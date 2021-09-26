NFL Week Three early inactives: Joey Bosa set to play for Chargers
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa didn’t practice at all this week due to ankle and foot injuries, but that’s not going to stop him from trying to chase Patrick Mahomes down on Sunday. Bosa is active for the Chargers after being listed as questionable on Friday.
The Chiefs had injury concerns at defensive end as well. As expected, Chris Jones is in the lineup and Frank Clark, who was listed as doubtful, is out.
Chargers at Chiefs
Chargers: CB Chris Harris, DL Justin Jones, RB Joshua Kelley, TE Tre' McKitty, OL Brenden Jaimes, QB Easton Stick, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
Chiefs: DE Frank Clark, CB Charvarius Ward, C Austin Blythe, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, WR Daurice Fountain.
Falcons at Giants
Falcons: WR Russell Gage, WR Frank Darby, CB A.J. Terrell, RB Wayne Gallman, DL John Cominsky, TE Parker Hesse
Giants: RB Devontae Booker, S Nate Ebner, LB Justin Hilliard, CB Josh Jackson, CB Sam Beal
Colts at Titans
Colts: T Braden Smith, WR Mike Strachan, RB Marlon Mack, CB BoPete Keyes, OL Will Fries, DE Isaac Rochell, DT Taylor Stallworth
Titans: CB Caleb Farley, TE Anthony Firkser, LB Derick Roberson, WR Josh Reynolds, FB Khari Blasingame, OL Dillon Radunz, DT Naquan Jones
Ravens at Lions
Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, DE Derek Wolfe, S Ar'Darius Washington
Lions: LB Jamie Collins, LB Trey Flowers, RB Jermar Jefferson WR Tom Kennedy
Cardinals at Jaguars
Cardinals: QB Chris Streveler, WR Andy Isabella, RB Eno Benjamin, CB Luq Barcoo, CB Tay Gowan, DL Victor Dimukeje, RT Kelvin Beachum
Jaguars: CB C.J. Henderson, CB Tre Herndon, EDGE Jordan Smith, DL Roy Robertson-Harris, DT Jay Tufele
Saints at Patriots
Saints: C Erik McCoy, QB Ian Book, DT Albert Huggins, DB Desmond Trufant, WR LJ Humphrey
Patriots: T Trent Brown, TE Devin Asiasi, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, DB Shaun Wade, LB Ronnie Perkins, LB Josh Uche
Bears at Browns
Bears: QB Andy Dalton, NT Eddie Goldman, S Tashaun Gipson, CB Artie Burns, TE Jesper Horsted, WR Breshad Perriman
Browns: T Chris Hubbard, LB Sione Takitaki, S Richard LeCounte, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, G Michael Dunn, DT Tommy Togiai
Washington at Bills
Washington: DT Matt Ioannidis, CB Darryl Roberts, DL Shaka Toney, OL Saahdiq Charles, TE Sammis Reyes
Bills: RB Matt Breida, T Tommy Doyle, DL Efe Obada, DL Carlos Basham, DT Harrison Phillips
Bengals at Steelers
Bengals: CB Trae Waynes, WR Tee Higgins, G Xavier Su'a-Filo, OL Fred Johnson, DT Tyler Shelvin, CB Nick McCloud
Steelers: LB T.J. Watt, WR Diontae Johnson, DT Carlos Davis, LB Alex Highsmith, QB Dwayne Haskins, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, OL Rashaad Coward
NFL Week Three early inactives: Joey Bosa set to play for Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk