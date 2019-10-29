NFL Week 9 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

Cardinals RBs David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) are reportedly not expected to suit up Thursday night, although coach Kliff Kingsbury calls Johnson "day to day" compared to "doubtful" for Edmonds. Newly-acquired RB Kenyan Drake is expected to lead the backfield, while Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris could compete for some early-down work.

Coach John Harbaugh said all of his injured players are on track to suit up Sunday, meaning longtime stud CB Jimmy Smith (knee) and electric first-round rookie WR Marquise Brown (ankle) should be back in action against the Patriots. Smith should do wonders for the Ravens' sneaky-mediocre secondary, while the artist known as Hollywood gives Lamar Jackson one of his top weapons back and should relegate Miles Boykin to the bench.

Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) is out another week. Second-year signal caller Kyle Allen will again be under center. His matchup against the Titans is certainly a bit easier than last week's massacre against the 49ers.

Broncos QB Joe Flacco (neck) has already been ruled out due to a herniated disk. He's reportedly at risk of missing much longer than just Week 9. The offense will roll with ex-Arkansas QB and 2016 sixth-round pick Brandon Allen in the meantime. Co-starting RB Royce Freeman (shoulder) needs to be monitored.

Packers WR Davante Adams (toe) seems to finally be nearing a return, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 target is expected to suit up Sunday against the Chargers. Get your popcorn ready for a likely shadow matchup against stud CB Casey Hayward.

Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder, neck) exited last week's game early and failed to return. Keelan Cole will work as the offense's primary slot WR if both Westbrook and Marqise Lee (shoulder) are inactive in Week 9's potential smash spot against the Texans' injury-riddled defense.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was pushing to play last Sunday night, but he's reportedly going to be held out until (at the earliest) Week 10's matchup against the Titans. Matt Moore will continue to start under center in the meantime.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) is reportedly expected to suit up Monday night against the Cowboys. Shepard (9 targets in Week 5) worked behind only Evan Engram (11) in his only game with Golden Tate's (6) this season.

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is expected to practice Wednesday and appears to have a real shot to suit up for the first time since his Week 1 explosion. The Eagles should be near full strength on offense, as Miles Sanders (shoulder) is expected to suit up and not believed to be dealing with a serious injury.

49ers RBs Matt Breida (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (knee) are each banged up, but both are tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night against the Cardinals after being listed as limited on the team's estimated practice report to start the week. Breida and Tevin Coleman have worked almost exclusively as the offense's only two backs in neutral game script situations with an entirely healthy backfield.

Steelers RB James Conner suffered a "shoulder, AC injury" late in the team's Week 8 win over the Dolphins Monday night. The trainer assessing Conner on the sideline late in the fourth quarter appeared to mouth the word "clavicle" on television. Jaylen Samuels would likely work as the offense's featured back if Conner is sidelined.

Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) should be considered questionable for Sunday. Cam Brate (66% snap rate in Week 7, 6 targets) hardly had a featured role in Howard's absence, as each of Anthony Auclair (42%, 0) and Tanner Hudson (25%, 1) were also plenty involved.

Titans TE Delanie Walker (ankle) was out in Week 8 and doesn't seem to be anything close to 100% at the moment. Athletically-gifted backup Jonnu Smith caught 6-of-7 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown with a close to full-time 73% snap rate.