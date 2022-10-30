NFL Week 8 TV coverage maps

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills and Monday night’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX.

Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 8 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS single games

Steelers at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Raiders at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Dolphins at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

Titans at Texans, 4:05 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

FOX early games

Bears at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

FOX late games

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Giants at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Commanders at Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET (GREEN)

