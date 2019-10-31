NFL Week 9 WR/CB Matchups and TE Analysis

We're on to Week 9! I'll be breaking down the WR/CB matchups all season long with a focus on figuring out who could be facing shadow coverage as well as the best and worst overall situations. We'll also briefly touch on each team's TE group.

Physical data is courtesy of NFL.com and PlayerProfiler.com, alignment information is from Pro Football Focus while each WR's target share and air yard market share is provided by the fine folks at AirYards.com.

49ers at Cardinals

49ers Offense

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: The first game of the Emmanuel Sanders era in San Francisco went about as well as possible, as the 49ers absolutely massacred the Panthers 51-13. Jimmy Garoppolo went 18-for-22 for 175 yards and a pair of scores. His target distribution was as follows:

Sanders spent a position-high 18 snaps in the slot, which is good news for his chances at escaping Patrick Peterson's shadow coverage. The Cardinals didn't have Peterson travel inside with Sanders when they played the Broncos in 2018, and the long-time stud CB has spent just 11-of-139 (8%) snaps in the slot since returning from suspension in Week 7 this season.

Fire up Sanders as an upside WR3 against the Cardinals' 27th-ranked defense against opposing No. 1 WRs (Football Outsiders).

Samuel appears to have the best chance of emerging as the No. 3 pass-game target in this offense. His 70% snap rate last week was the highest among anyone other than Sanders, and coach Kyle Shanahan clearly has a soft spot for the 49ers' second-round pick considering he's fed the rookie five rush attempts this season.

Bourne could very well be relegated to a bench role with Marquise Goodwin (personal) back this week. Pettis (30% snap rate) is off the fantasy grid.

TE breakdown: Kittle has at least six catches in all but two games this season. What better time for some positive touchdown regression to come than against the league's single-worst defense against the position in just about every metric?

Cardinals Offense

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Christian Kirk returned last week for the first time since Week 4. The Cardinals' snaps and targets at WR were as follows:

Kirk's average of 9.6 targets per game trails only Michael Thomas (11.1), Cooper Kupp (10.9), Tyler Boyd (10.4), DeAndre Hopkins (10.1) Keenan Allen (10) and Julian Edelman (9.9). Fire him up as a WR3 despite the piss-poor matchup against the 49ers' beastly defense.

Byrd hasn't caught even three passes in a game since Week 2, while Fitzgerald has limped to 1-12-0 and 2-8-0 lines on just seven combined targets over the last two weeks despite prime matchups against the Giants and Saints, respectively.

Don't play any pass-game option in fantasy other than Kirk this week if you can help it. The Patriots and 49ers have each allowed just 3.9 net yards per pass attempt this season. The next-closest defense is the Panthers ... at 5.2.

TE breakdown: Charles Clay caught 3-of-3 targets for 88 yards last week, but largely benefited from broken coverage on both of his chunk gains. He's not a realistic fantasy option as long as he and Maxx Williams continue to split snaps right down the middle, particularly in this aforementioned brutal matchup.

Texans at Jaguars (in London)

Projected shadow matchups: DeAndre Hopkins vs. A.J. Bouye.

WR/CB breakdown: The Jaguars have had Bouye track Michael Thomas as well as Tre Herndon shadow Robby Anderson since Week 6. This would seemingly indicate Bouye and Nuk squaring off in this week's London-themed matchup, leaving the faster Herndon to spend most of his time across from field-stretching WR Kenny Stills.

Either way, Hopkins is set up beautifully against the league's single-worst defense in average receiving yards per game allowed to opposing No. 1 WRs.

The difference in workload and (accordingly) production for Nuk over the past three games compared to the first five weeks of the season has been striking.

Weeks 1-5: 44 targets, 31 receptions, 347 yards, 2 TDs, PPR WR17

Weeks 6-8: 37 targets, 29 yards, 270 yards, 1 TD, PPR WR3

The absence of Will Fuller (hamstring) certainly had something to do with this, but we also should've realized Deshaun Watson wasn't going to feed one of the league's best WRs between 7-8 targets per game forever. Continue to fire up Hopkins as an every-week high-end WR1.

Stills (3-22-0) disappointed in his first full game without Fuller, but he's set up for plenty of opportunity moving forward after playing over 90% of the offense's snaps in back-to-back weeks. Perhaps a bounce-back performance will come this week against Herndon, who is PFF's 70th-highest graded CB among 81 qualified full-time corners.

Keke Coutee lost his starting spot to DeAndre Carter, who has never found the end zone and has caught more than two passes in just 3-of-23 career games.

TE breakdown: I've cautioned against using the Texans TEs in fantasy because Darren Fells and Jordan Akins were largely splitting snaps and targets without a defined role for most of the first seven weeks. This changed in Week 8, as Fells (90% snaps, 6 targets) was on the field significantly more than Akins (52%) for the first time all season. Fells isn't exactly young at 33 years of age, but the 6-foot-7 and 281-pound TE has developed great chemistry with Deshaun Watson in the red zone. Fells is the PPR TE8 at the season's midway point and should be fired up as a mid-tier TE1 against the Jaguars' 22nd-ranked defense in DVOA vs. TEs.

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: The Jaguars are all kinds of banged up at WR, as Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder) was pulled from last week's game and eventually ruled out. Marqise Lee's (shoulder, IR) season is over. Keelan Cole will get the start in the slot if Westbrook is ultimately sidelined. Be sure to monitor our Week 9 Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

Hopefully Westbrook is ready to go by Sunday because he doesn't want to miss this matchup. The only position group more banged up than the Jaguars WRs in this game is undoubtedly the Texans CBs:

Starting CB Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) didn't play in Week 6, was forced out of Week 7 after playing just 14 snaps, and didn't suit up in Week 8.

Starting CB Bradley Roby (hamstring) is reportedly expected to be out through the team's Week 10 bye.

Starting CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion) is in the protocol and should be considered very questionable for Sunday.

Backup CB Phillip Gaines (ankle, IR) is done for the season.

Oh yeah, and the Texans will also be without some defensive lineman named J.J. Watt (pec, IR) for the rest of the season.

Gardner Minshew helped each of his top-three WRs in D.J. Chark (6-79-1), Chris Conley (4-103-1) and Cole (2-12-1) find the end zone last week against the Jets. The entire passing game is set up even better in this week's matchup against a Texans unit that was significantly better against the run (No. 5 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 23) even before losing the heart-and-soul of their defense along with half of their secondary.

TE breakdown: The Jaguars split reps up between Seth DeValve (59% snaps), Josh Oliver (39%) and Ben Koyack (38%) last week. They combined for three targets, rendering each as non-viable fantasy options. Note that the team reportedly does want to get their third-round rookie TE more involved moving forward, as Oliver has just two targets since making his season debut in Week 7.

Bears at Eagles

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: A-Rob has somehow maintained a solid floor this season despite having to deal with Mitch Trubisky's existence. Overall, the Bears' undisputed No. 1 WR has been anyone's idea of one of the better receivers in the league through eight weeks:

Receptions per game: 6.6 (No. 6 among all WRs)

Receiving yards per game: 75.1 (No. 18)

PPR per game: 16.7 (No. 11)

Continue to fire up Robinson as a high-end WR2 that might as well be a WR1 this week against an Eagles Defense he posted a 10-143-1 line against in the Bears' Wild Card loss to the Eagles last season.

Anthony Miller has posted respectable enough 4-52-0, 5-64-0 and 3-67-0 lines over the Bears' past three games, while Taylor Gabriel always offers big-play potential and had a deep chance last week that was overthrown by Trubisky. Still, it's tough to get behind either Miller or Gabriel as realistic fantasy options despite the amazing matchup as complementary pass-game options in the league's 27th-ranked scoring offense. Trubksiy has averaged a pathetic 217 passing yards per game in his four complete starts this season on an average of 38.4 attempts per game (5.6 YPA).

Yes, the Eagles CBs have been a laughing stock for the better part of the last season and a half. Also yes, Week 9 will be just the second game of the season that they'll have both Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby healthy. I wouldn't anticipate the secondary suddenly becoming elite, but perhaps they'll at least be a bit more competent against opposing No. 1 WRs moving forward.

TE breakdown: Trey Burton has six consecutive games with 20 or fewer receiving yards to start the season, while Adam Shaheen continues to steal red zone work and between 20-46% of the position's snaps per game. Neither are realistic fantasy options against an Eagles Defense that is one of just nine units to allow fewer than 45 yards per game to the TE position.

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: DeSean Jackson (abdomen) returned to practice Wednesday and appears to have a real chance to suit up for the first time since Week 2. Backup field-stretching WR Mack Hollins has one reception since Week 4 despite playing at least 45% of the offense's snaps in every game along the way.

And then we have Nelson Agholor, who has failed to do much of anything since being absolutely roasted by his own fan base back on September 23.

Alshon Jeffery figures to benefit from less attention if D-Jax gets back on to the field this week. The Eagles' No. 1 WR has scored a touchdown or caught at least four passes for 50-plus yards in all but one of his full games this season, but he's cleared the century mark just three times over the past three and a half seasons.

I'm as big a fan of #RevengeGames as the next loser fantasy analyst, but it's tough to trust Jeffery as anything more than an upside WR3 against the Bears' third-ranked defense in DVOA against No. 1 WRs.

TE breakdown: Wentz has enabled two of fantasy's top-10 TEs over the past five weeks:

Dallas Goedert: 23 targets, 15-166-3, 47.6 PPR (TE9)

Zach Ertz: 33 targets, 20-234-1, 47.4 PPR (TE10)

Ertz joins Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, Evan Engram, George Kittle and Aaron Jones as the only non-WRs in the league that lead their team in targets. He's also out-targeted Goedert 9-to-4 inside the 20-yard line this season. The potential return of D-Jax should help clear out the middle of the field for Wentz's longtime favorite target. Don't give up on Ertz just yet, while Goedert is still more likely to offer borderline TE1 value more weeks than not as long as he continues to play well more than half of the offense's snaps per game.

Colts at Steelers

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: The Steelers haven't had Joe Haden shadow this season. Even if he does decide to track T.Y. Hilton this week, the Colts' stud WR doesn't need to be downgraded against PFF's 80th-ranked CB among 127 qualified corners.

Jacoby Brissett might not be Andrew Luck, but that doesn't mean he's not capable of some truly fantastic QB play at times:

It was tough to get behind any of the Colts receivers other than Hilton as solid fantasy options with up to six different competent WRs and TEs playing a decent amount of snaps in any given week. The good news is last week's matchup against the Broncos appeared to *finally* provide some resemblance of a defined pecking order at WR.

Note that Campbell has spent nearly as many snaps in the slot (58) as he has out wide (64) this season, making Rogers the likely odd man out as the Colts get their second-round pick more involved as the season goes on.

Hilton is an every-week WR2 as the lead pass-game option in the league's 16th-ranked scoring offense, while Pascal can be treated as more of a boom-or-bust WR4 as long as this type of snap rate persists. Hilton boasts the week's second-best spot in terms of difference in 40-yard times for projected WR/CB matchups.

TE breakdown: Unfortunately, Jack Doyle (72% snaps in Week 7) continues to largely relegate Eric Ebron (34%) to the bench. The Colts still make sure to feed Ebron (4 targets in Week 8) a decent workload, but Doyle (5) remains nearly just as involved. An injury to either would result in a weekly TE1, but for now each is better approached as a boom-or-bust TE2.

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: The Colts have gotten cute in recent weeks and had Rock Ya-Sin and Pierre Desir (hamstring) shadow the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Stills and Courtland Sutton. Still, neither Ya-Sin (4.5% slot rate) nor Desir (6%) have moved inside with any sort of frequency this season, meaning JuJu Smith-Schuster should be free to feast on Kenny Moore in the slot whenever the Steelers please.

Let's take a deeper look at JuJu's "disappointing" third-year campaign from an efficiency perspective:

2018: 2.08 yards per route run, 12.8 yards per reception, 8.6 yards per target

2019: 2.01 yards per route run, 14.8 yards per reception, 9.6 yards per target

The difference, of course, is volume. Smith-Schuster saw 10.4 targets per game last season compared to just 6.6 in 2019. We shouldn't expect this to change too much this season considering Mason Rudolph has thrown fewer than 30 passes in four of his five extended appearances, but it remains difficult to call JuJu anything other than a great WR even if the top-tier fantasy production hasn't been there to this point.

The Steelers' latest rookie WR that is turning heads is Diontae Johnson, who caught 5-of-7 targets for 84 yards and a score against the Dolphins last Monday night. The performance could've been even bigger had Rudolph managed to hit Johnson on a deep ball that likely would've gone to the house. I was low on Johnson prior to last week's game because both of his long touchdowns earlier in the season were largely the result of busted coverage, but the Steelers' third-round pick deserves credit for balling out in Week 8. Treat him as an upside WR4 ahead of relatively difficult matchups against the Colts, Rams and Browns.

James Washington posted a putrid 47% snap rate last week and has caught more than two passes just once this season. He's off the fantasy radar as the offense's No. 4 pass-game option behind each of JuJu, Johnson and James Conner.

TE breakdown: Vance McDonald has posted 3-34-0, 1-5-0 and 3-19-0 receiving lines without seeing even five targets in a game since the Steelers added Nick Vannett. Neither are realistic fantasy options as complementary pieces inside of the league's 19th-ranked scoring offense.

Jets at Dolphins

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Sam Darnold and the Jets' passing game has failed to click for pretty much the entire season outside of their Week 6 victory over the Cowboys.

Darnold's target distribution to this point has been as follows:

Anderson nearly had himself another 90-plus yard touchdown last week, but instead had to settle for a big gain from defensive pass interference. The good news is that he's now set up extremely well against the Dolphins' banged up secondary, which will be without stud No. 1 CB Xavien Howard (knee, IR) for the remainder of the season. The Dolphins are one of just nine teams to have already allowed at least 30 completions of 20-plus yards.

I'm inclined to stay away from the rest of the Jets WRs despite the pristine matchup due to their lack of a ceiling as non-field-stretching threats inside of the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense. The Dolphins managed to hold the Redskins (166 passing yards), Bills (188) and Steelers (236) relatively in check through the air in their last three games, and Darnold has hardly earned the benefit of the doubt to this point.

TE breakdown: Chris Herndon (hamstring) appears to be trending towards a return after practicing in a limited fashion all of last week. Ryan Griffin has posted 3-10-0, 3-28-1, 1-1-0 and 4-66-2 lines in four games with Darnold this season, demonstrating the boom-or-bust nature as a full-time TE in this offense. Griffin's success could perhaps lead to a committee of sorts between him and Herndon while the Jets' talented second-year TE gets back in game shape, which would render each as non-viable fantasy options.

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Both Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns found the end zone last week despite posting pedestrian snap rates of 30% and 33%, respectively. Neither is a realistic fantasy option as a part-time WR in the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense.

That leaves us with the Dolphins' sneaky-talented outside WRs. Williams deserves credit for winning his battle with Joe Haden last week and has at least five targets in every game this season. Parker has ripped off 4-70-1, 3-28-1, 5-55-1 and 6-59-0 receiving lines in the Dolphins' last four games.

The Jets' 25th-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to the WR position is hardly a unit to fear, particularly for outside WRs. None of Nate Hairston (No. 51), Darryl Roberts (No. 100) nor Trumaine Johnson (No. 106) have managed to rank among PFF's top-50 CBs this season among 127 qualified players.

I can think of worse ways to spend my money than by firing up some cheap Ryan Fitzpatrick, Parker and Williams stacks in DFS this week.

TE breakdown: Mike Gesicki has averaged 3.6 targets per game this season, flashing some occasional field-stretching and contested-catch ability down the seam. Gesicki (63% snap rate) could be in for an enhanced role moving forward after the Dolphins released Nick O'Leary (30%) this week.

Vikings at Chiefs

Position WR Height Weight Speed Tgt Share Air Yard Share CB Height Weight Speed Left Stefon Diggs 72 195 4.46 23% 44% Charvarius Ward 73 198 4.49 Slot Adam Thielen 75 200 4.54 21% 29% Tyrann Mathieu 69 186 4.5 Right Bisi Johnson 72 204 4.51 12% 14% Bashaud Breeland 71 197 4.62

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Adam Thielen (hamstring) was close to suiting up last week and is tentatively expected to play Sunday. Laquon Treadwell will start in 3-WR sets if not, although the Vikings utilized stud rookie TE Irv Smith (64% snaps) more than Treadwell (22%) in Week 8 with Thielen out.

Thielen is plenty capable of winning any matchup, but it's been Stefon Diggs who has truly been on a different level this season. Diggs joins a select list of WRs that have managed to average at least three yards per route run in a single season over the past 10 years (PFF):

2010 Kenny Britt (3.03)

2011 Victor Cruz (3.08)

2012 Andre Johnson (3.02)

2015 Julio Jones (3.04)

2016 Jones (3.12)

2017 Jones (3.08)

2018 Albert Wilson (3.03)

2019 Amari Cooper (3.03)

2019 Stefon Diggs (3.54)

You'd have to go all the way back to Steve Smith (3.87) in 2008 to find a WR that was more efficient than Diggs on a per-route basis.

The Chiefs Defense has been significantly better against the pass (No. 4 in DVOA) than the run (No. 30) this season. Still, there's no reason to fear this matchup as long as both Diggs and Cousins continue to play at all-world levels.

TE breakdown: Smith has more than 20 receiving yards in more games (4) than Kyle Rudolph (2) this season. Unfortunately, neither TE has received anything close to a fantasy-friendly role to this point as the No. 4 (at best) pass-game option in any given week behind Diggs, Thielen and Dalvin Cook. Gun to my head I'd take my chances with Smith over Rudolph, but please just avoid this situation if possible.

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Matt Moore's target distribution in roughly six quarters of action this season is as follows:

Note that Watkins was out in Week 7, so all eight of his targets came last week against the Packers.

Watkins' return was most problematic for the Chiefs' second-round rookie. Overall, Hill (90% snaps), Watkins (85%) and Robinson (64%) played well over half of the offense's snaps, but Mecole Hardman (15%) was relegated to a clear backup role.

Surprisingly, the Vikings CBs have hardly been a group to fear this season:

Xavier Rhodes: PFF's No. 117-ranked CB among 127 qualified corners

Mike Hughes: No. 74

Trae Waynes: No. 83

I'm as sick and tired of the Watkins experience as you are, but each of the Chiefs' top-three pass-game options are in play this week against a Vikings Defense that is one of just eight units to allow double-digit touchdowns to the WR position this season.

TE breakdown: Travis Kelce caught 4-of-6 targets last week for 63 yards and a score. He's continued to operate as the position's premiere talent despite "only" functioning as the PPR TE2 this season. Continue to fire him up as a top-three fantasy TE with or without Patrick Mahomes (ankle, doubtful).

Titans at Panthers

Projected shadow matchups: Corey Davis vs. James Bradberry.

WR/CB breakdown: Bradberry has had the league's toughest schedule when it comes to shadow matchups over the past season and a half:

Sure, the likes of OBJ, Golladay and Jeffery have proven that Bradberry isn't a matchup fantasy owners should actively fade, but the Panthers' plus-sized No. 1 CB has at least consistently made life difficult for some of the league's very best WRs for the better part of the last 14 months.

The Browns and Chargers each identified Davis as the Titans' No. 1 WR and accordingly shadowed him with their respective No. 1 CBs Denzel Ward and Casey Hayward. I expect Bradberry to follow suit, as it also makes more sense for quick-footed No. 2 CB Donte Jackson to see more of speedy rookie A.J. Brown.

Ryan Tannehill has also leaned on Davis as the offense's No. 1 pass-game option so far:

Note that Humphries played just 44% of the offense's snaps last week, as Sharpe (37%) continues to stay annoyingly involved.

The arrow is pointing up for both Davis and Brown moving forward. Still, only the 49ers (3.9) and Patriots (3.9) have allowed fewer net yards per pass attempt than the Panthers (5.2) this season. It makes more sense for the Titans to attack the Panthers Defense on the ground (No. 32 in DVOA) compared to the air (No. 3).

(Yes, it might just be a Derrick Henry week).

TE breakdown: Walker (ankle) was out in Week 8 and doesn't seem to be anything close to 100% at the moment. Smith caught 6-of-7 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown with a close to full-time 73% snap rate last week. He's not set up quite so well this week against the Panthers' stingy secondary compared to last week's smash spot against the Buccaneers, but it doesn't take many opportunities for the Titans' SPARQ-plug TE to create some big plays.

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Kyle Allen will once again be under center in Week 9 with Cam Newton (foot) ruled out.

Neither D.J. Moore nor Curtis Samuel (shoulder) have managed to click with Allen after five games, but it's clear who the offense has trusted to consistently stretch the field vertically:

Moore: 34 targets, 22 receptions, 298 yards, 362 air yards, 1 TD

Samuel: 37 targets, 19 receptions, 220 yards, 537 air yards, 2 TDs

Both are thin plays despite this week's solid matchup, although I'd rather roll the dice with Samuel. Only Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Keenan Allen, Kenny Golladay and DeAndre Hopkins have more air yards than Samuel through eight weeks.

Note that Adoree' Jackson (foot) failed to suit up last week and should be considered questionable for Sunday. Career backup CB LeShaun Sims sure looked a lot like a liability against the Buccaneers, allowing 5-of-7 targets into his coverage to be caught for 76 yards and a touchdown.

TE breakdown: Greg Olsen this season with Kyle Allen under center: 6-75-2, 2-5-0, 0-0-0, 4-52-0 and 2-13-0. His only two solid games occurred vs. the notoriously porous Cardinals and Buccaneers secondaries. Stud FS Kevin Byard and the Titans haven't been overly dominant against opposing TEs this season, but this is still hardly a spot to expect the Panthers' 34-year-old TE to smash. Treat Olsen as a boom-or-bust high-end TE2.

Redskins at Bills

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Case Keenum (concussion) should be considered questionable for Sunday. It'd be tough to get behind any of the offense's pass catchers if Dwayne Haskins is forced to make his first career start on the road against the Bills' sixth-ranked defense in pass DVOA.

Either way, Terry McLaurin is in an extremely tough spot. Stud CB Tre'Davious White hasn't shadowed a single WR all season, but the Bills did align him as the defense's right CB on 29 snaps in Week 8 after he spent 100% of his outside snaps as the left CB in Weeks 1-7. It wouldn't be shocking to see Buffalo attempt to take the Redskins' only consistently-competent weapon away with their best defensive player.

McLaurin F1 has largely only been slowed by Stephon Gilmore and mud this season. The problem is that he's yet to receive double-digit targets in a game and is tied for 37th in overall pass-game opportunities among all WRs. There's a low ceiling and floor here against the Bills' elite secondary, which joins the Steelers as the league's only defenses that have yet to allow 100 receiving yards in a game to an opposing WR this season.

Trey Quinn has yet to reach 50 receiving yards in 11 career games, while Paul Richardson is averaging a career-low 8.6 yards per reception and hasn't come close to resembling the same contested-catch artist that we saw with the Seahawks from 2014-2017.

TE breakdown: Vernon Davis (concussion) has been limited in practice for weeks now, but remains in the protocol and should be considered questionable for Sunday. This brutal matchup against one of just six defenses allowing fewer than 40 receiving yards per game to opposing TEs, combined with the likely reality that Jeremy Sprinkle will continue to see plenty of snaps and targets if Davis returns, renders the Washington TE position as an extremely high-risk/low-reward play this week.

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Both Josh Norman (thigh, hand) and Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) are banged up, making an already great matchup vs. the league's No. 24-ranked defense in pass DVOA even more appealing.

John Brown joins Michael Thomas as the league's only players with at least 50 receiving yards in every game this season. The absence of Dunbar (PFF's No. 1 overall CB) would be particularly great news for Smokey considering Washington is surprisingly the league's best defense in DVOA against No. 1 WRs. Either way, fire up Josh Allen's undisputed No. 1 pass-game option as an upside WR2 in this fantastic spot. DFS exposure to Brown should be focused on FanDuel where he's priced as the WR20 as opposed to DraftKings (WR15).

Cole Beasley should be good either way considering the Redskins accordingly rank 32nd against No. 2 WRs. They've struggled to contain talented slot mavens such as Julian Edelman (8-110-1) and Sterling Shepard (7-76-0). Beasley has at least three receptions in every game this season and has found the end zone in back-to-back weeks. Slot CB Jimmy Moreland has allowed the second-highest QB Rating on passes into his coverage this season among 47 qualified slot CBs (PFF).

Duke Williams (66% snap rate in Week 8) loses occasional work to each of Robert Foster (13%) and Andre Roberts (8%). None are realistic fantasy options as the No. 3 (at best) pass-game option in the Bills' run-heavy offense.

TE breakdown: Dawson Knox has played 53% and 45% of the offense's snaps in two games since Tyler Kroft returned to action. Knox (6 targets) has been featured slightly more than Kroft (4) in the pass game during this stretch, but neither are realistic fantasy options with this type of split usage.

Buccaneers at Seahawks

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Both Chris Godwin (PPR WR3) and Mike Evans (WR6) have functioned as high-end WR1s after eight weeks of action. Overall, Godwin is on pace for a 107-1,611-13.7 season-long line, while Evans is projected for 87-1,513-13.7.

Evans is poised to join Randy Moss as the only WRs to gain over 1,000 receiving yards in each of their first six seasons ... ever.

They're both set up brilliantly this week against the Seahawks' mediocre secondary that doesn't move its CBs. Coach Bruce Arians should be free to deploy his stud WRs against the weak points of the artists formerly known as The Legion of Boom:

Breshad Perriman racked up a tackle for a loss (on his own teammate) and dropped a two-point conversion last week. At this point Perriman (70% snaps) is simply taking away opportunities from intriguing rookie WR Scott Miller (12%).

TE breakdown: 36 TEs have more targets than O.J. Howard (hamstring) this season. Cameron Brate caught 3-of-6 targets for 32 scoreless yards with Howard sidelined last week, but played a modest 66% of the offense's snaps. Brate is a thin option even with Howard sidelined as long as both Anthony Auclair (42%) and Tanner Hudson (25%) remain so involved.

Position WR Height Weight Speed Tgt Share Air Yard Share CB Height Weight Speed Left D.K. Metcalf 75 228 4.33 18% 26% Sean Bunting 70 195 4.42 Slot Tyler Lockett 70 182 4.4 22% 25% Vernon Hargreaves 70 204 4.5 Right David Moore 73 219 4.48 9% 13% Carlton Davis 73 206 4.53

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Everyone assumed Tyler Lockett would regress to some extent in 2019 after putting together one of the most-efficient seasons the position had ever seen last season.

This has been the case ... to an extent:

Lockett in 2018: 81% catch rate, 13.8 yards per target, 2.10 yards per route run (PFF), 158.3 QB Rating when targeted, WR24 in PPR per game

2019: 85% catch rate, 11.4 yards per target, 2.13 yards per route run, 140.2 QB Rating when targeted, WR14 in PPR per game

Lockett has traded some of his deep ball volume for higher-percentage underneath looks that haven't made him quite as efficient on a per-target basis, but his fantasy production and efficiency on a per-route basis has actually been even better.

And then there's D.K. Metcalf, who offers one of the league's most fantasy-friendly target shares. Overall, Russell Wilson has fed his rookie WR a league-high 12 end-zone targets along with another 12 pass-game opportunities thrown 20-plus yards downfield. The absurdly-athletic and freakishly-big second-round WR is the PPR WR31 through eight weeks and only has nine fewer targets than Lockett on the season.

Both Lockett and Metcalf are set up about as well as possible against the Buccaneers' 29th-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to the WR position.

Neither David Moore (49% snap rate in Week 8) nor Jaron Brown (28%) are realistic fantasy options as part-time WRs in the league's fourth-most run-heavy offense.

TE breakdown: Luke Willson continues to split snaps and targets alike with Jacob Hollister. Neither is a recommended fantasy play even in this cake matchup due to volume concerns as complementary pieces in this offense. Hollister is the preferred dart throw if you're really feeling crazy, as the former Patriots TE has eight targets over the past two weeks.

Lions at Raiders

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Note that No. 4 WR Marvin Hall has seven targets this season ... and just about every last one of them has been a shot play downfield.

Hall hasn't posted a snap rate above even 40% in a game to this point and obviously isn't a realistic fantasy option, but how fun is this guy?!

Anyway, Kenny Golladay is the league's most fantasy-friendly WR through eight weeks with a league-high 19 targets thrown 20-plus yards downfield as well as eight pass-game opportunities inside the 10-yard line.

Marvin Jones (47 targets) has been Matthew Stafford's 1.B. option by a slim margin behind Golladay (55).

Danny Amendola has posted 7-104-1, 0-0-0, 4-37-0, 1-6-0, 8-105-0 and 8-95-0 lines this season. Perhaps it's not a coincidence that Amendola's involvement in the offense has spiked since Kerryon Johnson (knee, IR) was injured. He's a cheaper and likely lesser-owned DFS play in what figures to be a popular game stack, particularly after considering Lamarcus Joyner joins Giants nickelback Grant Haley as the only CBs to allow over 300 yards into their slot coverage this season.

Each WR is in a spectacular spot this week against a Raiders Defense that has been significantly worse against the pass (No. 29 in DVOA) than the run (No. 9) through eight weeks. Only the Falcons, Buccaneers, Texans, Giants and Eagles have allowed more PPR per game to the WR position than the Raiders.

TE breakdown: T.J. Hockenson hasn't surpassed even 40 yards in a game since his 6-131-1 explosion against the Cardinals in Week 1. I'd feel better about a potential bounce-back performance in this spot if Jesse James didn't continue to siphon off 30-60% of the offense's snaps and a couple of targets per game. Stafford has looked for Hockenson (7 red-zone targets) nearly as often as Jones (9) and Golladay (9) in scoring position, but it's tough to treat the Lions' first-round TE as anything more than a touchdown-dependent upside TE2.

Projected shadow matchups: Tyrell Williams vs. Darius Slay (hamstring).

WR/CB breakdown: Tyrell Williams has played five games this season:

Week 1: 6 receptions-105 yards-1 TD (7 targets)

Week 2: 5-46-1 (7)

Week 3: 3--29-1 (3)

Week 4: 3-36-1 (7)

Week 8: 3-91-1 (6)

Williams somehow doesn't have even eight targets in a game this season despite working as the Raiders' undisputed No. 1 WR. The touchdowns (probably?) will stop at some point, rendering Williams as more of an upside WR3 than a true high-end fantasy option.

Williams is the only WR to worry about in this offense at the moment. Hunter Renfrow deserves some credit for his tackle-breaking 65-yard touchdown last week, but the emergence of recently-acquired WR Zay Jones rendered everyone other than Williams as a near part-time WR:

Williams: 89% snap rate

Renfrow: 64%

Trevor Davis: 46%

Jones: 39%

The good news for the entire Raiders Offense is that coach Jon Gruden has continued to put his players in positions to succeed. Only the Cowboys (6.7), Chiefs (6.6) and Vikings (6.4) have averaged more yards per play than the Raiders (6.2) through eight weeks, as Derek Carr's career-best season along with consistently efficient production from Josh Jacobs has enabled Oakland to find plenty of success both through the air and on the ground.

TE breakdown: Darren Waller has at least five targets in every game this season and has found the end zone on three separate occasions over the past two weeks. Continue to fire the Raiders' No. 1 pass-game option up as a top-three TE, particularly in this matchup against a Lions Defense that is one of just eight units to allow at least 60 yards to opposing TEs this season. Backup TE Foster Moreau has caught 13-of-16 targets for 131 yards and a pair of scores. He'd immediately be on the TE1 radar if Waller were to miss any game action.

Packers at Chargers

Projected shadow matchups: Davante Adams (toe) vs. Casey Hayward.

WR/CB breakdown: Adams is reportedly expected to suit up for the first time since Week 4.

I wouldn't bet against Aaron Rodgers and company slowing down anytime soon, but Adams will have his hands full in this likely shadow date against one of the league's very best CBs.

Overall, Hayward has more than held his own against every No. 1 WR he's been matched up against over the past season and a half, with the exception being the artist formerly known as Mr. Big Chest:

Adams is an auto-start in season-long formats, but he might need double-digit targets to truly ball out in this tough matchup.

MVS should be approached with caution in this spot considering he's at risk of splitting snaps with Allen Lazard.

Fantasy owners also shouldn't necessarily rush to jam Geronimo Allison into lineups, although normally-awesome slot CB Desmond King has allowed 18-of-19 targets into his coverage this season to be caught for 203 yards and a touchdown.

Keep in mind that Aaron Jones is currently Rodgers' most-targeted receiver this season. Adams will obviously take away that title sooner rather than later, but this new-look Packers Offense spreads the ball around enough that there might not be enough targets for a consistently productive No. 2 WR.

TE breakdown: Jimmy Graham is the PPR TE13 after eight weeks of action. The Packers' starting TE will turn 33 before the end of the month. Graham has proven to not be all the way washed, but the return of Adams won't help his touchdown equity. The Chargers are one of 11 defenses allowing fewer than 10 PPR per game to the TE position, making Graham a touchdown dependent TE2.

Projected shadow matchups: Mike Williams vs. Kevin King.

WR/CB breakdown: Keenan Allen played through a mid-week hamstring injury last Sunday, ultimately catching 7-of-10 targets for 53 yards.

Meanwhile, Mike Williams failed to find the end zone yet again with a 3-69-0 performance.

Note that both WRs let Philip Rivers down by dropping fairly easy potential touchdowns.

The good news is that Allen has back-to-back games with double-digit targets after inexplicably receiving just 17 combined pass-game opportunities in Weeks 4-6. Packers CB Jaire Alexander spent plenty of time in the slot as a rookie, but hasn't moved inside for more than 10 snaps in a game in 2019 despite facing the likes of Tyreek Hill, Emmanuel Sanders and Adam Thielen.

Fire up Allen as an upside WR2 that is due for a blowup performance.

Williams is also set up just fine against Kevin King, who has shadowed similar big-bodied WRs such as Alshon Jeffery (3-38-1) and Kenny Golladay (5-121-0) with mixed success this season. Only Williams (50 targets), Jamison Crowder (50) and Jarvis Landry (54) have at least 50 pass-game opportunities without a score through eight weeks.

The Chargers gave Andre Patton an 82% snap rate last week, as Geremy Davis (18%) was relegated to the bench. Still, the undrafted rookie wasn't even targeted against the Bears.

TE breakdown: Hunter Henry has peeled off 8-100-2, 6-97-0 and 4-47-0 lines since returning in Week 6. He's seen a position-high 23 targets in this span. Fire up HHH as a high-end TE1 as long as Philip Rivers continues to feed him the ball at a position-best rate.

Browns at Broncos

Projected shadow matchups: Odell Beckham Jr. (groin) vs. Chris Harris Jr..

WR/CB breakdown: The Broncos have finally allowed Harris to be more than just a slot CB this season, deploying him in shadow matchups against each of Allen Robinson (4-41-0), Davante Adams (4-56-0) and T.Y. Hilton (2-54-0) with plenty of success.

This week's matchup won't be easy for Harris, although OBJ obviously hasn't been the same monster in 2019 that we've seen in past years.

A quick look at Beckham's targets reveals that his lack of production to this point is far from entirely his fault:

OBJ is averaging 8.7 targets per game this season. He'd previously never seen fewer than 10.3 targets per game in five seasons with the Giants.

Beckham has a catchable pass rate of just 67% after eight weeks -- good for the 53rd highest-mark among 70 WRs with at least 30 targets this season (PFF).

Baker Mayfield has fed Beckham three targets in the end zone this season, fewer than 47 other players.

The Browns don't exactly finish the season with the easiest group of pass defenses; they face off against the Bills, Steelers (twice), Dolphins, Bengals, Cardinals and Ravens in Weeks 10-16. Still, OBJ at his best is capable of winning against any CB on the planet. I'm sticking by Beckham as an every-week WR1 despite the struggles to this point.

Jarvis Landry (shoulder) has the cozier matchup this week in the slot against second-year CB Duke Dawson if Will Parks (hand) remains sidelined. Landry is due for some positive touchdown regression at this point. This is only the second time in his career that he's failed to find the end zone in seven consecutive games. Landry ended his first scoreless streak with a 7-120-1 line back in 2016 and will look to put on a similar bounce-back performance Sunday.

Antonio Callaway has posted 0-0-0, 2-22-0 and 2-11-0 lines since returning in Week 5, rendering him as a non-viable fantasy option as the offense's No. 3 WR in this tough spot against the Broncos' fifth-ranked defense in pass DVOA.

TE breakdown: Ricky Seals-Jones appeared to be on his way towards becoming one of Mayfield's more-targeted receivers, but Demetrius Harris (2-33-1) was ultimately more involved in the pass game last week. Neither RSJ (46% snap rate in Week 8) nor Harris (21%) are viable fantasy options as part-time contributors in the league's 25th-ranked scoring offense.

Projected shadow matchups: Courtland Sutton vs. Denzel Ward.

WR/CB breakdown: The Browns had Ward travel with Corey Davis back in Week 1, so clearly they don't mind matching their No. 1 CB up with a WR that will have a significant size advantage.

This entire Broncos passing game is best approached with extreme caution with Joe Flacco (neck) sidelined. Brandon Allen hasn't thrown a regular season pass since being drafted in the sixth round in 2016. The former Arkansas QB has thrown six preseason touchdowns ... and 11 interceptions.

Sutton possesses the type of contested-catch ability to still provide fantasy value with a backup QB, but I wouldn't worry about targeting any other pass catcher in this offense. The Broncos are presently implied to score just 18 points -- the third-lowest mark in Week 9 (FantasyLabs).

TE breakdown: Jeff Heuerman (knee) is trending towards sitting out Sunday. This could lead to a near full-time role for first-round rookie Noah Fant, who had a season-high eight targets and five receptions in the offense's first game without Emmanuel Sanders last week. Fant has an underrated opportunity to emerge as the offense's No. 2 pass-game option moving forward, although the floor is low here inside of the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense.

Patriots at Ravens

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Tom Brady and the Patriots deployed the following WR usage in their first game with Mohamed Sanu last week against the Browns:

Sanu worked as the offense's primary slot WR by lining up inside on 25-of-37 snaps (68%), but Edelman (65% slot rate) remained plenty involved in the middle of the field as well.

The entire Patriots passing game has a sneaky tough matchup this week against the Ravens, who are expected to welcome back long-time No. 1 CB Jimmy Smith (knee) for the first time since Week 1. Marlon Humphrey has traveled with opposing No. 1 WRs with plenty of success this season, but he spent 82% of his snaps as the defense's slot CB last week in their first game with Marcus Peters. I'm guessing the Ravens keep their CBs stationary for the time being now that they don't have a glaring weakness (yet) among their starting trio.

Still, it's impossible to fade Edelman as long as he and Brady continue to demonstrate Jedi-like chemistry on a near-weekly basis. Only Michael Thomas (89 targets), Cooper Kupp (87), Tyler Boyd (83), DeAndre Hopkins (81) and Keenan Allen (80) have more pass-game opportunities than Edelman (79) through eight weeks. Continue to treat the overall PPR WR8 as an every-week WR1 regardless of the matchup.

TE breakdown: Ben Watson posted a snap rate of at least 70% for the second consecutive week with Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussion) still sidelined. Still, Watson saw just one target in Week 8 with Sanu now functioning as the offense's big-bodied interior receiver. Credit to Watson for pulling down his single target for an acrobatic 26-yard gain, but he's simply a dart throw fantasy option as the passing game's No. 5 (at best) option in most weeks.

Projected shadow matchups: Marquise Brown vs. Stephon Gilmore.

WR/CB breakdown: Hollywood Brown (ankle) is tentatively expected to return this week after missing two games. His reward is a likely shadow date against arguably the single-best CB in the league.

Overall, Gilmore has won the overwhelming majority of his shadow matchups since Week 1 of last season:

Brown is nothing more than a boom-or-bust WR4 in this impossible spot. The Patriots have scored more touchdowns on defense this season (5) than they've allowed (4) through eight weeks.

TE breakdown: Mark Andrews has at least seven targets in every game this season. He failed to find the end zone in Weeks 5-7 after reaching the promised land on three separate occasions in Weeks 1-4, but he's still worked as the offense's undisputed No. 1 pass-game option near the goal line. Continue to fire up Andrews as a matchup-proof TE1, although I'd keep your expectations low in this aforementioned porous matchup.

Cowboys at Giants

Projected shadow matchups: Amari Cooper vs. Janoris Jenkins.

WR/CB breakdown: The Giants haven't had Jenkins follow an individual WR since Week 3. Still, he's traveled with Cooper in both of their matchups since last season. It seems hard to believe the Giants will let rookie Deandre Baker deal with one of the league's single-best route-running talents for too long, if at all.

Cooper posted a 5-31-0 line on 11 targets against Jackrabbit in Week 17 last season before going off to the tune of 6-106-1 back in Week 1.

Dak Prescott's No. 1 WR is more than capable of winning against any CB in the league when the Cowboys Offense is operating at full strength. Still, Cooper's home/away splits since putting a star on his helmet are downright alarming.

For the love of god DO NOT bench Cooper in season-long leagues. Just keep these splits in mind as we continue to build a larger sample size for Cooper in his budding career in Dallas.

And then we have Michael Gallup, who failed to catch five passes or clear 50 yards in Weeks 6 and 7 after doing so in each of his first three games. Gallup will continue to be a bit of a volatile fantasy option as Prescott's featured field-stretching WR, but continue to fire him up as an upside WR3 as long as the duo continues to show such strong chemistry. Only Tyler Lockett (91%) and Michael Thomas (89%) have a higher percentage of catchable targets than Gallup (85%) this season among 70 WRs with at least 30 pass-game opportunities.

Randall Cobb posted a pedestrian 48% snap rate in Week 7 and doesn't have more than three catches in a game since Week 2. He's off the fantasy radar despite the pristine matchup against liability slot CB Grant Haley.

TE breakdown: Jason Witten could probably catch 3-to-5 passes per game for 30-to-50 yards and score a handful of touchdowns per season until he's 90. Blake Jarwin will likely keep stealing the position's more fantasy-friendly targets down the seam, but Witten can continue to be fired up as a touchdown dependent high-end TE2.

Projected shadow matchups: None.

WR/CB breakdown: Sterling Shepard (concussion) is expected to return to the field for the first time since Week 5.

The Giants' snap and target distribution at WR with each of Golden Tate and Shepard active in their lone game together was as follows:

Shepard: 82% snaps, 9 targets

Tate: 66%, 6

Darius Slayton: 65%, 5

Cody Latimer: 46%, 1

Note that Week 5 was Tate's first game back from suspension, so his reduced snaps were likely more a result of him getting back into game shape than a committee situation.

It's unlikely that Daniel Jones can consistently enable each of Shepard, Tate and Evan Engram as solid fantasy options. I'm inclined to stay away from both Shepard and Tate in this tough matchup against the Cowboys' fourth-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing WRs. Daniel Jones has been pressured on a league-high 44% of his dropbacks this season and now has to deal with PFF's 13th-best pass rush.

Darius Slayton is averaging a league-high 17.1 air yards per target this season (Next-Gen Stats). Still, the return of Shepard will dwindle his target share down even further. He'll work as the No. 5 pass-game option more weeks than not behind Tate, Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley, rendering Slayton as nothing more than a (talented) boom-or-bust WR5.

TE breakdown: Engram has historically given the Cowboys some problems, as the Giants' baller TE has posted 11-116-1, 5-81-1, 7-67-1, 4-54-0 and 4-44-0 lines in five career matchups against their NFC East rival. The Dallas defense is designed to let the QB dump the ball off to their RBs and TEs underneath as opposed to challenging them to take shots over the top. Treat Engram as a high-end TE1 in a spot that could produce double-digit targets.