NFL Week 9 schedule rankings

Something is missing from Week 9

That would be Derrick Henry and Aaron Rodgers. The 2021 NFL juggernaut rolls on without two of its superstars as Week 9 arrives. So what matchups are must-see, and which ones are ho-hum? While historically a fun slate, the Thursday Night Football game between the Jets and the Colts wasn’t much of a contest.

Let’s take a look at what else is in store on Sunday…

13. Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

This atrocity should end in a tie. Neither team has won since Week 1.

12. Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have become mundane. The Saints’ quarterback situation doesn’t add a ton of intrigue. No Jameis Winston. No Michael Thomas. Sean Payton has his work cut out. Fans of the team from the Big Easy have to be thrilled this is their foe.

11. Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are in first place. The Jaguars are awful. Urban Meyer lost all credibility of continuing a compelling storyline after the win over the Miami Dolphins in London. Now it is just a dreary road to a high draft pick.

10. Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There are a couple of intriguing quarterbacks here in Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. The Chargers had a buzz to them but that has dulled over the past couple of weeks. The Eagles don’t have much of anything to them.

9. Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

The Raiders are in first place and all the news they make is for the wrong reasons—and off the field. Big Blue is looking strong on defense…but seemingly finds a way to self-destruct on offense. This could be a spot where the Silver and Black throw in a clunker.

8. New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are getting their act together and they face a Carolina team that could have Christian McCaffrey returning. The former Stanford star makes the game somewhat interesting because of his amazing ability.

7. Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers have also found the right gear. For Chicago, there should be a clinical trial to figure out why quarterbacks struggle every time they put on a Bears uniform. Justin Fields is good for a highlight play or two, and also a couple passes that will be replayed for their inaccuracy.

6. Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This one becomes of note because of the Ravens’ failure against the Bengals in Baltimore. Will they rebound or are they flawed and was Cincy the first team to expose the issues John Harbaugh faces? Of course, on the purple side, one can expect a close game with definite new ways to lose.

5. Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are not the reason this is a Top 5 game. The Cowboys have won six in a row since a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When Dallas is winning it is a must-watch game. When Dallas is struggling, same. The Cowboys are a magnet for attention and now for the right reasons.

4. Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

When NFC West teams get together, the game is strong. Throw the records out because one can be assured the Cardinals and Niners will put on a competitive and riveting show. There may not be a ton of points but there will be major enjoyment.

3. Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Who had the Browns in last place and the Bengals in second, a half-game behind the Ravens heading into Week 9? No one. There is drama with Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland and the trade deadline has come and gone. The Bengals need to prove last week against the New York Jets was a hiccup and not the start of a major break.

2. Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of the two games that could have been in the top slot. The loss of Derrick Henry for the Tennessee Titans takes it down a peg. And, yes, the Green Bay Packers are without Aaron Rodgers. However, losing the QB makes for more fascinating TV than whoever is going to fill in for Henry, even if it is Adrian Peterson.

1. Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes was supposed to face Aaron Rodgers here. And now we get Jordan Love against the suddenly human Kansas City quarterback. Will the Chiefs sink below .500? And it is one thing for Green Bay to win without its top three WRs, some other challenge to notch an eighth straight victory without the reigning MVP.

