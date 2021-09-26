NFL Week Three early inactives: Joey Bosa set to play for Chargers

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa didn’t practice at all this week due to ankle and foot injuries, but that’s not going to stop him from trying to chase Patrick Mahomes down on Sunday. Bosa is active for the Chargers after being listed as questionable on Friday.

The Chiefs had injury concerns at defensive end as well. As expected, Chris Jones is in the lineup and Frank Clark, who was listed as doubtful, is out.

Chargers at Chiefs

Chargers: CB Chris Harris, DL Justin Jones, RB Joshua Kelley, TE Tre' McKitty, OL Brenden Jaimes, QB Easton Stick, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

Chiefs: DE Frank Clark, CB Charvarius Ward, C Austin Blythe, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, WR Daurice Fountain.

Falcons at Giants

Falcons: WR Russell Gage, WR Frank Darby, CB A.J. Terrell, RB Wayne Gallman, DL John Cominsky, TE Parker Hesse

Giants: RB Devontae Booker, S Nate Ebner, LB Justin Hilliard, CB Josh Jackson, CB Sam Beal

Colts at Titans

Colts: T Braden Smith, WR Mike Strachan, RB Marlon Mack, CB BoPete Keyes, OL Will Fries, DE Isaac Rochell, DT Taylor Stallworth

Titans: CB Caleb Farley, TE Anthony Firkser, LB Derick Roberson, WR Josh Reynolds, FB Khari Blasingame, OL Dillon Radunz, DT Naquan Jones

Ravens at Lions

Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, DE Derek Wolfe, S Ar'Darius Washington

Lions: LB Jamie Collins, LB Trey Flowers, RB Jermar Jefferson WR Tom Kennedy

Cardinals at Jaguars

Cardinals: QB Chris Streveler, WR Andy Isabella, RB Eno Benjamin, CB Luq Barcoo, CB Tay Gowan, DL Victor Dimukeje, RT Kelvin Beachum

Jaguars: CB C.J. Henderson, CB Tre Herndon, EDGE Jordan Smith, DL Roy Robertson-Harris, DT Jay Tufele

Saints at Patriots

Saints: C Erik McCoy, QB Ian Book, DT Albert Huggins, DB Desmond Trufant, WR LJ Humphrey

Patriots: T Trent Brown, TE Devin Asiasi, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, DB Shaun Wade, LB Ronnie Perkins, LB Josh Uche

Bears at Browns

Bears: QB Andy Dalton, NT Eddie Goldman, S Tashaun Gipson, CB Artie Burns, TE Jesper Horsted, WR Breshad Perriman

Browns: T Chris Hubbard, LB Sione Takitaki, S Richard LeCounte, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, G Michael Dunn, DT Tommy Togiai

Washington at Bills

Washington: DT Matt Ioannidis, CB Darryl Roberts, DL Shaka Toney, OL Saahdiq Charles, TE Sammis Reyes

Bills: RB Matt Breida, T Tommy Doyle, DL Efe Obada, DL Carlos Basham, DT Harrison Phillips

Bengals at Steelers

Bengals: CB Trae Waynes, WR Tee Higgins, G Xavier Su'a-Filo, OL Fred Johnson, DT Tyler Shelvin, CB Nick McCloud

Steelers: LB T.J. Watt, WR Diontae Johnson, DT Carlos Davis, LB Alex Highsmith, QB Dwayne Haskins, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, OL Rashaad Coward

