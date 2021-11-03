NFL Week 9: How to survive and advance in your knockout pool

The 11-point nightmare

Talk about an unexpected way for people to get knocked out. First, the New Orleans Saints blow an 11-point lead and lose to the New York Giants in overtime. Then, the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Jets, go up 31-20 in the fourth quarter, and find a way to lose. That would be known as taking the “big apple,” as in choking away a survivor pick. On to Week 9…

Don't think about it

The Battle of Ohio takes place in Cincinnati. Do not concern yourselves with either the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns are banged up and having OBJ issues. The Bengals disappointed in Week 8 and are too perplexing to roll with in Week 9.

The NFC West is a tough division, arguably the best there is. Now that the Arizona Cardinals know what it is like to lose and Jimmy Garoppolo found his legs for the San Francisco 49ers, this is way too risky a call.

The New England Patriots visit the Carolina Panthers. Christian McCaffrey should be back, and his presence alone makes the home team dangerous.

Let the bettor beware

The Philadelphia Eagles showed all sorts of muscle in hanging 44 on the Detroit Lions. They get the Los Angeles Chargers at the Linc. Despite the East Coast advantage, some of that is lost because of the late kickoff window for this game. The Chargers are showing flaws, but the Eagles simply aren’t that proven.

There is no way Jordan Love will defeat Patrick Mahomes, right? The Kansas City Chiefs are home and catch the break of breaks with Aaron Rodgers out due to COVID-19. Flashing red light: The Chiefs are 4-4 and the Packers are 7-1. Yes, that is with Rodgers but the Green Bay “D” could hassle Mahomes, who has looked off this season.

The Atlanta Falcons are dismal and the New Orleans Saints will be playing “Who is the quarterback?” It would have been hard to say go with the home team, even with Jameis Winston. Now, it is a terrifying choice. Don’t make it.

Tempting fate

There is no way anyone who survived Week 8 is going to go against the juggernaut New York Jets and Mike White against the Indianapolis Colts. Is there?

Speaking of New York teams, the Las Vegas Raiders come to MetLife in first place. The New York Giants are on a short week but have looked decent the past two weeks. Ignore this game, please.

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins meet in what could be a high-scoring game. There is no way to have faith in either of these one-win debacles.

Cooper Rush had his moment on the national stage. If the backup gets the call again, it would be way too risky to play the Dallas Cowboys, even at home, against the Denver Broncos. A Dak Prescott start would make this worth considering as a play.

So you think the Los Angeles Rams at home are a lock on SNF against the Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans. Is it worth picking against a team that is comfortably in first place in any game?

Would love to pitch the Baltimore Ravens but as weird as the Minnesota Vikings are, they always find a way to make things close. This should be a romp but the Ravens were clocked at home by the Bengals and that leaves an uneasy, queasy feeling.

Go for it

It doesn’t matter where the Buffalo Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars, right? The trip to the Sunshine State will almost assuredly wind up in a comfortable victory.

If you don’t have the Bills available, take a long look at Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They get a Chicago Bears team that is going in the wrong direction and won’t likely get right in the Steel City.

1

1