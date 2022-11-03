NFL Week 9 TV coverage maps
Week nine of the 2022 NFL season will kick off from Houston with the rebuilding Texans hosting the undefeated Eagles in a matchup that has added spice thanks to the Astros and Phillies being tied 2-2 in the World Series.
The Astros are still in Philadelphia thanks to a Monday night rain delay, and fans from both cities will have decisions to make regarding your Thursday evening viewing pleasure.
With the Eagles on a mini-bye this weekend, there will be several other intriguing matchups to watch around the league.
With the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans kicking off Week 9 of the NFL season, here’s your TV coverage map for the rest of the weekend’s games via 506 Sports.
CBS Early Game
Buffalo @ NY Jets — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Miami @ Chicago — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Indianapolis @ New England — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Las Vegas @ Jacksonville — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
CBS Late Game
LA Rams @ Tampa Bay — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Fox Single Game
Green Bay @ Detroit — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
LA Chargers @ Atlanta — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Minnesota @ Washington — Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
Carolina @ Cincinnati — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
FOX LATE GAME
Seattle @ Arizona (LATE) — Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston