NFL Week 9 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Cardinals RBs David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) are reportedly not expected to suit up Thursday night, although coach Kliff Kingsbury calls Johnson "day to day" compared to "doubtful" for Edmonds. Newly-acquired RB Kenyan Drake is expected to lead the backfield, while Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris could compete for some early-down work.
Coach John Harbaugh said all of his injured players are on track to suit up Sunday, meaning longtime stud CB Jimmy Smith (knee) and electric first-round rookie WR Marquise Brown (ankle) should be back in action against the Patriots. Smith should do wonders for the Ravens' sneaky-mediocre secondary, while the artist known as Hollywood gives Lamar Jackson one of his top weapons back and should relegate Miles Boykin to the bench.
Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) is out another week. Second-year signal caller Kyle Allen will again be under center. His matchup against the Titans is certainly a bit easier than last week's massacre against the 49ers.
Broncos QB Joe Flacco (neck) has already been ruled out due to a herniated disk. He's reportedly at risk of missing much longer than just Week 9. The offense will roll with ex-Arkansas QB and 2016 sixth-round pick Brandon Allen in the meantime. Co-starting RB Royce Freeman (shoulder) needs to be monitored.
Packers WR Davante Adams (toe) seems to finally be nearing a return, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 target is expected to suit up Sunday against the Chargers. Get your popcorn ready for a likely shadow matchup against stud CB Casey Hayward.
Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder, neck) exited last week's game early and failed to return. Keelan Cole will work as the offense's primary slot WR if both Westbrook and Marqise Lee (shoulder) are inactive in Week 9's potential smash spot against the Texans' injury-riddled defense.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was pushing to play last Sunday night, but he's reportedly going to be held out until (at the earliest) Week 10's matchup against the Titans. Matt Moore will continue to start under center in the meantime.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) is reportedly expected to suit up Monday night against the Cowboys. Shepard (9 targets in Week 5) worked behind only Evan Engram (11) in his only game with Golden Tate's (6) this season.
Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is expected to practice Wednesday and appears to have a real shot to suit up for the first time since his Week 1 explosion. The Eagles should be near full strength on offense, as Miles Sanders (shoulder) is expected to suit up and not believed to be dealing with a serious injury.
49ers RBs Matt Breida (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (knee) are each banged up, but both are tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night against the Cardinals after being listed as limited on the team's estimated practice report to start the week. Breida and Tevin Coleman have worked almost exclusively as the offense's only two backs in neutral game script situations with an entirely healthy backfield.
Steelers RB James Conner suffered a "shoulder, AC injury" late in the team's Week 8 win over the Dolphins Monday night. The trainer assessing Conner on the sideline late in the fourth quarter appeared to mouth the word "clavicle" on television. Jaylen Samuels would likely work as the offense's featured back if Conner is sidelined.
Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) should be considered questionable for Sunday. Cam Brate (66% snap rate in Week 7, 6 targets) hardly had a featured role in Howard's absence, as each of Anthony Auclair (42%, 0) and Tanner Hudson (25%, 1) were also plenty involved.
Titans TE Delanie Walker (ankle) was out in Week 8 and doesn't seem to be anything close to 100% at the moment. Athletically-gifted backup Jonnu Smith caught 6-of-7 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown with a close to full-time 73% snap rate.
Redskins QB Case Keenum (concussion) started the week in the protocol and should be considered questionable for Sunday. Dwayne Haskins is expected to draw the start if Keenum is ultimately sidelined in this absolutely brutal Week 9 spot at Buffalo.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!
Week 9
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
TE
Back
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
ARI
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Ankle
-
Doub
DNP
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Hamstring
-
Doub
DNP
-
-
-
-
ARI
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
ARI
C
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
CB
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
WR
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
LB
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
Maruice Canady
BAL
CB
Thigh
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DE
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
RT
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Lisfranc
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
T
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
RB
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DE
Rib
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DT
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Connor McGovern
DAL
G
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ja'Waun James
DEN
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Neck
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Amani Oruwanye
DET
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Robert Tonyan
GNB
TE
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
RT
Hand
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
G
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Hamstring
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
S
Hip, wrist
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DT
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
S
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DT
Abdominal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
QB
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LT
Core
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Chris Jones
KAN
DT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LG
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Thumb
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Badgley
LAC
K
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
RB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DT
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
NT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DT
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
LT
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
G
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
C
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
T
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
S
Chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
C
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Ankle, toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Julian Davenport
MIA
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tashawn Bower
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
TE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
K
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Scott Simonson
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Foot, ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Neck, knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
C
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CJ Mosley
NYJ
LB
Groin
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
Kelechi Osemele
NYJ
OL
Shoulder
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Left thumb
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
C
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LT
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DE
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Face
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Justin Ellis
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Season
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Tim Jernigan
PHI
DT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Lano Hill
SEA
S
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DT
Oblique
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RT
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
SFO
LT
Leg
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
SFO
CB
Foot
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
SFO
FB
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
SFO
DE
Quad
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
SFO
OT
Knee, foot
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Groin
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
RG
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DL
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LG
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LT
Holdout
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
John Harvey-Clemons
WAS
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
G
Chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Thigh
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-