NFL Week 9 TV coverage maps

Week 9 in the NFL has 13 games left on its schedule but has an extra nationally televised game.

The Sunday night game on NBC is Bills-Bengals in a battle of AFC powerhouses.

The Monday night game on ESPN and ABC is Chargers-Jets.

There is a bonus Sunday morning game because there is a game in Germany. Dolphins-Chiefs played in Frankfurt has a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff and airs on NFL Network.

That leaves 10 to split between FOX and CBS. CBS gets a single broadcast in Week 9, while FOX gets a doubleheader.

What games will air in your area? Check out the coverage maps below with graphics from 506 Sports.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

FOX early games

506 Sports

FOX has three early games. The biggest game is Rams-Packers, which can be watched in the pink areas. That game will be on opposite of the Cardinals’ game against the Browns in Arizona.

The green areas can watch Vikings-Falcons. Commanders-Patriots will air in the blue areas.

FOX late games

506 Sports

FOX has two late games. One is the network’s game of the week, Cowboys-Eagles, which will air in almost the entire country, represented by the pink in the map.

Giants-Raiders will air in the blue areas.

CBS single game

506 Sports

CBS has four early games and one late game it will broadcast.

Seahawks-Ravens, an early game, gets the most coverage in the pink areas.

Other early games are Buccaneers-Texans in the blue areas, Bears-Saints in the yellow areas and Cardinals-Browns in the orange areas.

The one late game, Colts-Panthers, will air in the green areas.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire