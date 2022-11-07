NFL Week 9 scores: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady lead comebacks; Jets upset Josh Allen, Bills

Week 9 of the NFL season is here.

Several teams reshuffled their rosters during an eventful 2022 trade deadline. The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith and acquired receiver Chase Claypool. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins added EDGE Bradley Chubb to solidify their defensive front.

Week 9 featured multiple matchups with divisional implications at the midseason mark. The New York Jets pulled off a home upset against the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals couldn't contain the Seattle Seahawks. The Kansas City Chiefs needed overtime to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens look to extend their two-game winning streak against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

POWER RANKINGS: Philadelphia Eagles claim No. 1 spot over Buffalo Bills

TRADES: Winners and losers from a wild 2022 NFL trade deadline

MORE: New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks among top NFL midseason surprises

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 16, 2022, in Seattle, Washington.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 9 action around the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17

Briefly: The Eagles improved to 8-0 on Thursday night. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with tight end Dallas Goedert for a 4-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce continued to impress despite the loss with 139 rushing yards.

One highlight to know: Texans rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano hauled a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter. It was his first catch in his NFL debut.

Next up: The Eagles face the Washington Commanders next Monday night. The Texans remain at home to host the New York Giants at NRG Stadium.

Story continues

New England Patriots 26, Indianapolis Colts 3

Briefly: A dominant New England Patriots defense registered nine sacks on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger in a stout performance. Although the Patriots offense had its fair share of struggles, New England was able to produce more than enough to outpace Indianapolis.

One highlight to know: Jonathan Jones blocked a punt which was returned for a Patriots touchdown with 6:58 left in the second quarter.

Next up: The Patriots are on a bye week, while the Colts travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

New York Jets 20, Buffalo Bills 17

Briefly: Coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets stunned the NFL with a huge upset win, shaking up the AFC East standings. The Jets’ victory ends a five-game winning streak for Buffalo, which failed to muster much offense on the road.

One highlight to know: Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen with 5:38 left in the third quarter and Buffalo leading 14-10. The Jets scored on the ensuing possession and the Bills never regained the lead.

Next up: The Jets are on a bye week, while the Bills host the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions 15, Green Bay Packers 9

Briefly: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers only record a 53.3 quarterback rating amid three interceptions in a demoralizing NFC North loss. Meanwhile, Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for a pair of touchdowns.

One highlight to know: Rodgers threw a costly interception with 9:23 left in the third quarter.

Next up: The Lions hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears, while the Packers host the Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Atlanta Falcons 17

Briefly: In a closely contested game, quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers outlasted the Atlanta Falcons in a road matchup. Herbert went 30-for-43 passing for 245 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception.

One highlight to know: Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker, who signed with the team just a few days prior, kicked the winning 37-yard field goal as time expired.

DICKER THE KICKER FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 6, 2022

Next up: The Chargers hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers, while the Falcons visit the Carolina Panthers.

Cincinnati Bengals 42, Carolina Panthers 21

Briefly: Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored five all-purpose touchdowns as his team's defense shut out the Carolina Panthers in the first half en route to victory.

One highlight to know: Mixon's 12-yard touchdown catch from Burrow put the Bengals up 35-0 at halftime.

Next up: The Bengals have a bye week, while the Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons.

Minnesota Vikings 20, Washington Commanders 17

Briefly: The Minnesota Vikings engineered a second-half comeback to pick up the win. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one of which was to Justin Jefferson. The Washington Commanders, meanwhile, couldn't get much going on offense in the fourth quarter.

One highlight to know: Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinecke was intercepted by Harrison Smith with 7:56 left in the game, setting Minnesota up for the win.

Next up: The Vikings travel to face the Buffalo Bills, while the Commanders hit the road for a matchup with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Las Vegas Raiders 20

Briefly: A disappointing season for the Las Vegas Raiders continued when the Jacksonville Jaguars ended a five-game losing streak with a Week 9 win. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was an efficient 25-of-31 passing on the day, while the Raiders managed just 76 yards on the ground.

One highlight to know: Raiders tight end Foster Moreau fumbled a catch with 25 seconds left in the game, ending any chance Las Vegas had at a late comeback attempt.

Next up: The Jaguars hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Raiders host the Indianapolis Colts.

Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32

Briefly: The Miami Dolphins outlasted the Chicago Bears in a barnburner matchup that showcased two explosive offenses. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns, while Bears QB Justin Fields accounted for four total scores in the loss.

One highlight to know: Newly acquired running back Jeff Wilson Jr. caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa with 6:02 left in the third quarter.

Up next: The Dolphins host the Cleveland Browns, while the Bears remain home to play the Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks 31, Arizona Cardinals 21

Briefly: The Seattle Seahawks firmly established themselves as the pace-setters in the NFC West with a decisive victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Geno Smith threw for a pair of touchdowns, and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for two scores.

One highlight to know: Walker made a five-yard touchdown rush with 2:14 left in the game to ice the contest in Seattle's favor.

Up next: The Seahawks travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Cardinals hit the road for a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16, Los Angeles Rams 13

Briefly: Tom Brady drove the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the field in the final seconds to down the Los Angeles Rams in a game largely dictated by the defense. Only two touchdowns were scored in the game.

One highlight to know: Brady found rookie tight end Cade Otton for a 1-yard touchdown with just 9 seconds left in the game.

Up next: The Buccaneers stay home to play the Seattle Seahawks, while the Rams host the Arizona Cardinals.

Kansas City Chiefs 20, Tennessee Titans 17

Briefly: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce found a second gear late during an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Kelce, meanwhile, had 10 catches for 106 yards. But it was the Kansas City defense that kept the Chiefs in the game, including defensive end Carlos Dunlap who had four tackles and 1.5 sacks on Titans QB Malik Willis. Titans running back Derrick Henry continued to pad his stats and kept Tennessee in the game – at least until overtime. Henry ran for 115 yards on 17 carries, including two touchdowns.

One highlight to know: Mahomes avoided getting sacked to find Kelce on 2nd and 11 for a first down in overtime. Kelce acrobatically twisted his body in order to haul in the pass.

Up next: Kansas City hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Titans return home to face the Denver Broncos.

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Ravens have a tough challenge Monday night against the Saints. Baltimore could be without standout tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards. Both are listed as doubtful on the injury report. The Saints look to continue their defensive success on Monday. They shut out the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL scores: Chiefs complete comeback; Tom Brady powers Buccaneers