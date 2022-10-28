NFL Week 8 picks: Roundup of expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets

NFL Week 8 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a long time since the New England Patriots played such a pivotal game against the New York Jets this late in an NFL season.

But the stakes are high for the Patriots, who enter this Week 8 matchup in New York with a 3-4 record at the bottom of the AFC East division.

Another loss would severely damage New England's chances of returning to the AFC playoffs. It's also a potential career-defining game for quarterback Mac Jones, who will start against the Jets despite being benched in the second quarter of Monday's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The good news for the Patriots is they have owned the Jets for much of head coach Bill Belichick's tenure. For example, the Patriots have won 12 consecutive games in this rivalry.

The Jets also are banged up, with their No. 1 running back Breece Hall (season-ending ACL tear, best offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps tear) and top wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) all ruled out for Sunday's matchup.

Which way are experts leaning in this Patriots-Jets matchup? Here's a roundup of Week 8 picks.

Tom E. Curran, NBC Sports Boston: 20-13 Patriots

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: 17-14 Patriots

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: Patriots

Bill Bender, Sporting News: 23-21 Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 17-14 Patriots

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 24-20 Jets

Bleacher Report NFL Staff: 24-20 Patriots

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Jets

David Hill, New York Times: Jets +2.5

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Patriots -2.5

FiveThirtyEight's model: Jets have 56 percent chance to win