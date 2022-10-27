NFL Week 8 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

As the NFL season rumbles on, some teams, like the 3-4 Chicago Bears, are finally clicking. But others, see the 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are falling apart.

Week 8 features Tom Brady facing the 4-3 Baltimore Ravens. In the second-ever matchup between the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson, the game is a tossup. Although Jackson beat Brady's New England Patriots in their last outing, the Buccaneers are riding a two-game losing streak and will be hungry for a win after a 21-3 embarrassment at the hands of the 2-5 Carolina Panthers.

The 3-4 Patriots, with their quarterback carousel, travel to face the 5-2 New York Jets. Mac Jones was benched in the team's loss to the Bears on Monday, while his backup, rookie Bailey Zappe, committed three turnovers. The Patriots are slightly favored to win, especially after the Jets lost star rookie Breece Hall to injury.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches as his team plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

NO ANSWER IN SIGHT: Bill Belichick has turned New England Patriots' QB controversy into a conundrum | Opinion

Aaron Rodgers and his 3-4 Green Bay Packers have lost three straight games and take on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills, fresh off their bye week, in primetime. The Packers are the underdog as Jordan Poyer had an extra week to rest and charge up his defense.

The 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, the lone undefeated team in the league, also return from their bye and face the 2-5 Pittsburgh Steelers. They are heavily favored to get the home victory and keep their win streak alive.

Week 8 wraps up with a battle of Ohio when the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals take on the 2-5 Cleveland Browns. Ja'Marr Chase and company have a slight edge.

The AFC West will be a bit quiet as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have their bye weeks.

Lamar Jackson has burned defenses with his arm and legs this season.

Here's the odds for NFL Week 8, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL week 8 point spreads

Baltimore Ravens (-1.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1.5)

Denver Broncos (+2.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5)

Carolina Panthers (+4.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-4.5)

Chicago Bears (+9.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-9.5)

Miami Dolphins (-3.5) vs. Detroit Lions (+3.5)

Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)

Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (+2.5)

New England Patriots (-2.5) vs. New York Jets (+2.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+10.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) vs. Houston Texans (+2.5)

Washington Commanders (+2.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)

San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+1.5)

New York Giants (+2.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-2.5)

Green Bay Packers (+11.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-11.5)

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (+3.5)

NFL week 8 moneylines

Baltimore Ravens (-117) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-101)

Denver Broncos (+120) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-145)

Carolina Panthers (+180) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-230)

Chicago Bears (+360) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-500)

Miami Dolphins (-190) vs. Detroit Lions (+150)

Arizona Cardinals (+160) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-200)

Las Vegas Raiders (-130) vs. New Orleans Saints (+105)

New England Patriots (-130) vs. New York Jets (+105)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+370) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-500)

Tennessee Titans (-130) vs. Houston Texans (+105)

Washington Commanders (+120) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-150)

San Francisco 49ers (-117) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-103)

New York Giants (+125) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-155)

Green Bay Packers (+360) vs. Buffalo Bills (-500)

Cincinnati Bengals (-190) vs. Cleveland Browns (+150)

NFL week 8 over/under

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 45.5

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 39.5

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 42.5

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: 42.5

Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions: 51.5

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: 48.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints: 49.5

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: 40.5

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 43.5

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans: 40.5

Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts: 39.5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: 43.5

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks: 44.5

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills: 47.5

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: 46.5

