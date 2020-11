The Arizona Cardinals are on their bye week so Cardinals fans will get to watch other games with a little less investment than normal. But what games will be on?

The Sunday night game is, of course, the NFC East. The Cowboys and Eagles play on national television.

On Monday night, The Buccaneers and Giants play.

But what about the other Sunday games? FOX has two games in every market while CBS gets only one.

Here are the coverage maps for the games on Sunday’s schedule, according to 506 Sports.