NFL Week 9 TV coverage maps

Week nine of the 2022 NFL season will kick off from Houston with the rebuilding Texans hosting the undefeated Eagles in a matchup that has added spice thanks to the Astros and Phillies being tied 2-2 in the World Series.

The Astros are still in Philadelphia thanks to a Monday night rain delay, and fans from both cities will have decisions to make regarding your Thursday evening viewing pleasure.

With the Eagles on a mini-bye this weekend, there will be several other intriguing matchups to watch around the league.

With the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans kicking off Week 9 of the NFL season, here’s your TV coverage map for the rest of the weekend’s games via 506 Sports.

CBS Early Game

Buffalo @ NY Jets — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Miami @ Chicago — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Indianapolis @ New England — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Las Vegas @ Jacksonville — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

CBS Late Game

LA Rams @ Tampa Bay — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Fox Single Game

Green Bay @ Detroit — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

LA Chargers @ Atlanta — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Minnesota @ Washington — Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Carolina @ Cincinnati — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

FOX LATE GAME

Seattle @ Arizona (LATE) — Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston

