zappe, DL Sam Roberts, OL Chasen Hines

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, G Kendrick Green, WR Steven Sims, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Mark Robinson, LB David Anenih

Colts at Jaguars

Colts: WR Michael Pittman Jr., WR Alec Pierce, LB Shaquille Leonard, C Wesley French, T Luke Tenuta, QB Sam Ehlinger

Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, S Daniel Thomas, RB Snoop Conner, CB Montaric Brown, LB De'Shaan Dixon

Jets at Browns

Jets: QB Zach Wilson, WR Denzel Mims, CB Bryce Hall, DL Bryce Huff, OL Conor McDermott, TE Lawrence Cager, TE C.J. Uzomah

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB D'Ernest Johnson, S Richard LeCounte III, T Chris Hubbard, T Jack Conklin, DT Perrion Winfrey

Dolphins at Ravens

Dolphins: TE Cethan Carter, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, LB Channing Tindall, TE Hunter Long

Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, WR James Proche, RB J.K. Dobbins, TE Nick Boyle, DT Travis Jones

NFL Week Two early inactives: Alvin Kamara, Julio Jones won’t play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk