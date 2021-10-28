NFL Week 8 is here and we picked the winners from every game

Patrick Mahomes. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

NFL football is back.

Through seven weeks, our picks are 54-52-1 against the spread.

This week we're backing the Rams, Bengals, and more to cover the number.



Last week, our picks against the spread went a solid 7-6 to keep our season-long record back above .500.

This week, we're back with another full slate of games and looking to make a buck or two. Take a look below at our best bets against the spread for Week 7 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 7-6

OVERALL: 54-52-1

Green Bay Packers (+6.5) over Arizona Cardinals*

Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Aaron Rodgers will be playing with three of his top targets, with wide receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all sidelined on Thursday night.

Still, Rodgers getting nearly a touchdown in a nationally televised primetime game is not a betting opportunity that comes up that often. The Cardinals have to slip up at some point, and even if they win this one, the Packers could still keep things close.

Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5) over New York Jets*

JaMarr Chase. AP Photo/Gail Burton

Be warned — you are getting the absolute worst value on this line. Last week, before Zach Wilson's injury, the Bengals were just 3.5-point favorites over the Jets on the road. With New York now leaning on little-known backup Mike White under center, the line has moved considerably in the Bengals' favor.

Despite obviously getting the worst of the line here, I'm still backing the Bengals. The Jets will struggle to score with White, so the Bengals might only need 21 points to cover this line. They should get more than that.

Indianapolis Colts* (-1.5) over Tennessee Titans

Carson Wentz. AP Photo/Tony Avelar

The Colts started slow but have found some form the past few weeks. The Titans are coming off two monstrous wins over the Chiefs and Bills.

Tennessee is due for a let-down, and the Colts are playing for everything here. With a win, they leap back into contention for the division. With a loss, Derrick Henry the Titans might run away with the AFC South by the time Thanksgiving rolls around.

Buffalo Bills* (-14) over Miami Dolphins

Josh Allen. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Bills have won their past six meetings with the Miami Dolphins. The margins of those victories: 35, 30, 25, 17, 10, and 3. These games took place before the Bills had developed into the powerhouse they look like this season.

Los Angeles Rams (-14.5) over Houston Texans*

Matthew Stafford. AP Photo/John Munson

The vibes in Houston are terrible right now. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, the best player still employed by the Texans, tweeted out, "This is bullshit. Such a joke," after the team traded away Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints.

If the best player on the Texans isn't a believer, there's no reason for us to be. The biggest risk to the Rams' chance to cover this number is they might get bored in the second half.

Carolina Panthers (+3) over Atlanta Falcons*

Sam Darnold. AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Sam Darnold was benched last weekend after a poor showing against the Giants. Will he respond? Here's to hoping.

The Falcons, meanwhile, appear to have found something recently, but their three wins in the past four weeks came against the Giants, Jets, and Dolphins. Wins like that can be deceiving.

Detroit Lions* (+3.5) over Philadelphia Eagles

Dan Campbell. AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

One thing you can say about the winless Lions: they're still trying. Head coach Dan Campbell pulled out every trick in the book last week in search of an upset win over the Rams, but to no avail.

Playing the struggling Eagles this week, the Lions could have a chance to win by more conventional means. As long as they haven't abandoned all hope, this is a game they can win.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) over Cleveland Browns*

Mike Tomlin. AP Photo/Justin Berl

We still don't know if Baker Mayfield will be back starting for the Cleveland Browns. Either way, it's either an injured Mayfield or a healthy Case Keenum. I'd stay away or maybe just bet the under in this one.

Chicago Bears* (+4) over San Francisco 49ers

Justin Fields. Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Until the 49ers figure out their plan at quarterback, it's tough to bet on them. Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance are extremely different players, and until San Francisco is committed one way or the other (hint: Lance's way), their offense is kind of stuck in limbo. I don't love how the Bears have been playing, but I'm still a believer in Justin Fields for better or worse.

Los Angeles Chargers* (-5) over New England Patriots

Justin Herbert. AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Patriots' three wins this year have come against the Jets, Jets, and Texans. The Chargers are not those teams.

Seattle Seahawks* (-3.5) over Jacksonville Jaguars

Geno Smith and Russell Wilson. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Seahawks are on the verge of a lost season. If this game was in Jacksonville, it might be a spot to back the Jaguars. But Seattle hasn't lost four home games to start a season since they played in the Kingdome in 1992.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5) over New Orleans Saints*

Tom Brady. AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

This feels like it should be a good spot for the Saints, but one of the top rules of gambling is don't make a decision that's going to make you feel dumb.

Betting on Tom Brady rarely makes you feel dumb. Betting on Jameis Winston in a game against Tom Brady has the potential to make you feel very, very dumb. Even if the Buccaneers fall short in this one, sometimes it's best to make the bet you know you can live with, win or lose.

Denver Broncos* (-3) over Washington Football Team

Noah Fant. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

No team has been worse against the spread so far this season than the Washington Football Team, who have failed to cover in six of their seven games to start the year. Until that trend turns around, they're a team to fade.

Dallas Cowboys (-1.5) over Minnesota Vikings*

Dak Prescott. AP Photo/Matt Patterson

I will put my money on Dak Prescott in primetime over Kirk Cousins in primetime.

Kansas City Chiefs* (-9.5) over New York Giants

Patrick Mahomes. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Chiefs are 3-4. After their game against the Giants, their next three opponents are agains the Packers, Raiders, and Cowboys. Kansas City needs to find something this game that they can carry into the coming weeks.

There are few better spots for a get-right game than at home against the Giants. Mahomes and company have to show up if they have any shot at jump-starting their season.

