NFL Week 8 TV coverage maps

Arizona Cardinals fans already saw their team’s game on Thursday night, so they will be focused on the Sunday games on around the league. Cardinals-Packers was played on national television Thursday night.

The two national games remaining in Week 8 are the Sunday night game between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, which will air on NBC. The Monday night game on ESPN is Giants-Chiefs.

But what games will be on in the early and late afternoon time slots on CBS and FOX on Sunday?

This week, CBS will air one game in all markets, while FOX will get a doubleheader.

Below you can see what games will air in your area and in the rest of the country. The info comes from 506 Sports.

FOX early games

FOX has four early games they will air around the country. The game to get the largest coverage is 49ers-Bears, which will be televised in the pink areas.

The green areas will have Panthers-Falcons.

Rams-Texans will air in the yellow areas, and will be the early FOX game Cardinals fans in Arizona can see.

In the blue areas, Eagles-Lions will be shown.

FOX late games

There will be two FOX late games. The “game of the week” that will air in all the pink areas is Buccaneers-Saints. The other game airing in the areas in blue is Washington-Broncos.

CBS single game

CBS has four early games and two late games it will air around the nation.

Among the early games, the biggest game with their top broadcasting tandem of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo is Steelers-Browns, an early game that will air in the pinks areas.

In the green areas, there will be regional coverage of Bengals-Jets.

Dolphins-Bills will air in the orange areas, while the teal areas will get Titans-Colts in the early slot.

Patriots-Chargers is a late game that airs in the blue areas, while Jaguars-Seahawks will air wherever it is yellow.

