NFL Week 9 scores, schedule, odds, TV info: Eagles remain undefeated; Jets look to upset Bills

Week 9 of the NFL season is here.

Several teams reshuffled their rosters during an eventful 2022 trade deadline. The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith and acquired receiver Chase Claypool. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins added EDGE Bradley Chubb to solidify their defensive front.

Week 9 features multiple matchups with divisional implications at the midseason mark. The New York Jets look to pull off a home upset against the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals hope to avoid being swept by the Seattle Seahawks.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans take center stage Sunday night. The Chiefs are 12-point home favorites, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens look to extend their two-game winning streak against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 16, 2022, in Seattle, Washington.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 9 action around the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17

Briefly: The Eagles improved to 8-0 on Thursday night. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with tight end Dallas Goedert for a 4-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce continued to impress despite the loss with 139 rushing yards.

One highlight to know: Texans rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano hauled a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter. It was his first catch in his NFL debut.

Next up: The Eagles face the Washington Commanders next Monday night. The Texans remain at home to host the New York Giants at NRG Stadium.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Colts look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Patriots. Both teams will renew an old rivalry on Sunday. Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore returns to Foxborough for the first time since departing after the 2020 season. Gilmore has 29 tackles, four passes defended and one interception in eight games.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Bills look to strengthen their AFC North divisional lead against the Jets. Buffalo has been dominant offensively behind MVP candidate Josh Allen. The Bills average 430.6 yards per game and have won four consecutive games. The Jets will provide a tough challenge defensively. The unit ranks sixth total defense and allowing 19.9 points per game.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: Both teams need a victory this week. The Packers are mired in a four-game losing streak and sputtering offensively. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have a 300-yard game this season. The Lions are stuck in a five-game losing streak. However, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to be the lone bright spot. Green Bay leads the all-time series 105-73-7.

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Falcons vaulted into first place in the NFC South last week. They welcome the Chargers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a Sunday matinee. Both teams are dealing with injuries to key players. The Chargers are without receiver Mike Williams and possibly Keenan Allen. The Falcons have ruled out top cornerback A.J. Terrell. Atlanta is 3-1 at home this season but the Los Angeles are 3-point road favorites according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: Both teams are coming off disappointing losses last week. The Panthers fell in an overtime thriller against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bengals struggled without Ja’Marr Chase against their in-state rival Cleveland Browns. The Panthers have remained competitive under interim head coach Steve Wilks. A key matchup to watch is Panthers QB P.J. Walker against a Bengals defense that is allowing just 20.4 points per game.

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Vikings are one of the NFL’s surprise teams this season. They sit at 6-1 and acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell will look to get Hockenson involved against subpar Commanders' defense. Washington has won three consecutive games to remain in a tight NFC playoff race.

Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Raiders look to rebound after being shut out last week. They head to Jacksonville to face a floundering Jaguars squad. The Jaguars have lost six consecutive games. However, each loss has been under 10 points during the streak. Can Derek Carr and Davante Adams re-ignite their chemistry on Sunday afternoon?

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Dolphins and Bears made key acquisitions at the NFL trade deadline. The Dolphins added star EDGE rusher Bradley Chubb. He will attempt to elevate a Dolphins’ unit that ranks 23rd overall. The Bears will look to incorporate receiver Chase Claypool into the offense. He will become the No. 2 option behind Darnell Mooney this season.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Seahawks and Cardinals will meet for the second time this season. The Cardinals are looking to avoid a regular season sweep at home. Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be a difference-maker in the contest. He has 22 receptions (on 27 targets), 262 yards and a touchdown since returning from a six-game suspension.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Buccaneers have fell short of expectations this season. Tampa Bay sits at 3-5 and have lost three consecutive games. Opposing teams have pressured Tom Brady and forced him into multiple mistakes. The Rams look to replicate that game plan behind Aaron Donald and company. It could be a historic night. Brady needs 164 yards to reach 100,000 passing yards (including the postseason).

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

What to know: The Chiefs welcome the Titans to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Both teams sit atop their respective standings. It will be a clash of offensive styles as the Titans look to control the clock with running back Derrick Henry. The All-Pro rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns last week. The Chiefs’ high-powered offense has scored 40 or more points three times this season.

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

What to know: The Ravens have a tough challenge Monday night against the Saints. Baltimore could be without standout tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards. Both are listed as doubtful on the injury report. The Saints look to continue their defensive success on Monday. They shut out the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

