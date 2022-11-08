NFL Week 9: Former Vols’ stats

Week 9 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 8 games will be contested Nov. 10-15.

Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 9 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): Inactive

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): Played, no stats

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Inactive

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 9 rushing attempts, 30 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 32 receiving yards

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 3 receptions, 32 receiving yards

Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): 3 tackles, 2 assists

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): Played, no stats

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 13 rushing attempts, 44 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 9 receiving yards

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 8 receptions, 108 receiving yards

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings): Played, no stats

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 assist

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive

