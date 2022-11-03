NFL Week 9 picks: Titans-Chiefs, Ravens-Saints highlight slate

NFL Week 9 picks: Titans-Chiefs, Ravens-Saints and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The dust has settled from the NFL trade deadline after more than half the league was involved in at least one transaction in the 24 hours leading up to the cutoff for in-season deals.

Week 9 will present the first opportunity for teams like the Vikings (T.J. Hockenson), Dolphins (Bradley Chubb) and Eagles (Robert Quinn) to get the first look at their new pieces while others such as the Packers, Buccaneers and Chargers will have to make do with who they have.

After going 11-4 and 9-6, respectively, in Week 8, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux (71-50-1) and Matt Weyrich (77-44-1) are back with their picks for Week 9. All game times listed are EST.

Byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

EAGLES (7-0) at TEXANS (1-5-1)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime

Betting lines suggest this is going to be the most lopsided matchup of the week with Philadelphia favored by nearly two touchdowns. The Texans are still searching for their first home of the season. They're not going to get it Thursday night.

Ethan: Eagles 31, Texans 13 | Matt: Eagles 31, Texans 10

VIKINGS (6-1) at COMMANDERS (4-4)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on FOX

Kirk Cousins returns to D.C. to take on a suddenly upright Commanders team that's won three in a row to revive its Wild Card chances. The Vikings hold one of the best records in the NFL, but are they for real? Each of their last five wins have come in one-possession games.

Ethan: Vikings 26, Commanders 18 | Matt: Vikings 28, Commanders 25

DOLPHINS (5-3) at BEARS (3-5)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

The NFL trade deadline was as busy as it's ever been in the league's history and the Dolphins and Bears were right at the center of it, swinging big trades for edge rusher Bradley Chubb and wide receiver Chase Claypool, respectively. Miami added the final piece to what it hopes is a championship-caliber roster and Chicago finally invested in a weapon for the surging Justin Fields.

Ethan: Dolphins 34, Bears 24 | Matt: Dolphins 34, Bears 20

CHARGERS (4-3) at FALCONS (4-4)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on FOX

The banged-up Chargers will be tasked with fending off the Falcons in a matchup between two teams that enter the week in playoff position. Los Angeles hasn't looked like the Super Bowl contender it expected to be after its busy offseason and the Falcons are a team that's punished teams for looking past them all year. Trap game, anyone?

Ethan: Chargers 27, Falcons 23 | Matt: Chargers 24, Falcons 21

COLTS (3-4-1) at PATRIOTS (4-4)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Jonathan Taylor's status will be worth monitoring this week after he picked up an ankle injury Sunday. The Colts are rolling with Sam Ehlinger at QB and he'll go up against New England, which has had its own share controversy under center in 2022. This could be an ugly game.

Ethan: Patriots 23, Colts 13 | Matt: Patriots 17, Colts 13

PANTHERS (2-6) at BENGALS (4-4)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on FOX

Just when the Bengals start looking like themselves again, they go out and get embarrassed by the Browns on Monday Night Football. They don't have Ja'Marr Chase right now, but their problems stretch far beyond their wide receiver corps. The Panthers present an opportunity to get right.

Ethan: Bengals 23, Panthers 17 | Matt: Bengals 30, Panthers 14

BILLS (6-1) at JETS (5-3)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

The Jets were finally exposed last week by the Patriots in a 22-17 defeat that wasn't nearly as close as the score might indicate. Now, they get an even tougher divisional game going up against the Bills coming off the bye. At least rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is looking like a potential franchise building block.

Ethan: Bills 34, Jets 16 | Matt: Bills 27, Jets 7

PACKERS (3-5) at LIONS (1-6)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on FOX

The trade deadline came and went without the Packers adding any receivers for Aaron Rodgers. They were in a tough spot sitting at 3-5, but Rodgers can't be happy with the lack of action when both the Vikings and Bears made moves for pass-catchers. A loss to Detroit would be crushing for Green Bay's playoff hopes.

Ethan: Packers 24, Lions 16 | Matt: Packers 28, Lions 18

RAIDERS (2-5) at JAGUARS (2-6)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

When the season began, this might have looked like a big matchup. There's still a lot of fun pieces on these two rosters, but the playoffs are starting to look out of reach for Josh McDaniels and Doug Peterson in their first seasons with their new teams.

Ethan: Jaguars 30, Raiders 26 | Matt: Jaguars 24, Raiders 20

SEAHAWKS (5-3) at CARDINALS (3-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Arizona enters this game favored over the upstart Seahawks despite the two teams sitting at opposite ends of the NFC North standings. How long until Geno Smith and Co. start getting the respect they've earned?

Ethan: Cardinals 24, Seahawks 20 | Matt: Seahawks 33, Cardinals 28

RAMS (3-4) at BUCCANEERS (3-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Even with the poor starts each of these teams have gotten out to, this game will be critical for potential tiebreakers down the line. The Rams and Buccaneers might not look like the juggernauts they were expected to be, but a weak NFC playoff picture leaves open plenty of avenues for both of them to make a run down the stretch.

Ethan: Rams 27, Buccaneers 17 | Matt: Rams 21, Buccaneers 20

TITANS (5-2) at CHIEFS (5-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

After finishing last season with identical 12-5 records, the Titans and Chiefs meet at Arrowhead Stadium with each team sitting at 5-2. Derrick Henry is coming off a vintage performance against the lowly Texans and he will likely need to have another one for Tennessee to best the well-rested Chiefs.

Ethan: Chiefs 27, Titans 20 | Matt: Chiefs 24, Titans 14

RAVENS (5-3) at SAINTS (3-5)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

For better or worse, the Saints are sticking with Andy Dalton at quarterback over Jameis Winston. Dalton responded to that vote of confidence with a strong showing against the Raiders. Now, he'll have to do it against the Ravens, who just added NFL tackle-leader Roquan Smith to their defensive core.

Ethan: Ravens 27, Saints 24 | Matt: Ravens 27, Saints 21