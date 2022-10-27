Week 8 Fantasy Football Stats: Olave is special, Singletary is confusing and hope for the Rams
Trying out a new format, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together and come up with one interesting stat for all 32 NFL teams.
Find out why Chris Olave might be on the Justin Jefferson trajectory, how the Bengals fixed their offense, why DeAndre Hopkins’ usage was different in his first week back, who Aaron Rodgers should give his MVP Award to, what the Buccaneers offense is doing wrong, why Daniel Jones and Justin Fields are better fantasy QBs than you think and a lot more.
The guys also preview the Thursday night matchup between the Bucs and Ravens, and discuss if Baltimore’s rushing identity has returned for real and why they were forced to adjust.
05:05 Philadelphia Eagles
07:20 New York Giants
10:30 Buffalo Bills
13:30 Minnesota Vikings
15:15 Dallas Cowboys
17:45 Kansas City Chiefs
20:20 New York Jets
24:45 Tennessee Titans
26:00 Cincinnati Bengals
30:00 Los Angeles Chargers
33:00 Miami Dolphins
33:55 Seattle Seahawks
35:15 Indianapolis Colts
37:10 Los Angeles Rams
39:00 Arizona Cardinals
40:25 Atlanta Falcons
42:00 Chicago Bears
43:15 Green Bay Packers
46:25 New England Patriots
46:55 San Francisco 49ers
50:40 Washington Commanders
51:20 Las Vegas Raiders
52:20 Carolina Panthers
53:15 Cleveland Browns
54:25 Denver Broncos
56:40 Jacksonville Jaguars
57:00 New Orleans Saints
58:20 Pittsburgh Steelers
58:45 Houston Texans
59:30 Detroit Lions
60:15 TNF PREVIEW: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
