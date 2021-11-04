NFL Week 9 picks: Chiefs edge Packers; Rams, Raiders win

New York Giants linebacker Quincy Roche chases Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half Monday in Kansas City, Mo. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the New York Jets visiting the Colts in Indianapolis. The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.

Farmer's record last week: 7-8 (.467); season 77-45 (.631). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-8 (.467); season 58-62-2 (.483).

Teams on bye: Lions, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Washington Football Team

Times Pacific. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under):

Jets (2-5) at Colts (3-5)

Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith walks back to the huddle during a game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:20

TV: Channel 11, NFL Network, Amazon.

Line: Colts by 101/2. O/U: 46.

Teams are similar in a lot of ways, and both can crank up the pass rush. Makes more sense that Carson Wentz would be prepared at home on a short week than Mike White pulling off another stunner.

Prediction: Colts 27, Jets 21

Patriots (4-4) at Panthers (4-4)

New England Patriots' Jonnu Smith runs against the New York Jets during a game on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Patriots by 31/2. O/U: 41.

Patriots run the ball well, Mac Jones doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, and they’re solid on defense. The Panthers can clamp down on defense and might be getting Christian McCaffrey back.

Prediction: Patriots 23, Panthers 18

Browns (4-4) at Bengals (5-3)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the sidelines against the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Bengals by 21/2. O/U: 461/2.

Both are coming off losses, but at least the Bengals were able to generate 31 points in falling to the New York Jets. Cincinnati is at home, and facing a team still trying to get its offense on track.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Browns 17

Bills (5-2) at Jaguars (1-6)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during a game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Bills by 141/2. O/U: 49.

This is a style-points game for Buffalo, in which the Bills are not only expected to win but also to win going away. Josh Allen should have a big day, and this will be decided fairly quickly.

Prediction: Bills 34, Jaguars 10

Raiders (5-2) at Giants (2-6)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau celebrates during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 24 in Las Vegas. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 461/2.

The Raiders are a mess off the field, but they’ve done a good job of sticking together and winning games. They’re fresh after a week off and just better than the banged-up Giants.

Prediction: Raiders 30, Giants 20

Vikings (3-4) at Ravens (5-2)

Baltimore Ravens' Devin Duvernay during the first half on Oct. 24 in Baltimore. (Gail Burton / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Ravens by 6. O/U: 491/2.

Ravens got a week off after a thrashing by Cincinnati, and that should help. Minnesota got scorched by Dallas — with Cooper Rush at quarterback — and couldn’t achieve liftoff with Kirk Cousins.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Vikings 24

Broncos (4-4) at Cowboys (6-1)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrates with teammate Ced Wilson (1) after catching a five-yard touchdown pass during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Jim Mone / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Cowboys by 9 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2.

With Dak Prescott back and no Von Miller to worry about, Dallas should be able to crank up the offense. But Denver put on a respectable performance against Washington without Miller, so ...

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Broncos 21

Texans (1-7) at Dolphins (1-7)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to pass during the first half Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Dolphins by 6 1/2. O/U: 46.

Two bad teams. Last Sunday’s home loss to the Rams should have been more lopsided for the Texans, but Houston came back with some cosmetic scores. Miami is a little better but not much.

Prediction: Dolphins 20, Texans 14

Falcons (3-4) at Saints (5-2)

New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) celebrates a sack with outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Saints by 6. O/U: 42.

If Saints had a solid answer at QB this would be an easier pick. Their defense is playing well, though, and made Tom Brady look mortal last week. They should be able to do the same against Matt Ryan.

Prediction: Saints 21, Falcons 17

Chargers (4-3) at Eagles (3-5)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Chargers by 11/2. O/U: 50.

The Chargers are too well coached, and Justin Herbert is too good not to bounce back from the New England loss. Philadelphia is coming off a lopsided win, but it came against the feeble Detroit Lions.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Eagles 17

Packers (7-1) at Chiefs (4-4)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28 in Glendale, Ariz. (Darryl Webb / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Chiefs by 71/2. O/U: 48.

The Chiefs are wobbly and suddenly prone to turnovers, but the turnover that matters most here is the quarterback change by Green Bay. Jordan Love will be hard-pressed to win at Arrowhead.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Packers 23

Cardinals (7-1) at 49ers (3-4)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 28 in Glendale, Ariz. (Darryl Webb / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Cardinals by 11/2. O/U: 46.

Should be a hard-fought NFC West game. The 49ers are perpetually limping, but even at partial strength they will be tough. The Cardinals are rested after an emotional loss to Green Bay.

Prediction: Cardinals 24, 49ers 23

Titans (6-2) at Rams (7-1)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford rolls out as he looks to pass against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston. (Matt Patterson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Rams by 71/2. O/U: 531/2.

Rams were torn up on ground against Arizona, so they catch a big break in not facing Derrick Henry. Tennessee still has some weapons, but not enough of them. Another big Matthew Stafford game.

Prediction: Rams 31, Titans 24

Bears (3-5) at Steelers (4-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hands the ball off to running back Najee Harris during a game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland. (Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Steelers by 61/2. O/U: 40.

Both are struggling, but Pittsburgh is at home in prime time, and its defense will have something dialed up to fluster Justin Fields. Chicago’s line is going to have a hard time protecting him.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Bears 17

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.