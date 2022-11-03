NFL Week 9 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

The NFL trade deadline is officially over, and it was one of the more chaotic episodes in recent history with 10 deals completed Tuesday. Teams, including the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, gained a fresh dose of energy as they power through the season.

As if the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles needed any more of a boost, they picked up Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears a few days before the deadline. They put their undefeated record up against the 1-5-1 Houston Texans on Thursday to kick off Week 9. The Texans weren't involved in any trade action, and Lovie Smith dodged questions about the happiness of wide receiver Brandin Cooks. So, the Eagles are a heavy favorite.

On Sunday, the 5-3 Dolphins take on the 3-5 Bears at Soldier Field with growing confidence in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and newly acquired star defender Bradley Chubb. Miami is favored to take the victory.

The 6-1 Vikings, who picked up tight end T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the Detroit Lions, take their five-game winning streak to the underdog Washington Commanders.

The 6-1 Bills swapped running backs, sending Zack Moss to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for Nyheim Hines. They take on the 5-3 New York Jets and are heavy favorites.

Bradley Chubb is a huge addition for the Miami Dolphins.

The teams with a bye week are the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Here's the odds for NFL Week 9, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL week 9 point spreads

Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5) at Houston Texans (+13.5)

Indianapolis Colts (+5.5) at New England Patriots (-5.5)

Buffalo Bills (-12.5) at New York Jets (+12.5)

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) at Detroit Lions (+3.5)

Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Carolina Panthers (+7.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)

Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) at Washington Commanders (+3.5)

Las Vegas Raiders (-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+2)

Miami Dolphins (-4.5) at Chicago Bears (+4.5)

Seattle Seahawks (+2) at Arizona Cardinals (-2)

Los Angeles Rams (+3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Tennessee Titans (+12.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5)

Baltimore Ravens (-3) at New Orleans Saints (+3)

NFL week 9 moneylines

Philadelphia Eagles (-800) at Houston Texans (+560)

Indianapolis Colts (+195) at New England Patriots (-250)

Buffalo Bills (-650) at New York Jets (+440)

Green Bay Packers (-190) at Detroit Lions (+150)

Los Angeles Chargers (-175) at Atlanta Falcons (+140)

Carolina Panthers (+300) at Cincinnati Bengals (-400)

Minnesota Vikings (-190) at Washington Commanders (+350)

Las Vegas Raiders (-130) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+105)

Miami Dolphins (-230) at Chicago Bears (+180)

Seattle Seahawks (+105) at Arizona Cardinals (-130)

Los Angeles Rams (+120) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-150)

Tennessee Titans (+440) at Kansas City Chiefs (-650)

Baltimore Ravens (-150) at New Orleans Saints (+120)

NFL week 9 over/under

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans: 45.5

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots: 39

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: 47

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: 49.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons: 49.5

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals: 42.5

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders: 43

Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars: 48

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears: 45.5

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: 50.5

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 42.5

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs: 46.5

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints: 48

