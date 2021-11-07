NFL Week Nine early inactives: James Robinson out for Jaguars
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Jaguars won’t have their leading rusher for Sunday’s game against the Bills. James Robinson was listed as questionable because of a heel injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He returned for a limited workout on Friday, but isn’t feeling well enough to play on Sunday.
Carlos Hyde, Dare Ogunbowale, and Divine Ozigbo will be available at running back as the Jaguars try to pull off an upset against the AFC East leaders.
Bills at Jaguars
Bills: RB Matt Breida, TE Dawson Knox, T Spencer Brown, DE Boogie Basham, DE Efe Obada, DT Justin Zimmer
Jaguars: RB James Robinson, WR Tyron Johnson, CB Tre Herndon, TE Jacob Hollister, EDGE Jordan Smith
Patriots at Panthers
Patriots: WR N’Keal Harry, TE Devin Asiasi, RB J.J Taylor, OL Yasir Durant, CB Shaun Wade, DE Ronnie Perkins
Panthers: WR Shi Smith, CB CJ Henderson, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver. RB Royce Freeman, LB Kamal Martin, OG Pat Elflein, DT Phil Hoskins
Vikings at Ravens
Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, LB Chazz Surratt, DT Michael Pierce
Ravens: WR Sammy Watkins, RB Latavius Murray, S Ar'Darius Washington, OL Patrick Mekari, DT Brandon Williams
Raiders at Giants
Raiders: T Jackson Barton, RB Peyton Barber, CB Amik Robertson, DE Malcolm Koonce, NT Damion Square
Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, LB Lorenzo Carter, DB Nate Ebner, WR Sterling Shepard, LB Oshane Ximines
Falcons at Saints
Falcons: RB Wayne Gallman, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews, LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DL Ta'Quon Graham, DL Jonathan Bullard
Saints: DE Carl Granderson, WR Ty Montgomery, TE Juwan Johnson, DT Montravius Adams, DE Jalyn Holmes, DL Malcolm Roach
Broncos at Cowboys
Broncos: LT Garett Bolles, LB Malik Reed, NT Mike Purcell, S Jamar Johnson
Cowboys: QB Will Grier, S Israel Mukuamu, T Tyron Smith, WR Simi Fehoko
Browns at Bengals
Browns: WR Odell Beckham, DB Herb Miller, OL Hjalte Froholdt, TE Miller Forristall, DL Joe Jackson, DL Tommy Togiai, DL Andrew Billings
Bengals: OL Fred Johnson, CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Auden Tate, WR Trenton Irwin, DE Cam Sample
Texans at Dolphins
Texans: QB Jeff Driskel, LB Hardy Nickerson, DB Cre’Von LeBlanc, LB Eric Wilson, WR Davion Davis, QB Deshaun Watson, TE Pharaoh Brown
Dolphins: CB Trill Williams, WR Preston Williams, S Sheldrick Redwine, LB Darius Hodge, OL Greg Little, TE Hunter Long, DT John Jenkins
NFL Week Nine early inactives: James Robinson out for Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk