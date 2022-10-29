NFL Week 8 picks: Experts heavily leaning 49ers over Rams in Week 8

Having lost their last seven regular-season games against the 49ers, it’s tough to be confident in the Rams entering their Week 8 tilt against San Francisco. They’re listed as home underdogs by oddsmakers and experts also give the 49ers an edge in this one.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 73% of experts are taking the 49ers to beat the Rams on Sunday. That’s despite the Rams playing at SoFi Stadium and coming off a bye in Week 7. That’s highest number of experts picking against the Rams in any game this season, much higher than even Week 1 against the Bills when 61% were taking the Bills.

Picking against the spread, 67% of experts are still taking the 49ers to cover against the Rams. San Francisco is a 1.5-point favorite, so it’s not as if the spread is very large.

The 49ers have covered the spread in each of their last six games against the Rams, making this a very lopsided rivalry in recent years. Los Angeles won’t have much of an excuse if it can’t win on Sunday after getting several players back following the bye – and with the 49ers being banged up on the other side.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire