NFL Week Nine early inactives: James Robinson out for Jaguars

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Jaguars won’t have their leading rusher for Sunday’s game against the Bills. James Robinson was listed as questionable because of a heel injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He returned for a limited workout on Friday, but isn’t feeling well enough to play on Sunday.

Carlos Hyde, Dare Ogunbowale, and Divine Ozigbo will be available at running back as the Jaguars try to pull off an upset against the AFC East leaders.

Bills at Jaguars

Bills: RB Matt Breida, TE Dawson Knox, T Spencer Brown, DE Boogie Basham, DE Efe Obada, DT Justin Zimmer

Jaguars: RB James Robinson, WR Tyron Johnson, CB Tre Herndon, TE Jacob Hollister, EDGE Jordan Smith

Patriots at Panthers

Patriots: WR N’Keal Harry, TE Devin Asiasi, RB J.J Taylor, OL Yasir Durant, CB Shaun Wade, DE Ronnie Perkins

Panthers: WR Shi Smith, CB CJ Henderson, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver. RB Royce Freeman, LB Kamal Martin, OG Pat Elflein, DT Phil Hoskins

Vikings at Ravens

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, LB Chazz Surratt, DT Michael Pierce

Ravens: WR Sammy Watkins, RB Latavius Murray, S Ar'Darius Washington, OL Patrick Mekari, DT Brandon Williams

Raiders at Giants

Raiders: T Jackson Barton, RB Peyton Barber, CB Amik Robertson, DE Malcolm Koonce, NT Damion Square

Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, LB Lorenzo Carter, DB Nate Ebner, WR Sterling Shepard, LB Oshane Ximines

Falcons at Saints

Falcons: RB Wayne Gallman, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews, LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DL Ta'Quon Graham, DL Jonathan Bullard

Saints: DE Carl Granderson, WR Ty Montgomery, TE Juwan Johnson, DT Montravius Adams, DE Jalyn Holmes, DL Malcolm Roach

Broncos at Cowboys

Broncos: LT Garett Bolles, LB Malik Reed, NT Mike Purcell, S Jamar Johnson

Cowboys: QB Will Grier, S Israel Mukuamu, T Tyron Smith, WR Simi Fehoko

Story continues

Browns at Bengals

Browns: WR Odell Beckham, DB Herb Miller, OL Hjalte Froholdt, TE Miller Forristall, DL Joe Jackson, DL Tommy Togiai, DL Andrew Billings

Bengals: OL Fred Johnson, CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Auden Tate, WR Trenton Irwin, DE Cam Sample

Texans at Dolphins

Texans: QB Jeff Driskel, LB Hardy Nickerson, DB Cre’Von LeBlanc, LB Eric Wilson, WR Davion Davis, QB Deshaun Watson, TE Pharaoh Brown

Dolphins: CB Trill Williams, WR Preston Williams, S Sheldrick Redwine, LB Darius Hodge, OL Greg Little, TE Hunter Long, DT John Jenkins

NFL Week Nine early inactives: James Robinson out for Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk