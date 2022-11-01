NFL Week 8: Former Vols’ stats

Week 8 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 8 games will be contested Nov. 3-8.

Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 8 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): 1 reception, 5 receiving yards, 2 rushing attempts, 13 rushing yards

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 10 rushing attempts, 62 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 9 receptions, 96 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 1 reception, 10 receiving yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): 3 tackles

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): Played, no stats

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 assist

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): Played, no stats

(AP Photo)

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 4 tackles

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Inactive

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire