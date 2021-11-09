NFL week 9 power rankings: Are the Cardinals the best team in the NFC?
USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the latest NFL power rankings.
USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the latest NFL power rankings.
FSU head football coach Mike Norvell met with the media following the first full practice of Miami week preparation Tuesday. Norvell said that quarterback Jordan Travis returned to practice and performed well.
They move up from No. 3 to No. 1 after their win over the 49ers in Week 9.
A look at former Vols' stats in Week 9 of the NFL season.
PFF: Raiders RG Alex Leatherwood has best game of career in Week 9
Kwon Alexander says he's 'trying my best' to recruit LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr.
After starting the season 3-0, the Panthers have now lost five of their last six games.
The moment was not too big for Bears rookie Justin Fields.
After hitting their lowest ranking of the season following Week 8, the #Chiefs are climbing in the latest USA TODAY power rankings.
Jets to release former Saints punter Thomas Morstead
Now, Jeremy Fowler at ESPN is reporting that the Seahawks have had internal discussions about putting in a waiver claim.
You can't be too angry about the Eagles losing to the Chargers - and this week's NFL power rankings show you can't be too surprised, either. By Adam Hermann
Mac Jones shared his side of the story surrounding the controversial tackle of Brian Burns.
Raiders C Andre James highest-graded center from Week 9
It's really not even close: Mac Jones is the NFL's top rookie QB.
NFL writers were very impressed with the Arizona Cardinals after their 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9.
State Farm said Monday it encourages vaccinations and doesn't support some statements Aaron Rodgers made on COVID vaccine, but it respects his rights.
Detroit Lions have a chance to get their first victory Sunday vs. a Steelers team that has won 4 straight but needed late heroics to beat the Bears.
Is Leonardo DiCaprio trying to steal Jeff Bezos' girlfriend? Amazon founder issued a jokey threat after video of actor and Lauren Sánchez went viral.
Joe Burrow bounced back from his interception on the Bengals' opening drive to lead a scoring drive later in the first quarter against Cleveland.
The Browns are making Teller the third-highest paid guard in the NFL.