NFL Week 8 EPA Power Rankings: Cowboys plummet, dissecting throws behind LOS

The top of the NFL, for the most part, stayed put this week in our EPA power rankings. No team moved into or fell out of the top-5. But just outside of that, there was quite a bit of chaos and movement with these teams, headlined by the resurgence of a powerhouse NFC team of last season. The Cowboys, on the other hand, continue to slip. As always, these rankings are based on expected points added (EPA), adjusted for strength of opponent.

Expected Points, the foundation of many analytical arguments, uses data from previous NFL seasons to determine how many points a team is likely to come away with on a given play based on down, distance, time remaining, and field position. The difference in expected points at the start of a play and expected points at the end is referred to as expected points added, or EPA.

Dallas slid two more spots this week after dropping eight spots last time. They’re now third in the division by this measure and entering into the realm of a New York team, though mercifully still nowhere near as bad as the Jets. Still, Dallas is going to have to get a pretty miraculous performance from Ben DiNucci (or whichever quarterback is starting next week) to avoid dropping to the worst adjusted EPA differential in the East.

The Bucs remain atop the list after a dominant win over a Raiders team that, despite having a statement win over the Chiefs just a week ago, has never really been more than average in terms of their EPA differential.

Then we get some real movement in our rankings, with our biggest risers in two California teams. The Chargers are suddenly in the top-10 as Justin Herbert continues to shine, and the 49ers appear to be back to their 2019 selves after handing Bill Belichick the worst home loss of his Patriots career.

These two teams have something else in common too, aside from a good move up in the power ranks. They both feature offenses that throw the ball at or behind the line of scrimmage on over a quarter of their dropbacks. EPA/play is a stable and relatively predictive measure of quarterback success, but it doesn’t take into account how many screen passes or jet sweep toss plays different teams run. For example, here’s a Jimmy Garoppolo “throw” that went for +1.3 EPA, despite Garoppolo targeting Deebo Samuel 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage:

Now, it’s not fair to punish quarterbacks for this by say, using the air EPA on the play of -1.2, but if we’re trying to evaluate quarterback talent it’s not necessarily fair to include these either. There’s also no easy way to define which throws came on plays like this and which were checkdowns or throwaways. But we can get a decent approximation with simple air yards, the distance the pass is thrown relative to the line of scrimmage. By separating throws at or behind the line of scrimmage from throws beyond it, we can add more even more context to each quarterback’s play through this year.

