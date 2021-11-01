NFL Week 8 overreactions: New Orleans Saints are the best team in the NFC South
Putting Week 8's action into proper perspective.
The Saints won’t be pursuing Cam Newton in the wake of Jameis Winston‘s season-ending knee injury and it doesn’t sound like they will be pursuing any other quarterbacks from outside the organization either. Saints head coach Sean Payton said on Monday, via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, that it would be “a challenge” [more]
As the NFL approaches the midpoint of the regular season, Halloween week featured plenty of ghastly sights for several teams.
The Saints nabbed three takeaways from Tom Brady, including what amounted to a game-sealing interception in the closing minutes.
The Houston Texans didn't seem to fare better without Mark Ingram, which is the same way the running game performed when they had the running back.
The Saints' new starting quarterback only lasted seven games before suffering ACL tear Sunday. New Orleans will now likely turn back to Taysom Hill.
Filling in for the injured Zach Wilson on Sunday, Mike White put on one of the best quarterback performances any New York Jets QB has ever had.
The Eagles have a Jordan Howard conundrum and here are 5 NFL teams that could look to poach the running back from off of Philadelphia's practice squad
Bill Belichick gave out two game balls after the Patriots' win.
The Rams are no stranger to marquee trades for veteran superstars, but their deal to acquire Von Miller spoke volumes about the team's plans.
According to head coach Pete Carroll, Wilson will be "really close" to getting back after the bye to play the Packers.
Von Miller is saying goodbye to Denver and hello to Los Angeles.
A look at nine RBs the Titans could target in a trade, and some others available in free agency.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
The Lions need to move on without Jared Goff as their quarterback, and they need to do it now. One throwaway proved the theory.
A flag on Mike Hilton was bad, to say the least.
There are a few teams that might feel they're just one piece away.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.
Amari Cooper scored the Cowboys' game-winning touchdown, but a fellow receiver wanted to change his mind about the play before it was set.
Derrick Henry has been fantasy's most valuable player, but his injury leaves a hole on rosters that will be hard to fill. Andy Behrens runs down the top pickup options for Week 9.
Go ahead and start the speculation that Drew Brees will return to the quarterback-needy Saints. And then end it. During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season. The Saints apparently [more]