NFL Week 8 picks: Who the experts are taking in Saints-Bears

The New Orleans Saints have won three games in a row, and they’d love to make it four straight with another victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. They’ll be on the road and outside the friendly confines of the Superdome, but New Orleans has still been the better team up to this point – as evidenced by sportsbooks making them 4.5-point favorites.

NFL experts are of the belief that the Saints will leave Chicago with a fourth straight win, as many of them are picking New Orleans to win this Week 8 tilt. According to NFL Pick Watch, a whopping 86% of experts are taking the Bears to win outright on Sunday. The Rams, Titans and Bucs are the only road teams with a higher percentage of experts picking them to win.

When you factor in the spread, experts are less confident in the Saints covering the 4.5-point spread. Still, 65% of them are taking New Orleans to win by at least five points.

The Saints are only 2-4 ATS this season and have won their last three games by a total of 12 points, but Chicago’s offense has been stagnant all year and it’s unlikely the Nick Foles-led Bears will be able to keep up with New Orleans on the scoreboard.