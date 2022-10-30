NFL Week 8 early game tracker: Ezekiel Elliott inactive; Eagles put unbeaten record on the line vs. Steelers

Kenny Pickett leads the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Week 8. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL Week 8's Sunday slate is here, and the most notable inactive is Ezekiel Elliott, who will miss the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are the only team in the NFL yet to lose this season. Now they face the in-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers, who are looking to continue developing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Follow all the action live right here with Yahoo Sports.