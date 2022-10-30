NFL Week 8 broadcast maps

The Minnesota Vikings are currently at 5-1 and host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

When the Vikings and Cardinals play at noon, there isn’t an opposing game in the Minneapolis market due to the Vikings drawing so much attention from the local audience.

The entire country will get a doubleheader on Fox and just one game on CBS.

Take a look below to see if you get the Vikings game in your area

CBS Single

This week, the nation only gets one game from CBS and only one game ins a late game. The Minneapolis market gets the Tennessee Titans vs the Houston Texans. That game is in yellow.

The national game is the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Philadelphia Eagles in red.

The New England Patriots takes on the New York Jets in blue.

In green, the Las Vegas Raiders take on the New Orleans Saints.

The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions in orange.

Fox early

The early slate for Fox only has three games. Most of the country gets the Chicago Bears taking on the Dallas Cowboys in red.

The Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals for everyone in green.

In blue, the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers for first place in the NFC South.

Fox late

The majority of the country gets America’s Game of the Week when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in red.

Everyone in blue gets the New York Giants taking on the Seattle Seahawks in the only game featuring two winning teams.

The green area has the Washington Commanders heading to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Sam Ehlinger’s first start.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire