NFL Week 9 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Washington Commanders in Week 9 in a battle of two struggling teams badly in need of a win.

The Patriots enter Sunday having lost four of their last five games, while the Commanders have lost five of the previous six contests. Washington came close to defeating the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles twice. However, as offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said, the Commanders found a way to entertain some folks but fell short of victory.

Who holds the advantage in Week 9? This will be Washington’s first game without its talented edge rushers, as the Commanders traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young before last week’s NFL trade deadline.

While Washington traded two of its better defensive players, the Commanders insist they’re still competing for one of the NFC’s final wild-card spots, which they are only a game behind currently.

What do the experts think?

According to NFL Pickwatch, 61% of the experts picking games in Week 9 favor the Patriots over the Commanders.

What do you think?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire