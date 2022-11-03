NFL Week 9 picks: Bills beat Jets; Eagles go 8-0; Rams lose, Chargers win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-5 (.667); season 71-52-1 (.582). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-9 (.400); season 58-63-2 (.480). Off: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers. Times Pacific.

Eagles (7-0) at Texans (1-5-1)

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) celebrates his interception with cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) during a game Sunday in Philadelphia. (Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video.

Line: Eagles by 14. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Eagles are rolling on offense, and the Texans aren’t going to stop them. Philadelphia’s defense is really sound too. Houston is winless at home and coming off a 10-point effort against Tennessee.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Texans 10

Dolphins (5-3) at Bears (3-5)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates after he sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the second half in the second half on Sunday in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Dolphins by 5. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Bears are starting to look better, but Miami’s offense is the star and facing a Chicago defense no longer with Roquan Smith. Bradley Chubb should be able to play situationally for Miami.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Bears 17

Raiders (2-5) at Jaguars (2-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram covers a punt during a game against the Denver Broncos in London on Sunday. (Gary McCullough / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Raiders by 1 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

After showing life early in the season, the Jaguars have lost five in a row. The Raiders were humiliated at New Orleans and didn’t cross midfield until late in the game. Jacksonville stops its slide.

Prediction: Jaguars 23, Raiders 21

Colts (3-4-1) at Patriots (4-4)

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers runs with the ball against the New York Jets during a game Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Patriots by 5 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

The Colts are figuring out ways to lose, dropping their last two games by a total of 10 points. New England is going to focus on blunting the threat of Jonathan Taylor and that will be enough.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Colts 20

Bills (6-1) at Jets (5-3)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson rolls out of the pocket to pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter Sunday in New York. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Bills by 12 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

The Jets have two huge offensive losses in Breece Hall and Corey Davis, and that’s bad news against the Bills defense. After a bad second half, Josh Allen wants to come back and prove a point.

Prediction: Bills 31, Jets 17

Chargers (4-3) at Falcons (4-4)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert escapes pressure during a drive against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 23 at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Chargers by 3 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2.

Teams can run on the Chargers, and that’s what the Falcons do. However, even if Keenan Allen remains out (hamstring), Justin Herbert has enough weapons against Atlanta’s poor pass defense.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Falcons 21

Panthers (2-6) at Bengals (4-4)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball during a game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday in Cleveland. (Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Bengals by 7 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

The Bengals aren’t the same without a healthy Ja’Marr Chase and that was evident against Cleveland. They were embarrassed by the Browns. They have to bounce back, and they will in this one.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Panthers 20

Packers (3-5) at Lions (1-6)

Green Bay running back AJ Dillon runs with the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Packers by 3 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2.

The Lions are going to miss T.J. Hockenson in this matchup. The Packers know to run it, run it and run it some more. Detroit can run the ball on them but will have to throw a lot to keep it close.

Prediction: Packers 24, Lions 17

Vikings (6-1) at Commanders (4-4)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith celebrates after winning 34-26 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Vikings by 3 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Commanders have won three in a row but all against so-so teams. The Vikings are playing at a higher level and are poised to win their sixth in a row. Their offense has been efficient.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Commanders 24

Seahawks (5-3) at Cardinals (3-5)

Seattle Seahawks players celebrate during a game against the New York Giants on Sunday in Seattle. (Ben VanHouten / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Cardinals by 2. O/U: 49 1/2.

Whereas the Cardinals are finding ways to lose, the Seahawks are finding ways to win — and are in position to sweep the season series. Seattle’s biggest challenge will be containing DeAndre Hopkins.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 20

Rams (3-4) at Buccaneers (3-5)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp rushes as San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir tries to stop him Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 42 1/2.

Tampa has players coming back and should be as healthy as it’s been in a while. The Rams can’t run, and that has a ripple effect on the entire offense. Plus, Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury is worrisome.

Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Rams 17

Titans (5-2) at Chiefs (5-2)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reaches into the end zone only to have the play called back on a penalty in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 23 in Santa Clara. (Lachlan Cunningham / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Chiefs by 12 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

Dangerous to bet against an Andy Reid-coached team following a week off, and the Chiefs are at home too. Don’t dismiss the Titans, who have won five in a row after an 0-2 start, but ...

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Titans 20

Ravens (5-3) at Saints (3-5)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 23 in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Ravens by 2 1/2 . O/U: 48 1/2.

The Saints are better with Andy Dalton, and their defense put the clamps on the Raiders last week. But the Ravens are getting better on defense, and Lamar Jackson makes more plays than Dalton.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Saints 20

