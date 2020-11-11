NFL Week 9 odds: Patriots vs. Ravens spread, moneyline and total revealed

NFL Week 9 odds: Patriots vs. Ravens spread, moneyline, total revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots ended their four-game losing streak by barely escaping MetLife Stadium with a 30-27 win over the New York Jets on Monday night, and building on that momentum in Week 10 will be difficult.

Next up for the Patriots is a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens -- one of the NFL's best teams -- at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Oddsmakers are not expecting another Patriots victory this week, and it's pretty easy to figure out why.

The Ravens come into this game with a 6-2 record, and they have won 17 of their last 20 games overall. They are 13-5-1 against-the-spread (ATS) over their last 19 contests. Baltimore also is a great road team and has won 10 consecutive games away from home.

The Patriots are 3-5 overall and ATS this season, and they failed to cover a 10-point spread versus the Jets last week.

These teams played last season and eventual MVP winner and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led his team to a comfortable 37-20 victory in Baltimore. This year's Patriots defense is a much worse unit compared to the 2019 group, so it wouldn't be surprising if Jackson and the Ravens offense dominates again. The Ravens are the eighth-highest scoring team in the league entering Week 10.

