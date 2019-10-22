NFL Week 8 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

Cardinals RB David Johnson (back, ankle) was active last Sunday, but ultimately played just three snaps. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Johnson is a "warrior" but simply "didn't feel right after a couple plays." Backup RB Chase Edmonds should continue to receive a near three-down workload for as long as DJ is this banged up. WR Christian Kirk (ankle) has practiced in a limited fashion during each of the past two weeks and is tentatively expected to resume his role as a starting slot WR against the Saints on Sunday.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, but has a real shot to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks according to both his head coach and offensive coordinator. It'll be tough to trust any of the Falcons' skill-position players if 38-year-old QB Matt Schaub is forced to start. RB Ito Smith (concussion) has already been ruled out, so Brian Hill will work as the 1.B option behind Devonta Freeman in the offense's committee backfield.

Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has already been ruled out, so undefeated backup QB Kyle Allen will once again draw the start. We should find out a lot about Allen against the 49ers' fearsome front seven after the Panthers faced a relatively relaxed schedule over the past four weeks against the Cardinals, Texans, Jaguars and Buccaneers.

Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) is reportedly going to remain sidelined until after the the October 29 trade deadline. Still, coach Zac Taylor wouldn't rule out Green for Week 8. We fully expect Auden Tate, Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson to work inside of 3-WR sets come Sunday against the Rams.

Lions RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) is considered week to week and is expected to miss "some time." Backup Ty Johnson is expected to slide into Kerryon's early-down role, with J.D. McKissic likely seeing enhanced pass-down usage. Still, Paul Perkins hasn't played an offensive snap since joining the Lions in Week 3 and could feasibly throw a wrench into the Lions' projected two-headed backfield.

Texans WR Will Fuller is reportedly expected to miss some time, meaning field-stretching talent Kenny Stills should step into a full-time role. Slot WR Keke Coutee should also see a decent uptick in targets and snaps alike.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) avoided serious injury, but won't suit up Sunday against the Packers and is expected to miss at least three games. WR Sammy Watkins doesn't have a clear timetable for return, as coach Andy Reid simply called the offense's No. 2 WR day to day.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is reportedly aiming to return in Week 9, so look for Olabisi Johnson to join Stefon Diggs in 2-WR sets for the team's Thursday night matchup against the Redskins. Backup TE Irv Smith could also see an enhanced role.

Saints QB Drew Brees (thumb), RB Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle) and TE Jared Cook (ankle) should each be considered questionable for Sunday. Still, it'd make sense if coach Sean Payton rests his studs for this week's matchup with the Cardinals, as the team has a Week 9 bye.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) told NorthJersey.com, "Oh, I'll be back out on the field ... it's just whether it's gonna be this week or next week." Golden Tate (99% snaps) and Darius Slayton (97%) worked inside of 2-WR sets last week with Shepard sidelined, while Bennie Fowler (39%) and Cody Latimer (32%) rotated as the offense's No. 3 WR.

Raiders WR Tyrell Williams (foot) is shaping up as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans. Coach Jon Gruden deployed a bit of a committee approach in Week 7, as each of Trevor Davis (76% snaps), Hunter Renfrow (45%), Keelan Doss (44%) and Marcell Ateman (35%) were all plenty involved. Recently-acquired Zay Jones figures to be active in Week 8.

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph (concussion) is expected to start following the team's Week 7 bye. The statuses of WR James Washington (shoulder) and RB James Conner (quad) are a bit more uncertain, while backup RB Jaylen Samuels (knee) remains sidelined.

Titans TE Delanie Walker (ankle) played just five snaps in Week 7. He's considered day to day. Athletically-gifted backup TE Jonnu Smith would play a near full-time role if Walker remains sidelined in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.