NFL Week 8 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Cardinals RB David Johnson (back, ankle) was active last Sunday, but ultimately played just three snaps. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Johnson is a "warrior" but simply "didn't feel right after a couple plays." Backup RB Chase Edmonds should continue to receive a near three-down workload for as long as DJ is this banged up. WR Christian Kirk (ankle) has practiced in a limited fashion during each of the past two weeks and is tentatively expected to resume his role as a starting slot WR against the Saints on Sunday.

  • Falcons QB Matt Ryan (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, but has a real shot to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks according to both his head coach and offensive coordinator. It'll be tough to trust any of the Falcons' skill-position players if 38-year-old QB Matt Schaub is forced to start. RB Ito Smith (concussion) has already been ruled out, so Brian Hill will work as the 1.B option behind Devonta Freeman in the offense's committee backfield.

  • Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has already been ruled out, so undefeated backup QB Kyle Allen will once again draw the start. We should find out a lot about Allen against the 49ers' fearsome front seven after the Panthers faced a relatively relaxed schedule over the past four weeks against the Cardinals, Texans, Jaguars and Buccaneers.

  • Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) is reportedly going to remain sidelined until after the the October 29 trade deadline. Still, coach Zac Taylor wouldn't rule out Green for Week 8. We fully expect Auden Tate, Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson to work inside of 3-WR sets come Sunday against the Rams.

  • Lions RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) is considered week to week and is expected to miss "some time." Backup Ty Johnson is expected to slide into Kerryon's early-down role, with J.D. McKissic likely seeing enhanced pass-down usage. Still, Paul Perkins hasn't played an offensive snap since joining the Lions in Week 3 and could feasibly throw a wrench into the Lions' projected two-headed backfield.

  • Packers WR Davante Adams (toe) remains without a clear timetable for return. Last week the likes of Allen Lazard (85% snap rate), Jake Kumerow (72%) and Geronimo Allison (57%) worked inside of 3-WR sets, while a banged-up Marquez Valdes-Scantling (33%) and Darrius Shepherd (5%) were also involved.

  • Texans WR Will Fuller is reportedly expected to miss some time, meaning field-stretching talent Kenny Stills should step into a full-time role. Slot WR Keke Coutee should also see a decent uptick in targets and snaps alike.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) avoided serious injury, but won't suit up Sunday against the Packers and is expected to miss at least three games. WR Sammy Watkins doesn't have a clear timetable for return, as coach Andy Reid simply called the offense's No. 2 WR day to day.

  • Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is reportedly aiming to return in Week 9, so look for Olabisi Johnson to join Stefon Diggs in 2-WR sets for the team's Thursday night matchup against the Redskins. Backup TE Irv Smith could also see an enhanced role.

  • Saints QB Drew Brees (thumb), RB Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle) and TE Jared Cook (ankle) should each be considered questionable for Sunday. Still, it'd make sense if coach Sean Payton rests his studs for this week's matchup with the Cardinals, as the team has a Week 9 bye.

  • Patriots RB Rex Burkhead (foot), WR Josh Gordon (knee), TE Matt LaCosse (knee) and TE Ryan Izzo (concussion) remain sidelined. James White should continue to work as the offense's undisputed pass-down back while Burkhead remains out. Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and recently-acquired Mohamed Sanu figure to work out of 3-WR sets as long as Flash is hurt. Ben Watson posted a strong 76% snap rate as the offense's featured TE against the Jets on Monday night.

  • Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) told NorthJersey.com, "Oh, I'll be back out on the field ... it's just whether it's gonna be this week or next week."  Golden Tate (99% snaps) and Darius Slayton (97%) worked inside of 2-WR sets last week with Shepard sidelined, while Bennie Fowler (39%) and Cody Latimer (32%) rotated as the offense's No. 3 WR.

  • Raiders WR Tyrell Williams (foot) is shaping up as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans. Coach Jon Gruden deployed a bit of a committee approach in Week 7, as each of Trevor Davis (76% snaps), Hunter Renfrow (45%), Keelan Doss (44%) and Marcell Ateman (35%) were all plenty involved. Recently-acquired Zay Jones figures to be active in Week 8.

  • Steelers QB Mason Rudolph (concussion) is expected to start following the team's Week 7 bye. The statuses of WR James Washington (shoulder) and RB James Conner (quad) are a bit more uncertain, while backup RB Jaylen Samuels (knee) remains sidelined.

  • Titans TE Delanie Walker (ankle) played just five snaps in Week 7. He's considered day to day. Athletically-gifted backup TE Jonnu Smith would play a near full-time role if Walker remains sidelined in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.

  • Redskins RB Adrian Peterson (high-ankle sprain) and Chris Thompson (turf toe) are each all kinds of banged up ahead of the team's Thursday night matchup against the Vikings. Wendell Smallwood could feasibly be looking at a three-down role, although Peterson claimed to be "good".

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Week 8

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Christian Kirk

ARI

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Foster

ARI

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Allen

ARI

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Johnson

ARI

RB

Ankle, back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brett Toth

ARI

OL

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Max Garcia

ARI

C

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Gilbert

ARI

OL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Desmond Trufant

ATL

CB

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Ryan

ATL

QB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ito Smith

ATL

RB

Concussion

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Keanu Neal

ATL

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lindstrom

ATL

G

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Thompson

BUF

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Milano

BUF

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Harrison Phillips

BUF

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrel Dodson

BUF

LB

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Lisfranc

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Trai Turner

CAR

G

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Donte Jackson

CAR

CB

Groin

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Manhertz

CAR

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Little

CAR

T

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Miller

CAR

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Natrell Jamerson

CAR

DB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Reid

CAR

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Shaq Thompson

CAR

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Hogan

CAR

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kawann Short

CAR

DT

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ted Larsen

CHI

G

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sherrick McManis

CHI

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Akiem Hicks

CHI

DT

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Andre Smith

CIN

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carlos Dunlap

CIN

DE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dre Kirkpatrick

CIN

CB

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

John Miller

CIN

G

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carl Lawson

CIN

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

William Jackson

CIN

CB

Shoulder

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Darqueze Dennard

CIN

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Kerry Wynn

CIN

DE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Ross

CIN

WR

Clavicle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Phillips

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Lamm

CLE

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Denzel Ward

CLE

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greedy Williams

CLE

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Willie Harvey

CLE

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirksey

CLE

LB

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Njoku

CLE

TE

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Stanton

CLE

QB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Hunt

CLE

RB

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Callahan

DEN

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ja'Waun James

DEN

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Will Parks

DEN

CB

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Hollins

DEN

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Chubb

DEN

OLB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Patrick

DEN

WR

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kerryon Johnson

DEN

RB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Slay

DEN

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Daniels

DET

DT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Da'shawn Hand

DET

DL

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Amani Oruwanye

DET

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Davante Adams

GNB

WR

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darnell Savage

GNB

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Tonyan

GNB

TE

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kenny Clark

GNB

DL

Calf, back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Mancz

HOU

G

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Will Fuller

HOU

WR

Hamstring

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Johnathan Joseph

HOU

CB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tytus Howard

HOU

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tashaun Gipson

HOU

S

Hip, wrist

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Roby

HOU

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carl Davis

HOU

DT

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

HOU

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Hooker

IND

S

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyquan Lewis

IND

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kenny Moore

IND

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Parris Campbell

IND

WR

Abdominal

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kemoko Turay

IND

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Geoff Swaim

JAX

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marqise Lee

JAX

WR

Foot, ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Najee Goode

JAX

LB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Robinson

JAX

LB

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marcell Dareus

JAX

DT

Abdominal

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Williams

JAX

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James O'Shaughnessy

JAX

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Foles

JAX

QB

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alfred Blue

JAX

RB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Fisher

KAN

LT

Core

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sammy Watkins

KAN

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Jones

KAN

DT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andrew Wylie

KAN

LG

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Fuller

KAN

CB

Thumb

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Mahomes

KAN

QB

Ankle

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Badgley

LAC

K

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Jackson

LAC

RB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nasir Adderley

LAC

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Melvin Ingram

LAC

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Jones

LAC

DT

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Mebane

LAC

NT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Forrest Lamp

LAC

G

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Travis Benjamin

LAC

WR

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Pouncey

LAC

C

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dontrelle Inman

LAC

WR

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adrian Phillips

LAC

S

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

T

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Clay Matthews

LAR

LB

Jaw

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Malcolm Brown

LAR

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Hager

LAR

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

John Johnson

LAR

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Noteboom

LAR

LG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Aqib Talib

LAR

CB

Ribs

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reshad Jones

MIA

S

Chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daniel Kilgore

MIA

C

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Xavien Howard

MIA

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Moss

MIA

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Nkemdiche

MIA

DL

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

James Crawford

MIA

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Julian Davenport

MIA

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Ledbetter

MIA

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Concussion

-

Prob

FP

-

-

-

-

Everson Griffen

MIN

DE

Quad

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Linval Joseph

MIN

DT

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Hercules Mata'afa

MIN

DT

Spine

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Xavier Rhodes

MIN

CB

Hip

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Adam Thielen

MIN

WR

Hamstring

-

Doub

DNP

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Brees

NOR

QB

Thumb

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Hendrickson

NOR

DE

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tre'Quan Smith

NOR

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alvin Kamara

NOR

RB

Knee, ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jared Cook

NOR

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eli Apple

NOR

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Robinson

NOR

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

P.J. Williams

NOR

CB

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Rex Burkhead

NWE

RB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Gordon

NWE

WR

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt LaCosse

NWE

TE

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Izzo

NWE

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Gunner Olszewski

NWE

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jakob Johnson

NWE

FB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Develin

NWE

FB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephen Gostkowski

NWE

K

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

N'Keal Harry

NWE

WR

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Ballentine

NYG

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sterling Shepard

NYG

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lorenzo Carter

NYG

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Connelly

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Shepard

NYG

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Henry Anderson

NYJ

DL

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trenton Cannon

NYJ

RB

Foot, ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Herndon

NYJ

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kelvin Beachum

NYJ

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Steve McLendon

NYJ

DT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Neville Hewitt

NYJ

LB

Neck, knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kelechi Osemele

NYJ

G

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kalil

NYJ

C

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Albert McClellan

NYJ

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kelechi Osemele

NYJ

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Franklin-Myers

NYJ

DL

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Shepherd

NYJ

DL

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Dwayne Harris

OAK

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrell Williams

OAK

WR

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Arden Key

OAK

DE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Brown

OAK

OT

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Devey

OAK

G

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquel Lee

OAK

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Abram

OAK

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Johnson

OAK

CB

Face

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vontaze Burfict

OAK

LB

Season

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Abdomen

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Jernigan

PHI

DT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Avonte Maddox

PHI

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darren Sproles

PHI

RB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Peters

PHI

LT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nigel Bradham

PHI

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Clement

PHI

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Roosevelt Nix

PIT

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James Conner

PIT

RB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Haden

PIT

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Watt

PIT

OLB

Oblique

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mason Rudolph

PIT

QB

Concussion

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

James Washington

PIT

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mark Barron

PIT

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jaylen Samuels

PIT

RB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Steve Nelson

PIT

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Stephon Tuitt

PIT

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Fluker

SEA

G

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lano Hill

SEA

S

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ziggy Ansah

SEA

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Duane Brown

SEA

LT

Biceps

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley McDougald

SEA

S

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Will Dissly

SEA

TE

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ed Dickson

SEA

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike McGlinchey

SFO

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Staley

SFO

LT

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Deebo Samuel

SFO

WR

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ahkello Witherspoon

SFO

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kyle Juszczyk

SFO

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Jones

SFO

DT

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Raheem Mostert

SFO

RB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Celek

SFO

TE

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Breshad Perriman

TAM

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jack Cichy

TAM

LB

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Demar Dotson

TAM

RT

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Cappa

TAM

RG

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Shaq Barrett

TAM

OLB

Oblique

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Edwards

TAM

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Evans

TAM

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Pierre-Paul

TAM

DL

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Milton

TEN

CB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Wake

TEN

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Delanie Walker

TEN

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sharif Finch

TEN

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jayon Brown

TEN

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jack Conklin

TEN

RT

Thigh

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nate Davis

TEN

G

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Williams

WAS

LT

Holdout

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kerrigan

WAS

LB

Elbow

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Vernon Davis

WAS

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

John Harvey-Clemons

WAS

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Wes Martin

WAS

G

Chest

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Donald Penn

WAS

T

NIR

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Deshazor Everett

WAS

S

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Steven Sims

WAS

WR

Toe

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Chris Thompson

WAS

RB

Toe

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Montae Nicholson

WAS

S

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Josh Norman

WAS

CB

Thigh, hand

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Adrian Peterson

WAS

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

WAS

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

