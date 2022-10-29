NFL Week 8 schedule rankings and predictions

NFL Week 8

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Week 8 kicked off with a solid matchup that featured Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady. Our prediction was ‘Ravens 27, Buccaneers 23’ … which nearly hit on the nose, with the Baltimore holding off the Bucs 27-22. Not a bad start to the football week.

With that in mind, here’s how the rest of the NFL action stacks up…

13. Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

It would be wise to sleep in on Sunday. These teams are not worth an early rise. Prediction: Jaguars 16, Broncos 13

12. Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Another game that offers little compelling reason to watch, unless you have some kind of vibe on either team when it comes to the betting line. Prediction: Falcons 28, Panthers 20

11. Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The Week 8 schedule seems to be lacking and that includes a contest between Taylor Heinicke and Sam Ehlinger at quarterback. Prediction: Commanders 27, Colts 16

10. Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

(USAT_

Titans should be able to handle the Texans quite easily … unless they have a letdown after clocking the Colts for the second time in 2022. Prediction: Titans 30, Texans 13

9. Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

This game has the potential for plenty of points and yards, which would make it interesting. Please don’t try and sell it as a Dennis Allen revenge game because years ago he coached the Raiders. Prediction: Raiders 34, Saints 31

8. Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This game also has the potential to light up the scoreboard and see fantasy players loving everyone they can get on their teams. Prediction: Lions 38, Dolphins 35

7. Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cardinals travel to the Midwest to face a one-loss Vikings team coming off a bye. It seems like Minnesota should be in good shape to handle the visitors but one never knows. Prediction: Cardinals 27, Vikings 20

6. Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

A short week and another road game add up to a loss for the Chicago Bears. Don’t be fooled by the way they tossed the Patriots around. Expect lots of mistakes and turnovers. Prediction: Cowboys 34, Bears 7

5. New England Patriots at New York Jets

(Malcolm Clarke/Getty Images)

This is compelling because it has been decades since the Jets had a better record than the Patriots when they faced each other. New York has lost a couple of key players and added James Robinson from the Jaguars. Bill Belichick needs to stick with one quarterback to get his team right. Prediction: Patriots 20, Jets 16

4. Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

(Jeremy Freeman/Turner Sports via USA TODAY Sports)

Fascinating that this could be the first time in Aaron Rodgers’ career he will be a double-digit underdog. Everything points to the home team. Somehow don’t believe it will be as ugly as people are expecting. Prediction: Bills 28, Packers 21

3. Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

(USAT)

Monday Night Football in Ohio. An AFC North battle between a division leader and cellar-dweller. Joe Burrow probably won’t account for another 500 yards but he won’t have to do so against Jacoby Brissett and the Browns. Prediction: Bengals 31, Browns 17

2. New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Giants are 6-1 and the Seahawks are leading the NFC West. Big Blue was in Jacksonville last week and now heads all the way across the country to the Great Northwest. The travel takes its toll and Pete Carroll’s team continues to surprise. Prediction: Seahawks 27, Giants 14

1. Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Welcome to PennsylMania. The Steelers come to the City of Brotherly Love, which is at a fever pitch for the Phillies. Expect the momentum to spill over to the home team, which remains undefeated. Prediction: Eagles 24, Steelers 16

