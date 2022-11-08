NFL Week 9: Former Vols’ stats
Week 9 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Week 8 games will be contested Nov. 10-15.
Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.
Week 9 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.
Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): Inactive
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): Played, no stats
(AP Photo)
Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats
Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Inactive
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 9 rushing attempts, 30 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 32 receiving yards
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 3 receptions, 32 receiving yards
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): 3 tackles, 2 assists
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): Played, no stats
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 13 rushing attempts, 44 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 9 receiving yards
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 8 receptions, 108 receiving yards
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings): Played, no stats
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 assist
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports