NFL Week 8 picks: 49ers beat Rams; Eagles still perfect; Raiders, Cowboys win
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 8-6 (.571); season 61-46-1 (.570). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-9 (.357); season 52-54-2 (.491). Off: Chargers, Chiefs. Times are Pacific.
Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4)
Thursday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime Video.
Line: Buccaneers by 1 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2
The Buccaneers have lost four of five and somehow scored only three points at Carolina on Sunday. The Ravens have alternated wins and losses every week and are coming off a win.
Prediction: Ravens 24, Buccaneers 21
Broncos (2-5) vs. Jaguars (2-5)
Sunday, 6:30 a.m.
TV: ESPN+. DirecTV: 712. (at London).
Line: Jaguars by 2 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2
Both of these teams have dropped four games in a row. Jacksonville gets the edge, though, because even if Russell Wilson is back, he’ll be walking gingerly with that injured hamstring.
Prediction: Jaguars 21, Broncos 17
Dolphins (4-3) at Lions (1-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2. O/U: 51 1/2
The Lions were playing teams close earlier this season yet have averaged a mere three points in their last two games. The Dolphins are climbing back to their feet after stopping a three-game slide.
Prediction: Dolphins 30, Lions 23
Raiders (3-4) at Saints (2-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Raiders by 1 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2
The Raiders are using the run effectively and it has given Derek Carr more time in the play-action. It would help if Darren Waller is able to return and contribute. New Orleans is hobbled and has issues.
Prediction: Raiders 24, Saints 20
Patriots (3-3) at Jets (5-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Patriots by 2 1/2 O/U: 40 1/2
Losing Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker is going to hurt the Jets, who won’t be as powerful on offense. The Patriots aren’t going to look that bad on defense two weeks in a row.
Prediction: Patriots 23, Jets 21
Steelers (2-5) at Eagles (6-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Eagles by 10 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2
The Eagles are healthy and might be the best team in the league. The Steelers had a great game against Tampa Bay, then came back to earth in a low-scoring slugfest against Miami.
Prediction: Eagles 33, Steelers 21
Panthers (2-5) at Falcons (3-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Falcons by 4 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2
The Panthers are coming off a stunning win over Tampa Bay, but they figure to regress a bit Sunday on the road against a team that runs well. Carolina will miss Christian McCaffrey.
Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 16
Bears (2-4) at Cowboys (5-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Cowboys by 9 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2
The Cowboys’ defense is back on track after a dip in Philadelphia, and Dak Prescott is still finding his footing. Chicago is coming off a big win at New England but don’t expect that to be a trend.
Prediction: Cowboys 27, Bears 20
Cardinals (3-4) at Vikings (5-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Vikings by 3 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2
The Cardinals have lost 10 in a row at Minnesota. Make it 11 after Sunday, as the Vikings are coming off their bye and have the NFC North title in their sights. Offense is rolling.
Prediction: Vikings 28, Cardinals 21
Titans (4-2) at Texans (1-4-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Titans by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2
The Titans aren’t that good, but Mike Vrabel has his team prepared. The Texans are going to control the clock with the run and they’ll be moderately effective that way, but not good enough.
Prediction: Titans 26, Texans 21
Commanders (3-4) at Colts (3-3-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Colts by 3. O/U: 39 1/2
The Commanders have won two in a row, and the Colts have a new (and inexperienced) quarterback under center. Still, if Sam Ehlinger doesn’t take a ton of sacks and turn it over, Indianapolis can win.
Prediction: Colts 24, Commanders 20
49ers (3-4) at Rams (3-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: 49ers by 1 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2
Even though San Francisco has lost two in a row, giving up 72 points in the process, the 49ers have the Rams’ number. The Rams have yet to prove they can consistently win these games.
Prediction: 49ers 28, Rams 24
Giants (6-1) at Seahawks (4-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Seahawks by 3. O/U: 44 1/2
Without D.K. Metcalf, the Seahawks are going to have a much harder time with this one. The Giants are 6-1 and undefeated on the road. What’s more, they’re gathering confidence by the week.
Prediction: Giants 27, Seahawks 23
Packers (3-4) at Bills (5-1)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Bills by 10 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2
Green Bay’s pass defense is pretty good, and the Bills don’t run it great. But Josh Allen is so dangerous, and that Buffalo front seven is beastly. Aaron Rodgers is going to be swarmed.
Prediction: Bills 35, Packers 24
Bengals (4-3) at Browns (2-5)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Bengals by 3. O/U: 47
The Bengals are getting it rolling. Joe Burrow has lots of targets and the Bengals’ defense has been solid all season. The Browns have Nick Chubb, who is an amazing runner, but little else.
Prediction: Bengals 28, Browns 24
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.