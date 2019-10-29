NFL Week 9 Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Cardinals RBs David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) are reportedly not expected to suit up Thursday night, although coach Kliff Kingsbury calls Johnson "day to day" compared to "doubtful" for Edmonds. Newly-acquired RB Kenyan Drake is expected to lead the backfield, while Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris could compete for some early-down work.

  • Coach John Harbaugh said all of his injured players are on track to suit up Sunday, meaning longtime stud CB Jimmy Smith (knee) and electric first-round rookie WR Marquise Brown (ankle) should be back in action against the Patriots. Smith should do wonders for the Ravens' sneaky-mediocre secondary, while the artist known as Hollywood gives Lamar Jackson one of his top weapons back and should relegate Miles Boykin to the bench.

  • Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) is out another week. Second-year signal caller Kyle Allen will again be under center. His matchup against the Titans is certainly a bit easier than last week's massacre against the 49ers.

  • Broncos QB Joe Flacco (neck) has already been ruled out due to a herniated disk. He's reportedly at risk of missing much longer than just Week 9. The offense will roll with ex-Arkansas QB and 2016 sixth-round pick Brandon Allen in the meantime. Co-starting RB Royce Freeman (shoulder) needs to be monitored.

  • Packers WR Davante Adams (toe) seems to finally be nearing a return, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 target is expected to suit up Sunday against the Chargers. Get your popcorn ready for a likely shadow matchup against stud CB Casey Hayward.

  • Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder, neck) exited last week's game early and failed to return. Keelan Cole will work as the offense's primary slot WR if both Westbrook and Marqise Lee (shoulder) are inactive in Week 9's potential smash spot against the Texans' injury-riddled defense.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was pushing to play last Sunday night, but he's reportedly going to be held out until (at the earliest) Week 10's matchup against the Titans. Matt Moore will continue to start under center in the meantime.

  • Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) is reportedly expected to suit up Monday night against the Cowboys. Shepard (9 targets in Week 5) worked behind only Evan Engram (11) in his only game with Golden Tate's (6) this season.

  • Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is expected to practice Wednesday and appears to have a real shot to suit up for the first time since his Week 1 explosion. The Eagles should be near full strength on offense, as Miles Sanders (shoulder) is expected to suit up and not believed to be dealing with a serious injury.

  • 49ers RBs Matt Breida (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (knee) are each banged up, but both are tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night against the Cardinals after being listed as limited on the team's estimated practice report to start the week. Breida and Tevin Coleman have worked almost exclusively as the offense's only two backs in neutral game script situations with an entirely healthy backfield.

  • Steelers RB James Conner suffered a "shoulder, AC injury" late in the team's Week 8 win over the Dolphins Monday night. The trainer assessing Conner on the sideline late in the fourth quarter appeared to mouth the word "clavicle" on television. Jaylen Samuels would likely work as the offense's featured back if Conner is sidelined.

  • Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) should be considered questionable for Sunday. Cam Brate (66% snap rate in Week 7, 6 targets) hardly had a featured role in Howard's absence, as each of Anthony Auclair (42%, 0) and Tanner Hudson (25%, 1) were also plenty involved.

  • Titans TE Delanie Walker (ankle) was out in Week 8 and doesn't seem to be anything close to 100% at the moment. Athletically-gifted backup Jonnu Smith caught 6-of-7 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown with a close to full-time 73% snap rate.

  • Redskins QB Case Keenum (concussion) started the week in the protocol and should be considered questionable for Sunday. Dwayne Haskins is expected to draw the start if Keenum is ultimately sidelined in this absolutely brutal Week 9 spot at Buffalo. 

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Week 9

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Charles Clay

ARI

TE

Back

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Zach Allen

ARI

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

David Johnson

ARI

RB

Ankle

-

Doub

DNP

-

-

-

-

Chase Edmonds

ARI

RB

Hamstring

-

Doub

DNP

-

-

-

-

Darrell Daniels

ARI

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Dennis Gardeck

ARI

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Cassius Marsh

ARI

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Justin Murray

ARI

OL

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Haason Reddick

ARI

LB

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Trent Sherfield

ARI

WR

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Max Garcia

ARI

C

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Foster

ARI

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Gilbert

ARI

OL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jimmy Smith

BAL

CB

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Marquise Brown

BAL

WR

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Onwuasor

BAL

LB

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Maruice Canady

BAL

CB

Thigh

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Pernell McPhee

BAL

DE

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeShon Elliott

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Jefferson

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Thompson

BUF

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Coleman

BUF

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kevin Johnson

BUF

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cody Ford

BUF

RT

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Levi Wallace

BUF

CB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Harrison Phillips

BUF

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Lisfranc

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Little

CAR

T

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Miller

CAR

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jarius Wright

CAR

WR

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Natrell Jamerson

CAR

DB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Hogan

CAR

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kawann Short

CAR

DT

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sherrick McManis

CHI

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bilal Nichols

CHI

DT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Irving

CHI

LB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Akiem Hicks

CHI

DT

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sheldrick Redwine

CLE

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Lamm

CLE

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damarious Randall

CLE

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Willie Harvey

CLE

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirksey

CLE

LB

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Njoku

CLE

TE

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Stanton

CLE

QB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Hunt

CLE

RB

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Brown

DAL

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Leighton Vander Esch

DAL

LB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Quinn

DAL

DE

Rib

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrone Crawford

DAL

DT

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kavon Frazier

DAL

S

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Connor McGovern

DAL

G

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Callahan

DEN

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ja'Waun James

DEN

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Will Parks

DEN

CB

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Hollins

DEN

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Flacco

DEN

QB

Neck

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Jeff Heuerman

DEN

TE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Royce Freeman

DEN

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Chubb

DEN

OLB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Patrick

DEN

WR

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Slay

DET

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Daniels

DET

DT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Amani Oruwanye

DET

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashaan Melvin

DET

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tracy Walker

DET

S

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kerryon Johnson

DET

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Davante Adams

GNB

WR

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Tonyan

GNB

TE

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryan Bulaga

GNB

RT

Hand

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Mancz

HOU

G

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Will Fuller

HOU

WR

Hamstring

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Johnathan Joseph

HOU

CB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tytus Howard

HOU

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tashaun Gipson

HOU

S

Hip, wrist

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Roby

HOU

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lonnie Johnson

HOU

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Watt

HOU

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

HOU

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyquan Lewis

IND

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carl Davis

IND

DT

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Pierre Desir

IND

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Khari Willis

IND

S

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kemoko Turay

IND

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Najee Goode

JAX

LB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Williams

JAX

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Leon Jacobs

JAX

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dede Westbrook

JAX

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marqise Lee

JAX

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Hayden

JAX

CB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ronnie Harrison

JAX

S

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marcell Dareus

JAX

DT

Abdominal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Geoff Swaim

JAX

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James O'Shaughnessy

JAX

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Foles

JAX

QB

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Fisher

KAN

LT

Core

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Jones

KAN

DT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andrew Wylie

KAN

LG

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Fuller

KAN

CB

Thumb

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Mahomes

KAN

QB

Ankle

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Frank Clark

KAN

DE

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darron Lee

KAN

LB

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Badgley

LAC

K

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Jackson

LAC

RB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nasir Adderley

LAC

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Jones

LAC

DT

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Mebane

LAC

NT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cortez Broughton

LAC

DT

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

LT

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Forrest Lamp

LAC

G

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Travis Benjamin

LAC

WR

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Pouncey

LAC

C

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dontrelle Inman

LAC

WR

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adrian Phillips

LAC

S

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

T

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reshad Jones

MIA

S

Chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daniel Kilgore

MIA

C

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Moss

MIA

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Harris

MIA

LB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lammons

MIA

CB

Ankle, toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bobby McCain

MIA

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

James Crawford

MIA

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Julian Davenport

MIA

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Ledbetter

MIA

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Thielen

MIN

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Matt LaCosse

NWE

TE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Izzo

NWE

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Shaq Mason

NWE

G

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Gordon

NWE

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jakob Johnson

NWE

FB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Develin

NWE

FB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephen Gostkowski

NWE

K

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

N'Keal Harry

NWE

WR

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Ballentine

NYG

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sterling Shepard

NYG

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Connelly

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Shepard

NYG

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Henry Anderson

NYJ

DL

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trenton Cannon

NYJ

RB

Foot, ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Herndon

NYJ

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kelvin Beachum

NYJ

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Neville Hewitt

NYJ

LB

Neck, knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Albert McClellan

NYJ

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trumaine Johnson

NYJ

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kalil

NYJ

C

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

CJ Mosley

NYJ

LB

Groin

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Kelechi Osemele

NYJ

OL

Shoulder

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Darnold

NYJ

QB

Left thumb

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

John Franklin-Myers

NYJ

DL

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Hudson

OAK

C

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Laremy Tunsil

OAK

LT

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Mauro

OAK

DE

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Devey

OAK

G

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquel Lee

OAK

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Abram

OAK

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Johnson

OAK

CB

Face

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vontaze Burfict

OAK

LB

Season

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Abdomen

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Jernigan

PHI

DT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Avonte Maddox

PHI

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darren Sproles

PHI

RB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Peters

PHI

LT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nigel Bradham

PHI

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Miles Sanders

PHI

RB

Shoulder

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Clement

PHI

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mark Barron

PIT

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James Conner

PIT

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Stephon Tuitt

PIT

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lano Hill

SEA

S

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quinton Jefferson

SEA

DT

Oblique

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tre Flowers

SEA

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quandre Diggs

SEA

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Britt

SEA

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Dissly

SEA

TE

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ed Dickson

SEA

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike McGlinchey

SFO

RT

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Joe Staley

SFO

LT

Leg

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Ahkello Witherspoon

SFO

CB

Foot

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Kyle Juszczyk

SFO

FB

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Matt Breida

SFO

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Dee Ford

SFO

DE

Quad

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Justin Skule

SFO

OT

Knee, foot

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Levine Toilolo

SFO

TE

Groin

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Raheem Mostert

SFO

RB

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Garrett Celek

SFO

TE

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jack Cichy

TAM

LB

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Cappa

TAM

RG

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

O.J. Howard

TAM

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Evans

TAM

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Pierre-Paul

TAM

DL

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Milton

TEN

CB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Delanie Walker

TEN

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Adoree' Jackson

TEN

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sharif Finch

TEN

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rodger Saffold

TEN

LG

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Williams

WAS

LT

Holdout

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Vernon Davis

WAS

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

John Harvey-Clemons

WAS

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Wes Martin

WAS

G

Chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Deshazor Everett

WAS

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Thompson

WAS

RB

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Montae Nicholson

WAS

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Norman

WAS

CB

Thigh

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quinton Dunbar

WAS

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jeremy Reaves

WAS

S

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Case Keenum

WAS

QB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

WAS

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

