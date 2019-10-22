NFL Week 8 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Cardinals RB David Johnson (back, ankle) was active last Sunday, but ultimately played just three snaps. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Johnson is a "warrior" but simply "didn't feel right after a couple plays." Backup RB Chase Edmonds should continue to receive a near three-down workload for as long as DJ is this banged up. WR Christian Kirk (ankle) has practiced in a limited fashion during each of the past two weeks and is tentatively expected to resume his role as a starting slot WR against the Saints on Sunday.
Falcons QB Matt Ryan (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, but has a real shot to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks according to both his head coach and offensive coordinator. It'll be tough to trust any of the Falcons' skill-position players if 38-year-old QB Matt Schaub is forced to start. RB Ito Smith (concussion) has already been ruled out, so Brian Hill will work as the 1.B option behind Devonta Freeman in the offense's committee backfield.
Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has already been ruled out, so undefeated backup QB Kyle Allen will once again draw the start. We should find out a lot about Allen against the 49ers' fearsome front seven after the Panthers faced a relatively relaxed schedule over the past four weeks against the Cardinals, Texans, Jaguars and Buccaneers.
Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) is reportedly going to remain sidelined until after the the October 29 trade deadline. Still, coach Zac Taylor wouldn't rule out Green for Week 8. We fully expect Auden Tate, Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson to work inside of 3-WR sets come Sunday against the Rams.
Lions RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) is considered week to week and is expected to miss "some time." Backup Ty Johnson is expected to slide into Kerryon's early-down role, with J.D. McKissic likely seeing enhanced pass-down usage. Still, Paul Perkins hasn't played an offensive snap since joining the Lions in Week 3 and could feasibly throw a wrench into the Lions' projected two-headed backfield.
Packers WR Davante Adams (toe) remains without a clear timetable for return. Last week the likes of Allen Lazard (85% snap rate), Jake Kumerow (72%) and Geronimo Allison (57%) worked inside of 3-WR sets, while a banged-up Marquez Valdes-Scantling (33%) and Darrius Shepherd (5%) were also involved.
Texans WR Will Fuller is reportedly expected to miss some time, meaning field-stretching talent Kenny Stills should step into a full-time role. Slot WR Keke Coutee should also see a decent uptick in targets and snaps alike.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) avoided serious injury, but won't suit up Sunday against the Packers and is expected to miss at least three games. WR Sammy Watkins doesn't have a clear timetable for return, as coach Andy Reid simply called the offense's No. 2 WR day to day.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is reportedly aiming to return in Week 9, so look for Olabisi Johnson to join Stefon Diggs in 2-WR sets for the team's Thursday night matchup against the Redskins. Backup TE Irv Smith could also see an enhanced role.
Saints QB Drew Brees (thumb), RB Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle) and TE Jared Cook (ankle) should each be considered questionable for Sunday. Still, it'd make sense if coach Sean Payton rests his studs for this week's matchup with the Cardinals, as the team has a Week 9 bye.
Patriots RB Rex Burkhead (foot), WR Josh Gordon (knee), TE Matt LaCosse (knee) and TE Ryan Izzo (concussion) remain sidelined. James White should continue to work as the offense's undisputed pass-down back while Burkhead remains out. Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and recently-acquired Mohamed Sanu figure to work out of 3-WR sets as long as Flash is hurt. Ben Watson posted a strong 76% snap rate as the offense's featured TE against the Jets on Monday night.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) told NorthJersey.com, "Oh, I'll be back out on the field ... it's just whether it's gonna be this week or next week." Golden Tate (99% snaps) and Darius Slayton (97%) worked inside of 2-WR sets last week with Shepard sidelined, while Bennie Fowler (39%) and Cody Latimer (32%) rotated as the offense's No. 3 WR.
Raiders WR Tyrell Williams (foot) is shaping up as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans. Coach Jon Gruden deployed a bit of a committee approach in Week 7, as each of Trevor Davis (76% snaps), Hunter Renfrow (45%), Keelan Doss (44%) and Marcell Ateman (35%) were all plenty involved. Recently-acquired Zay Jones figures to be active in Week 8.
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph (concussion) is expected to start following the team's Week 7 bye. The statuses of WR James Washington (shoulder) and RB James Conner (quad) are a bit more uncertain, while backup RB Jaylen Samuels (knee) remains sidelined.
Titans TE Delanie Walker (ankle) played just five snaps in Week 7. He's considered day to day. Athletically-gifted backup TE Jonnu Smith would play a near full-time role if Walker remains sidelined in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.
Redskins RB Adrian Peterson (high-ankle sprain) and Chris Thompson (turf toe) are each all kinds of banged up ahead of the team's Thursday night matchup against the Vikings. Wendell Smallwood could feasibly be looking at a three-down role, although Peterson claimed to be "good".
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Week 8
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Ankle, back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
C
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
CB
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Lisfranc
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
CB
Groin
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
T
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
Andre Smith
CIN
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Shoulder
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Clavicle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
RB
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ja'Waun James
DEN
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DL
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Amani Oruwanye
DET
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Robert Tonyan
GNB
TE
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
DL
Calf, back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
G
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Hamstring
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
S
Hip, wrist
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DT
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Abdominal
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Foot, ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DT
Abdominal
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
QB
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
RB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LT
Core
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Chris Jones
KAN
DT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LG
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Thumb
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Badgley
LAC
K
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
RB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DT
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
NT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
G
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
C
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
T
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Jaw
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joe Noteboom
LAR
LG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
CB
Ribs
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
S
Chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
C
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DL
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Julian Davenport
MIA
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
-
Prob
FP
-
-
-
-
MIN
DE
Quad
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
MIN
DT
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
MIN
DT
Spine
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
MIN
CB
Hip
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Hamstring
-
Doub
DNP
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tashawn Bower
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
QB
Thumb
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
RB
Knee, ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
CB
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
RB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
TE
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
K
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Scott Simonson
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Foot, ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Neck, knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
G
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
C
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
OT
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Face
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Justin Ellis
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Season
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Tim Jernigan
PHI
DT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
OLB
Oblique
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Concussion
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Steve Nelson
PIT
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Lano Hill
SEA
S
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ziggy Ansah
SEA
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
LT
Biceps
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
S
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LT
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
RT
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
RG
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OLB
Oblique
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DL
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RT
Thigh
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
G
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LT
Holdout
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Elbow
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
John Harvey-Clemons
WAS
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
WAS
G
Chest
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
WAS
T
NIR
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
WAS
S
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
Steven Sims
WAS
WR
Toe
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Toe
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
WAS
S
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Thigh, hand
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-