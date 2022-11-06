NFL Week 9 TV coverage maps

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Houston Texans, 29-17. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs and Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX.

Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 9 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS early games

Bills at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Dolphins at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Colts at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Raiders at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

CBS late game

Rams at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (NATIONAL GAME)

FOX single games

Packers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Chargers at Falcons, 1 p.m. (GREEN)

Vikings at Commanders, 1 p.m. (YELLOW)

Panthers at Bengals, 1 p.m. (ORANGE)

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire