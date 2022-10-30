NFL Week 8 TV coverage maps

It is Sunday of Week 8 in the NFL season and we get a bonus football game to watch today! In addition to the normal three games in the afternoon and one at night, there is a morning game in London.

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars play at 9:30 a.m. ET in London and that can be seen exclusively on ESPN+, the network’s subscription streaming service.

The Sunday night game on NBC is Packers-Bills and the Monday night game on ESPN and ABC is Bengals-Browns.

That leaves 11 games to be split between CBS and FOX in the regular early and late afternoon time slots.

This week, CBS gets a single broadcast and FOX gets a doubleheader, airing one early game and one late game in every market.

What games will be televised in your area?

Check out this week’s TV coverage maps with information from 506 Sports.

FOX early games

506 Sports

FOX has three games to air. This includes the Arizona Cardinals’ matchup on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Cardinals-Vikings will air in the green areas, limited to the two teams’ home television markets.

The big game that will be televised where it is pink is Bears-Cowboys.

The blue areas will be able to see Panthers-Falcons.

FOX late games

506 Sports

FOX has three late games to air. Their game of the week is 49ers-Rams. That will air in the pink areas. This is the game Cardinals fans can watch on FOX after the Cardinals play.

The blue areas get Giants-Seahawks, while the green areas get Commanders-Colts. You will notice the little green spot in Texas in Austin. That city gets Commanders-Colts because Sam Ehlinger, a former Texas Longhorns quarterback, will be starting for the Colts.

CBS single game

506 Sports

CBS has four early games and one late game.

Their biggest game, airing in the pink areas, will be Steelers-Eagles. It is an early game.

Other early games are Raiders-Saints in the green areas, Patriots-Jets in the blue area and Dolphins-Lions in the orange areas.

The one late game, which will be seen in the yellow areas, is Titans-Texans.

Cardinals fans in Phoenix can see Titans-Texans on CBS or 49ers-Rams on FOX after the Cardinals play.

