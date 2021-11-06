NFL Week 9 TV coverage map

The NFL has 13 games left on the Week 9 schedule. The week was kicked off with a Thursday night game between the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.

The two remaining nationally televised games are Titans-Rams on Sunday night, airing on NBC, and then ESPN’s Monday night broadcast between the Bears and Steelers.

There are 11 regionally televised games on FOX and CBS on Sunday between the early afternoon and late afternoon time slots.

CBS gets a single game in every market this week, while FOX gets a doubleheader, airing one early game and one late game in every market.

Which games will be on in your area? We have the information below, courtesy of 506 Sports.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





FOX early games

506 Sports

There are four games that FOX will air in the early time slot.

The biggest game is Broncos-Cowboys and will be televised in the pink areas.

The blue areas are Vikings-Ravens. The green areas are Falcons-Saints and the yellow areas are Texans-Dolphins.

FOX late games

506 Sports

FOX has only two late games. Their “game of the week” is Packers-Chiefs, which will air in almost the entire country. It covers everywhere that is pink.

The other game is Cardinals-49ers, which will air regionally in the blue areas.

CBS single broadcast

506 Sports

CBS has four early games and only one late game.

The one late game that will air on CBS is Chargers-Eagles, which will be on in the blue areas.

Among the early games, Browns-Bengals airs in the pink areas, Raiders-Giants in the green areas, Patriots-Panthers in the yellow areas and Bills-Jaguars in the orange areas.

1

1