NFL Week 8 odds: Just how favored are Eagles against troubled Cowboys?

Just how favored are Eagles against troubled Cowboys?

Dallas sucks.

The Cowboys actually do.

Their defense is 27th in the NFL and ranked dead last against the run.

On offense, the Cowboys could be starting their third-string quarterback because of injuries.

They look nowhere close to America’s team with a 2-5 record and 0-7 mark against the spread (ATS).

Now the Eagles are not necessarily tearing it up with the 25th-best offense and a record of 2-4-1 (2-5 ATS), but they certainly appear to be in a better spot than Jerry’s World. The Eagles' locker room has stuck together when times have been rough, whereas the same cannot be said for the Cowboys.

NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet lists the Eagles as 7.5-point home favorites for Sunday night’s game. According to Rotoworld, if that number holds or increases, it will only be the fourth time in the last 25 meetings the point spread has been at least 7.5.

The Birds are 3-8 ATS at home versus the Cowboys in their last 11 matchups. However, the Eagles have won seven of their last eight primetime games at Lincoln Financial Field but are just 4-4 ATS.

The Cowboys have given the Birds fits under the South Philly lights. The Eagles are 3-7 overall and ATS all-time in night home games versus Dallas.

As for the NFC East, the Eagles are now the odds-on favorite to win the division. According to PointsBet, the Eagles have odds of -167 ($10 bet to win $5.97) to repeat as division champs.

No team has won back-to-back division titles since the Eagles accomplished the feat from 2001-2004.

The Cowboys are now the second choice at +350 ($10 bet to win $35) with the Washington Football Team hot on their heels at +400 ($10 bet to win $40).

It will be interesting to see how wide the gap could become between the Eagles and the rest of the division if they are to win Sunday night.