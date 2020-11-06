NFL Week 9 injury report roundup: Jamal Adams set to return

Week Eight of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Packers and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Seahawks at Bills

The Seahawks are set to have S Jamal Adams (groin) back in the lineup after missing four games this week. He was a full participant in practice all week. They will not have S Ugo Amadi (hamstring), RB Chris Carson (foot), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), G Mike Iupati (back), and DE Benson Mayowa (ankle).

The Bills ruled out RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), C Mitch Morse (concussion), CB Josh Norman (hamstring), and RB T.J. Yeldon (back). DT Vernon Butler (groin), T Cody Ford (knee), DE Darryl Johnson (knee), and TE Dawson Knox (calf) make up their contingent of questionable players.

Ravens at Colts

RB Mark Ingram (ankle) and WR Chris Moore (thigh) are considered doubtful for the Ravens. WR Devin Duvernay (thigh) and CB Jimmy Smith (back) are listed as questionable.

WR Ashton Dulin (knee) is out for the Colts and WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) is unlikely to play after being tagged as doubtful. TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and WR Marcus Johnson (knee) are questionable to play.

Texans at Jaguars

LB Kyle Emanuel (concussion) is the only Texans player on the injury report. He’s been ruled out.

LB Dakota Allen (ankle), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), and RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) are out for the Jaguars. LB Shaquille Quarterman (knee) is listed as questionable.

Bears at Titans

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder) is out this week, but does not need surgery. DT John Jenkins (ankle), C Sam Mustipher (knee), and DT Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder) are also out. TE Cole Kmet (groin) is their only player designated as questionable.

The Titans listed LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee) as questionable and plan to make a call close to kickoff. WR Adam Humphries (concussion) and P Brett Kern (wrist) have been ruled out while CB Tye Smith (shoulder) is questionable to play.

Panthers at Chiefs

He’s not on the injury report because he’s still on injured reserve, but RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is on track to play for the Panthers. T Russell Okung (calf) is doubtful while S Jeremy Chinn (knee), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), and DT Zach Kerr (toe) are listed as questionable.

The Chiefs may have WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) back after listing him as questionable. DE Frank Clark (knee) is also questionable and T Mitchell Schwartz (back) is out again this week.

Giants at Washington Football Team

The Giants ruled out RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) and CB Ryan Lewis (hamstring). Lewis later went on injured reserve.

T Geron Christian (knee) and WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) are doubtful to be in the lineup for the Football Team.

Lions at Vikings

The Lions won’t have WR Jamal Agnew (ribs), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), or S Tracy Walker (foot) in Minnesota. G Joe Dahl (back), LB Christian Jones (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (hip, groin), and T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) are questionable. QB Matthew Stafford is expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to play.

It’s an all-cornerback injury report for the Vikings. They ruled out Cameron Dantzler (concussion), Mark Fields (chest), and Holton Hill (foot) with Harrison Hand (hamstring) listed as questionable. Fields was later placed on injured reserve.

Broncos at Falcons

Broncos CB A.J. Bouye (concussion) is out for Sunday and WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder) is considered doubtful to play. CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), RB Phillip Lindsay (foot), S Trey Marshall (illness), WR Tim Patrick (hamstring), and TE Nick Vannett (foot) are all listed as questionable. They also won’t have DL Shelby Harris as he will not be cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Falcons ruled out DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin, illness), and CB Jordan Miller (oblique). WR Calvin Ridley (foot) was the only player to net a questionable tag.

Raiders at Chargers

The Raiders will not have DT Maurice Hurst (ankle) or DE Arden Key (foot) this Sunday. S Jeff Heath (hip), RB Josh Jacobs (knee, illness), T Kolton Miller (ankle), and CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) are listed as questionable.