NFL Week 7 WR/CB Matchups and TE Analysis

We're on to Week 7! I'll be breaking down the WR/CB matchups all season long with a focus on figuring out who could be facing shadow coverage as well as the best and worst overall situations. We'll also briefly touch on each team's TE group.

Physical data is courtesy of NFL.com and PlayerProfiler.com, alignment information is from Pro Football Focus while each WR's target share and air yard market share is provided by the fine folks at AirYards.com.

Chiefs at Broncos

Projected shadow matchups: Tyreek Hill vs. Chris Harris Jr.

WR/CB breakdown: The Cheetah is back. Hill only played 29 snaps in his much-anticipated return, but managed to catch 5-of-10 targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns. The first was a ridiculous 46 yard contested catch that showed off his vertical, while the second came from just six yards out.

Still, that performance came against the Texans' underwhelming group of CBs. Hill will now face a significantly tougher test in Harris, who has been nothing short of spectacular through six weeks.

Yards allowed per cover snap: 0.63 (No. 6 among 77 qualified CBs, PFF)

Snaps per target: 11.2 (No. 4)

Snaps per reception allowed: 19.4 (No. 4)

QB Rating allowed: 57.8 (No. 9)

Hill is plenty capable of winning against any CB in the world thanks to his game-changing speed. Just don't expect life to be too easy this week vs. the league's eighth-best defense in fewest yards per game allowed to No. 1 WRs (Football Outsiders). The Chiefs' No. 1 WR has posted middling 9-52-1, 0-0-0, 2-38-0, 9-54-0 and 3-70-0 performances in five career matchups against the Broncos, who boast the league's top-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to the WR position this season.

Hill's reps appeared to come at the expense of speedy second-round rookie Mecole Hardman, who posted a middling 55% snap rate. Meanwhile, Byron Pringle (59%) has worked as the primary slot WR with Sammy Watkins (hamstring, out) sidelined, and Demarcus Robinson (86%) continued to play a near every-down role. Robinson has played too well to be completely relegated to the bench, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him and Hardman form a committee of sorts with Hill back in action.

Anyone even moderately involved in the Chiefs Offense will carry week-to-week upside as long as Patrick Mahomes continues to look like one of the best quarterbacks ever more often than not. Still, the time for consistent production from the offense's auxiliary options has likely passed.

TE breakdown: Travis Kelce (six targets) was the only Chiefs player other than Hill with more than four pass-game opportunities last week. It was the first time all season that Mahomes' trusty TE finished with fewer than eight targets. Kelce hasn't found the end zone since Week 2. The good news is that Hill's field-stretching ability will undoubtedly open up the intermediate areas of the field moving forward. Despite the "slow" start, Kelce is averaging career-high marks in yards per reception (15.5) and yards per target (10.1). Kelce has shredded the Broncos in recent seasons with 8-101-0, 11-160-1, 7-133-1, 7-78-1 and 6-79-1 performances in his last five games against the Chiefs' divisional rival.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Emmanuel Sanders (knee) was sidelined early last week and ultimately played just 40% of the offense's snaps. The good news is he's reportedly on track to suit up Thursday night and managed to get in a full practice on Tuesday. Be sure to monitor our Week 7 Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

Meanwhile, Courtland Sutton has emerged as the true No. 1 WR in Denver. Joe Flacco has fed the Broncos' talented second-year WR at least seven targets in every game this season, and Sutton has responded with consistent big plays. Overall, he's the PPR WR12 through six weeks.

The Chiefs are hardly a secondary to fear, although they have certainly been better against the pass (No. 11 in DVOA) than the run (No. 31). Continue to fire up Sutton as a weekly WR2, although the potential for limited snaps makes Sanders a thinner play than normal in this spot.

DaeSean Hamilton has failed to catch more than three passes or surpass 60 receiving yards in a game through six weeks. He's off the fantasy radar other than as a DFS showdown slate dart throw, as the Broncos' slot WR will at least benefit from the absence of Chiefs nickelback Kendall Fuller (thumb, out).

TE breakdown: The Broncos have decreased Noah Fant's snaps in consecutive weeks, as Jeff Heuerman remains involved to an annoying extent. The first-round rookie hasn't cleared even 40 yards in a game this season. Perhaps Fant can get going against the Chiefs' 30th-ranked defense in fewest yards per game allowed to the TE position, but he'll need to do so with limited opportunities. Fant's 19 targets this season are tied for 22nd among all TEs.

Dolphins at Bills

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Albert Wilson (calf) returned to action last week, while Jakeem Grant (hamstring) was sidelined.

The Dolphins' target and snap distribution at WR was as follows:

The Dolphins clearly made it a priority to get Wilson the ball, but his status as the offense's underneath receiver isn't the most fantasy-friendly role in the world. Even with Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center, Wilson is off the fantasy radar as long as he continues to split snaps with Hurns.

Parker is averaging a league-high 19.6 air yards per target this season. Still, both him and Williams are nothing more than low-floor boom-or-bust options inside of the Dolphins' league-worst scoring offense. This feels like more of a "bust" spot on the road against the Bills' No. 4 ranked defense in pass DVOA (Football Outsiders). The Bills join the Broncos, Bengals, Patriots and Chargers as the only defenses to allow fewer than 30 PPR per game to the WR position this season.

TE breakdown: Mike Gesicki posted a 3-51-0 line in Week 6 on a career-high seven targets. The Dolphins' ridiculously-athletic TE has spent 69% of his snaps this season in the slot or out wide, while Durham Smythe and Nick O'Leary have handled most of the position's blocking duties. This isn't the spot to chase Gesicki's production, but the arrow might (finally) be pointing up for the team's 2018 second-round pick.

Projected shadow matchups: John Brown (groin) vs. Xavien Howard (knee)

WR/CB breakdown: Howard didn't suit up last week and should be considered very questionable for Sunday's matchup. His presence would be only a slight downgrade for Smokey Brown, as the Bills' ace field stretcher is good enough to win against most of the league's top CBs.

The Dolphins have been anyone's idea of the league's single-worst defense through six weeks:

Points per game allowed: 36 (32nd)

Yards allowed per play: 6.7 (32nd)

Net yards allowed per pass attempt: 9.2 (32nd)

Adjusted sack rate: 4.2% (31st)

There's no reason to treat the league's 32nd-ranked defense in both overall and pass DVOA as anything other than a smash spot for both Brown and Cole Beasley.

Note that the Bills traded Zay Jones to the Raiders. Duke Williams worked in 3-WR sets back in Week 5, although Robert Foster (groin) could be back this week. Either way, we should expect to see plenty of Isaiah McKenzie and some Andre Roberts too. None are realistic fantasy options until we have a better idea of who will work as the offense's No. 3 WR.

TE breakdown: Dawson Knox is firmly in streamer consideration against the Dolphins' 31st-ranked defense in DVOA against the TE position. He had a dud 2-12-0 performance in Week 5 after back-to-back strong performances, but the rookie TE did show off some impressive blocking chops and posted a season-high 72% snap rate. Fire up Knox as an upside TE2 in this spot as long as Tyler Kroft (foot, ankle) remains sidelined.

Jaguars at Bengals

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Bengals are expected to be without starting CBs Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and William Jackson (shoulder) for multiple weeks.

This leaves them with the following options at CB:

Tony McRae: 2017 undrafted free agent who possesses limited straight-line speed.

B.W. Webb: Career journeyman that has played for six teams since entering the league in 2013.

Brandon Wilson: 2017 sixth-round pick that hadn't played more than 15 defensive snaps in a game before last week.

Torry McTyer: 2017 undrafted free agent that has played a total of 11 snaps with the Bengals.

Marshon Lattimore got the better of D.J. Chark in Week 6, but the stud second-year WR is set up with his best spot of the season against the Bengals' injury-riddled secondary.

Dede Westbrook is also a deserving start option this week. He carries a solid floor with at least five targets in every game this season.

Chris Conley should be approached as more of a dart throw. The Jaguars' No. 3 WR hasn't managed to clear 30 yards in a game since Week 2.

TE breakdown: The Jaguars are dealing with multiple injuries at TE, with each of James O'Shaughnessy (knee, IR), Josh Oliver (hamstring) and Geoff Swaim (concussion) banged up. This could feasibly result in a somewhat featured role for Seth DeValve, who is a 91st-percentile SPARQ-x athlete and should cost the stone minimum on most DFS platforms across the industry. Just realize there's a zero-point floor here, and Ben Koyack will also be involved to some extent.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: A.J. Green (ankle) managed to get in a couple limited practices last week and is trending towards a return sooner rather than later. It'd be somewhat surprising if he's not back after the Bengals' Week 9 bye at the latest. Still, this week might be a stretch after Green was a DNP on Wednesday.

I didn't start this week as an Auden Tate stan, but here we are.

The Bengals' walking mismatch on the perimeter possesses a fairly absurd blend of size and body control, allowing Tate to catch pretty much anything thrown in his general vicinity. He's worked as the league's 11th-best WR in contested catch rate through six weeks (Player Profiler).

Sure, Tate's lack of straight-line speed and mediocre quickness won't help him create much separation against most CBs. Still, Andy Dalton hasn't seemed to mind, feeding the 2018 seventh-round pick 10, six, six and 12 targets since Tate entered the starting lineup in Week 3.

Tyler Boyd has sandwiched his 10-123-1 explosion in Week 5 with disappointing 3-33-0 and 3-10-0 efforts against the Steelers and Ravens, respectively. Still, only Cooper Kupp (69 targets) and Michael Thomas (67) have more targets than Boyd (60) after six weeks. Continue to fire up Boyd as a weekly WR2 based on volume alone for as long as AJG remains sidelined.

A.J. Bouye shadowed Michael Thomas last week and "held" the Saints' No. 1 WR to an 8-89-0 line on 12 targets. However, the Jaguars are one of 10 defenses to already allow over 1,000 yards to the WR position through six weeks. Don't be afraid to target this once-elite secondary, particularly with Jalen Ramsey now completely out of the picture.

TE breakdown: Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah have combined to clear 30 yards in just one game this season. Neither is a recommended fantasy option due to their mediocre usage and limited snaps.

Vikings at Lions

Position WR Height Weight Speed Tgt Share Air Yard Share CB Height Weight Speed Left Stefon Diggs 72 195 4.46 22% 45% Darius Slay 72 192 4.36 Slot Adam Thielen 75 200 4.54 25% 36% Justin Coleman 71 185 4.53 Right Bisi Johnson 72 204 4.51 10% 8% Rashaan Melvin 74 192 4.47

Projected shadow matchups: Stefon Diggs vs. Darius Slay

WR/CB breakdown: Diggs (7-167-3) absolutely eviscerated the Eagles' over-matched secondary last week. His average of 17 air yards per target is the fourth-highest mark among all WRs with at least 20 pass-game opportunities this season. Volume might not be a constant for anyone involved in the Vikings' run-first offense, but Diggs is at least getting fantasy-friendly downfield shots more often than not when the ball is thrown his way.

It might be tougher than usual for Diggs to cash in on those deep balls this week against Slay, who returned to his usual full-time role in Week 6 after missing Week 4 with a hamstring injury. Diggs and Slay are plenty familiar with each other at this point, as they've faced off four times since the Vikings' stud WR entered the league in 2015.

Week 6, 2015: 6 receptions-108 yards-1 touchdown (9 targets)

Week 4, 2017: 5-98-0 (7)

Week 12, 2017: 5-66-0 (7)

Week 16, 2018: 2-10-1 (6)

This feels like more of an Adam Thielen week. 6.3 targets per game isn't ideal for one of the league's premiere route-running technicians, but Thielen has still managed to work as the PPR WR9 through six weeks. Part of his recent rebound could have something to do with enhanced usage from the slot since Chad Beebe (ankle, IR) was sidelined in Week 3.

Week 1: 26% slot rate

Week 2: 27%

Week 3: 37%

Week 4: 21%

Week 5: 40%

Week 6: 38%

Bisi Johnson isn't a realistic fantasy option inside of the Vikings' run-first offense.

TE breakdown: Kyle Rudolph plays a near every-down role, but has one or less catches in four-of-six games this season. Talented second-round rookie TE Irv Smith (11.6 yards per target) has been nearly twice as efficient as Rudolph (6.5) on a per-target basis. Neither is on the fantasy radar as the No. 4 pass-game option (at best) in the league's second-most run-heavy offense.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Vikings haven't had Xavier Rhodes travel with a single WR since Week 2 despite matchups against the likes of Tyrell Williams, Allen Robinson and Alshon Jeffery. A potential shadow date wouldn't be all that imposing either way: Rhodes has allowed the 18th-highest QB Rating on targets into his coverage among 77 qualified CBs this season (PFF).

Kenny Golladay has at least eight targets in every game, and he's responded with 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four-of-five contests. The league's PPR WR19 has been particularly effective thanks to the fantasy-friendly nature of his targets. Overall, Golladay ranks among the league's top-three WRs in both targets inside the 10-yard line (seven) as well as targets 20-plus yards downfield (14).

Golladay joins Mike Williams as the only WRs to average fewer than two yards of separation this season (Next-Gen Stats). Still, this isn't really an issue when the player's QB is willing to attempt tight-window passes, which Matthew Stafford has done at the third-highest rate in the league this season. Continue to fire up Golladay as a matchup-proof high-upside WR2.

Marvin Jones is more of a boom-or-bust WR3 option at this point with inconsistent target share, while Danny Amendola is unplayable after registering snap rates below 40% in back-to-back weeks.

TE breakdown: T.J. Hockenson dropped a touchdown last week that probably should've featured a flag for illegal hands to the face on the defender. He was also stopped just short of the goal line on another occasion. The Lions' first-round TE has fewer than five targets in three-of-five games this season, but clearly has earned Stafford's trust near the end zone: Only Travis Kelce (six) has more targets inside the 10-yard line than Hockenson (four) among all TEs. Fire him up as a low-end TE1 against a Vikings Defense that is one of four units to allow at least 70 yards per game to the TE position through six weeks.

Raiders at Packers

Projected shadow matchups: Tyrell Williams vs. Kevin King

WR/CB breakdown: Tyrell Williams ripped off 6-105-1, 5-46-1, 3-20-1 and 3-36-1 lines to start the season before missing the Raiders' Week 5 win over the Bears due to a foot injury. There's a low ceiling and floor here considering Derek Carr hasn't fed Williams even eight targets in a game this season, but the talented fifth-year WR remains plenty capable of working as a WR3 as long as he continues to function as the offense's go-to downfield and red-zone threat. Unfortunately, Williams appears to still be at less than 100% after failing to return to practice Wednesday despite having an entire bye week to get right.

It seems likely that King will shadow Williams if he's active. The Packers have had King travel with larger opposing No. 1 WRs such as Kenny Golladay and Alshon Jeffery this season, while Jaire Alexander has drawn the assignment against the likes of Emmanuel Sanders and Amari Cooper.

Williams doesn't need to be downgraded in this projected shadow date.

The Raiders traded for Zay Jones, further muddling up the pecking order of their auxiliary receivers. Hunter Renfrow is safe in the slot, but the fifth-round rookie hasn't surpassed 30 receiving yards in a game to this point. The team's decision to trade for Jones could be viewed as a realization that Trevor Davis is probably better approached as a gadgety No. 4 WR as opposed to a consistent starter.

It's perfectly fine to stay away from everyone other than Williams and Darren Waller in this passing game.

TE breakdown: Waller (8.4 targets per game) joins Evan Engram (9.6), Zach Ertz (9), Austin Hooper (8.3) and Travis Kelce (8.2) as the only TEs to average at least eight pass-game opportunities per contest this season. He remains locked in as a matchup-proof TE1. Foster Moreau is a talented rookie that flashed in Weeks 4-5 with 3-30-1 and 4-46-0 receiving lines, respectively, but he won't offer consistent standalone value unless Waller is forced to miss game time.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Both Geronimo Allison (concussion) and Davante Adams (foot) are banged up and should be considered questionable for Sunday.

The Packers' pecking order at WR in Week 6 was as follows:

Each of Aaron Jones (7 targets), Jamaal Williams (5) and Jimmy Graham (5) were plenty involved last week.

As you can see: This is a mess.

MVS is the best bet to reel in a fantasy-friendly deep ball or two, but each of the Packers WRs are best approached with caution as low-floor plays as long as Aaron Rodgers continues to keep everyone involved. The Packers signed Ryan Grant on Wednesday to provide additional depth.

TE breakdown: Graham truly looked great in Week 1, but hasn't managed to resemble anything close to that form in five games since. Still, he's worthy of streamer consideration with so many injuries in the Green Bay passing attack against the league's seventh-worst defense in average receiving yards allowed per game to the TE position.

Rams at Falcons

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Rams would benefit from the continued absence of Desmond Trufant (toe), although fourth-round rookie Kendall Sheffield deserves credit for allowing a league-low 0.38 yards per cover snap in his limited action this season (PFF).

The bigger problem facing the Rams Offense is Jared Goff. The fourth-year QB gained an absolutely pitiful 78 yards on 24 attempts last week against the 49ers, demonstrating both inaccuracy as well as a reluctance to test the defense downfield.

Goff has been under pressure more than ever this season, and he's accordingly refrained from testing the back bone of defenses to an alarming extent (PFF).

2017: 35.7% pressure rate, 11.9% deep-ball rate

2018: 32% pressure rate, 11.6% deep-ball rate

2019: 43.3% pressure rate, 6.1% deep-ball rate

Only Teddy Checkdown Bridgewater has also attempted 20-plus yard passes on fewer than seven percent of his attempts this season. These trends won't be helped by a season-ending injury to starting LG Joseph Noteboom (knee, IR).

Brandin Cooks has been the most severely impacted Rams WR, as he has more games with fewer than five targets (3) as he did in all of 2018 (2). Robert Woods also hasn't offered anything close to his usual ceiling, finishing with fewer than 40 yards in four-of-six games this season.

Cooper Kupp should be just fine as long as he continues to pace the entire league in targets.

Goff and company have as good a chance as ever to get back on track this week against the Falcons' 29th-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to the WR position.

TE breakdown: Gerald Everett has at least five targets in three consecutive games. Tyler Higbee will remain involved to an annoying extent, but continue to fire up Everett as a low-end TE1/high-end TE2 thanks to his status as a truly #good talent at the position. There's plenty of upside here if Goff can get back on track.

Projected shadow matchups: Julio Jones vs. Jalen Ramsey

WR/CB breakdown: The Rams shipped two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for the services of Ramsey, who is in my opinion the league's No. 2 overall CB behind only Stephon Gilmore. He'll work as the defense's undisputed top dog in the secondary with Marcus Peters now in Baltimore and Aqib Talib (ribs, IR) sidelined for at least eight weeks.

It'd be somewhat surprising if Ramsey doesn't step in and immediately track the opponent's No. 1 WR considering this is what DC Wade Phillips had Peters do last season with Talib sidelined. Julio would hold massive size, speed and talent advantages over Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill alike if the Rams decide to simply keep Ramsey on a single side of the field.

Sunday will be the first meeting between Jones and Ramsey, who has had his way with pretty much every WR he's shadowed since 2017 with the exception of the league's very best talents.

Get your popcorn ready.

Of course, Julio's potential shadow date with Ramsey means that Calvin Ridley can be upgraded. The Rams have funneled production to the passing game through six weeks, ranking 20th in DVOA against the pass compared to fifth against the run. Fire up Ridley as a low-end WR2 in this spot.

Approach Mohamed Sanu as more of a WR4 vs. the undersized Nickell Robey-Coleman, who happens to lead the league in fewest yards allowed per target through six weeks.

TE breakdown: Silly me for thinking the Falcons could potentially build a lead against the Cardinals and relegate Austin Hooper to a complementary role. He's racked up at least six receptions in all but one game this season and should continue to work as a mid-tier to high-end fantasy TE1. The Falcons would obviously prefer if their passing game could get going via Jones and Ridley before falling behind multiple scores, but they've spent an overwhelming amount of the season trailing and in comeback mode. There isn't much reason to expect this to change in the near future.

Texans at Colts

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: DeAndre Hopkins has inexplicable failed to find the end zone or reach 100 receiving yards in five consecutive games. It's his longest-such streak since Nuk's infamously-disappointing 2016 campaign.

The first red flag in looking at Hopkins' usage through six weeks is his average target depth (PFF).

2013: 14.23 yards

2014: 13.38

2015: 14.76

2016: 12.25

2017: 13.98

2018: 12.21

2019: 9.84

Overall, Hopkins' average target depth through six weeks ranks 74th among 109 qualified WRs. He joins Julian Edelman, D.J. Moore, Tyler Boyd and Michael Thomas as the league's only WRs to have a deep-ball target rate under 10% (PFF).

The good news for Nuk's potential to bounce back in Week 7 is the fact that the Colts' zone-heavy defense is designed to specifically allow these types of underneath looks. While Hopkins was up-and-down against the Colts in 2018 with 10-169-1, 4-36-1 and 5-37-0 performances, he's simply too talented to go much longer without a patented blowup performance.

And then we have Will Fuller, who squandered his chance to post back-to-back blowup performances with three fairly-brutal drops against the Chiefs.

This week's matchup is more concerning for Fuller than Hopkins, but the former receiver doesn't need many catches in order to post a big day. Overall, only Mike Evans (829) has more total air yards than Fuller (700) this season.

Keke Coutee has played just 44% and 51% of the offense's snaps over the past two weeks with Kenny Stills (hamstring) sidelined, as the Texans have embraced two-TE sets. Both Coutee and Stills are off the fantasy radar for now with part-time roles.

TE breakdown: Both Darren Fells and Jordan Akins have played over 65% of the Texans snaps over the past two weeks. Fells (9 targets) has been more involved as a pure receiver than Akins (4) during this stretch. Still, both TEs ran 59 pass routes in Weeks 5-6, indicating that Fells isn't really being utilized too far ahead of Akins. Both are set up well against the league's seventh-worst defense in receptions allowed per game to the TE position, but each carries a low floor as the potential No. 4 or No. 5 pass-game option in any given week.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Death, taxes, T.Y. Hilton absolutely balling out against the Texans.

The Colts' longtime No. 1 WR has eviscerated the Texans in 15 career matchups:

3 receptions-78 yards-1 touchdown

4-111-1

7-121-3

8-78-0

9-223-1

4-50-0

5-88-0

3-29-0

3-49-0

9-115-1

5-175-2

3-14-0

4-115-0

9-199-0

5-85-0

Further helping matters for Hilton is the fact that two of the Texans' starting CBs in Johnathan Joseph (wrist, hip) and Bradley Roby (hamstring) are far from 100%. Joseph should be considered questionable for Sunday, while Roby is expected to miss several weeks.

It's tough to get too excited about any of the Colts' other WRs, as each of Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Deon Cain played between 49-54% snaps in Week 5. It's unclear if Parris Campbell (abdomen) will be able to suit up.

TE breakdown: Both Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle have 20 targets this season, and each has fewer than five targets in four-of-five games. They're both touchdown-dependent TEs inside of the league's fifth-most run-heavy offense.

49ers at Redskins

49ers offense

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Deebo Samuel (groin) is banged up and not guaranteed to suit up Sunday. Richie James and Kendrick Bourne would each likely see a boost in snap and target share if Samuel is ultimately sidelined. Perhaps Jordan Matthews could even be active for the first time all season.

Samuel's absence would be particularly good news for Dante Pettis, who has become more and more involved in the offense during recent weeks.

Week 1: 3% snap rate, 1 target

Week 2: 50%, 0

Week 3: 42%, 5

Week 5: 63%, 3

Week 6: 72%, 6

The presence of George Kittle along with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida makes the No. 1 WR in the 49ers offense a bit less appealing compared to more pass-happy teams. Still, Pettis is positioned to work as Jimmy Garoppolo's featured intermediate threat against a Redskins Defense that has allowed the fifth-most PPR per game to the WR position this season.

Goodwin is also set up better than usual with one of the week's top overall speed advantages on the outside.

TE breakdown: Kittle was shaping up as a game-time decision last week with a groin injury, but went on to post an 83% snap rate and caught 8-of-8 targets for 103 scoreless yards. The performance included some of the stud TE's patented ability to rack up yards after the catch. Up next is a potential smash spot against the Redskins' 26th-ranked defense in DVOA against the TE position.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: I was all in on 'McLaurin F1' as Terry McLaurin's nickname ... but now the GOAT Pro Football Reference tabbed 'Scary Terry' as his official moniker. McLovin remains an underrated dark horse contender.

Either way, McLaurin has taken the league by storm in his first five career games:

Week 1 at Eagles: 5 receptions-125 yards-1 touchdown (7 targets)

Week 2 vs. Cowboys: 5-62-1 (9)

Week 3 vs. Bears: 6-70-1 (8)

Week 5 vs. Patriots: 3-51-0 (7)

Week 6 at Dolphins: 4-100-2 (7)

The new-look Redskins Offense appears willing to run Adrian Peterson into the ground like never before, but McLaurin is plenty capable of continuing to offer WR2 upside as the offense's undisputed No. 1 pass-game option.

Trey Quinn has yet to reach 50 receiving yards in nine career games, while Paul Richardson is averaging a career-low 8.2 yards per reception and hasn't come close to resembling the same contested-catch artist that we saw with the Seahawks from 2014-2017.

TE breakdown: Jordan Reed (concussion, IR) is out indefinitely, while Vernon Davis (concussion) appears to be trending towards a return after getting in some limited practices last week. Jeremy Sprinkle posted a season-high 92% snap rate in Week 6 ... but was targeted just three times. Avoid this position for this week at least against the 49ers' league-best defense in DVOA and yards allowed to the TE position.

Cardinals at Giants

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Cardinals are tentatively expected to welcome back Christian Kirk (ankle), who managed to practice in a limited practice all of last week. Still, coach Kliff Kingsbury did note that Kirk has to be 100% in order to play. Neither Pharoh Cooper (23% snaps in Week 6) nor Andy Isabella (12%) are viable fantasy options if Kirk remains sidelined.

The good news for everyone involved in the Cardinals' passing attack is the progression of Kyler Murray. The rookie has flashed some of the tantalizing dual-threat ability that made him the 2019 draft's first-overall pick while leading the Cardinals to consecutive wins over the Bengals and Falcons.

Yes, the Bengals and Falcons don't boast anyone's idea of even an average defense.

Also yes, neither do the Giants.

Points per game allowed: 26.7 (27th)

Yards allowed per play: 6.3 (30th)

Net yards allowed per pass attempt: 8.1 (30th)

The G-Men have funneled production to the air this season, ranking 28th in pass DVOA compared to 13th against the run.

Larry Fitzgerald has at least six catches in every game, and Kirk caught at least four passes in Weeks 1-4. Both are in play as upside WR3s in a sneaky potential shootout that features the second-highest over/under of the week. The Giants have allowed the third-most PPR per game to WRs lined up in the slot this season (per TJ Hernandez).

None of the Cardinals' outside WRs are super appealing options due to volume concerns, but note that Trent Sherfield (52% snaps in Week 6) and Damiere Byrd (22%) splits snaps last week while KeeSean Johnson (81%) kept his full-time role.

TE breakdown: Each of Charles Clay and Maxx Williams saw their snaps spike in recent weeks, as the Cardinals weren't quite so willing to utilize 4-WR sets at the same rate with Kirk sidelined. The offense's TEs have combined to have more than two targets in just one game this season and remain firmly off the fantasy radar.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Sterling Shepard (concussion) should be considered questionable for Sunday, while both Evan Engram (knee) and Saquon Barkley (ankle) are tentatively expected to suit up after each started the week with a full practice.

Perhaps Shepard could draw Patrick Peterson in shadow coverage if active, but even then I wouldn't expect them to square off on an overwhelming majority of snaps: Peterson has never consistently chased opposing WRs into the slot.

This means Golden Tate in particular is set up well against Tramaine Brock, who hasn't been anyone's idea of a CB to fear through six weeks. Overall, Brock is one of just 11 CBs to allow double-digit yards per target this season among 78 corners that have been targeted at least 10 times.

Darius Slayton is an appealing contrarian play this week if Shepard is ultimately sidelined. Daniel Jones has fed Slayton the 14th-most air yards among all WRs since the duo was inserted into the starting lineup back in Week 3. Only DeVante Parker (19.6 air yards per target) has been fed downfield more frequently than Slayton (18.2) this season.

Cody Latimer has two targets and zero receptions since Week 4.

TE breakdown: Engram is averaging a position-high 9.6 targets per game this season and now gets to feast on the league's undisputed worst defense against TEs. Overall, the Cardinals have allowed an asinine 99.7 yards per game to the TE position this season. The next-worst defense is the Buccaneers ... at 85.9 yards allowed per game.

Chargers at Titans

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Keenan Allen has quietly spent more snaps on the outside than in the slot this season, as the Chargers are fairly proactive about moving each of their starting WRs around the formation throughout the game.

The larger concern with Allen is his troubling target volume.

Week 1: 10 targets

Week 2: 15

Week 3: 17

Week 4: 5

Week 5: 6

Week 6: 6

It's probably not a coincidence that Allen's targets have fallen off a cliff during the same stretch that the offense has attempted to integrate Melvin Gordon back into the fold. I wouldn't count on Philip Rivers continuing to not feed his undisputed No. 1 pass-game target for much longer, but there's currently not much room for error inside of the Chargers' 21st-ranked scoring offense.

Mike Williams became just the eighth WR this season to have more than 120 additional air yards than receiving yards in a game last week. Meaning: Rivers is feeding him fantasy-friendly deep balls, but they haven't been able to consistently connect just yet. Perhaps that will change this week against Adoree' Jackson and Malcolm Butler, who are two of the league's 29 full-time CBs that have allowed a triple-digit QB Rating this season among 77 qualified corners.

Travis Benjamin appears on the verge of getting benched after both Cris Collinsworth and (more importantly) coach Anthony Lynn questioned his effort and decision not to dive for a deep ball last week that appeared to potentially be within reach. Regardless, there's not enough consistent volume here for Benji to be a viable fantasy option.

TE breakdown: The Chargers hardly limited Hunter Henry in his first game back in action, feeding him a 66% snap rate and nine targets. Henry responded with a monster 8-100-2 performance and appeared to be close to full health. Henry (2.35 yards per route run) trails only Travis Kelce (2.39), Ricky Seals-Jones (2.42), Will Dissly (2.5), Darren Waller (2.51), Mark Andrews (2.59) and George Kittle (2.91) in efficiency on a per-route basis among 45 TEs with at least 10 targets this season. Fire up Henry as an upside TE1 with confidence.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Welcome to the Ryan Tannehill era in Tennessee!

Tannethrill's target distribution in his first appearance with the Titans was as follows:

It'd certainly be nice if the change under center leads to more targets for stud rookie WR A.J. Brown ...

... but I wouldn't expect an extreme shift in overall offensive philosophy. Derrick Henry remains the only fantasy option in this offense that can be fired up with any level of confidence until we see anything resembling consistent target volume for these receivers. This is particularly true in a matchup against the league's fifth-best defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to the WR position.

TE breakdown: Delanie Walker has posted 31%, 44% and 57% snap rates over the past three weeks, while Jonnu Smith has come in at 68%, 61% and 43%. Walker (10 targets) has been more involved than Smith (5) as a receiver during this stretch, but it's tough to trust either TE as a viable fantasy option without a full-time role and with so much uncertainty under center. It wouldn't be surprising if Tannehill, unlike Marcus Mariota, prefers to target the offense's stud WRs instead of their 35 year old TE.

Saints at Bears

Position WR Height Weight Speed Tgt Share Air Yard Share CB Height Weight Speed Left Michael Thomas 75 212 4.57 32% 41% Prince Amukamara 72 206 4.48 Slot Austin Carr 73 194 4.67 0% 0% Buster Skrine 70 186 4.48 Right Ted Ginn 71 180 4.43 15% 32% Kyle Fuller 72 190 4.49

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Teddy Bridgewater wasn't able to carry over his strong Week 5 performance into the Saints' Week 6 victory over the Jaguars, as he completed 24-of-36 passes for a middling 240 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

The good news is Michael Thomas continued to overcome the offense's underwhelming passing game, catching 8-of-12 targets for 89 scoreless yards. We can expect both Thomas and Alvin Kamara (ankle) to continue to rack up fantasy points even without Drew Brees (thumb) considering each consistently operates in the underneath areas of the field where Bridgewater is most comfortable throwing the ball.

Ted Ginn is off the fantasy radar until Brees returns, particularly in this tough road spot. Neither Austin Carr nor Lil'Jordan Humphrey have a single target this season.

TE breakdown: Jared Cook is still the only complementary option in this offense that I'm comfortable having fantasy exposure to. There isn't a huge ceiling here, but the 32 year old TE has scored in consecutive weeks while averaging 4.8 targets per game with Bridgewater under center. Cook (3 targets inside the 10-yard line) has been just as involved as Thomas (3) and Kamara (2) near the goal line.

Projected shadow matchups: Allen Robinson vs. Marshon Lattimore

WR/CB breakdown: The Saints' No. 1 CB has been nothing short of spectacular during the last three weeks in one high-profile shadow matchup after another.

The good news for Robinson is that the Saints haven't had Lattimore consistently chase opposing WRs into the slot, so the Bears should be able to free up A-Rob (35% slot rate) from this tough matchup for at least a decent chunk of the game.

It's tough to get behind any of the offense's other WRs as long as the passing game continues to operate at such a brutal level. Overall, only the Titans (5.5), Bears (5.2), Jets (4.4) and Dolphins (4.4) have averaged 5.5 or fewer net yards per pass attempt this season. Coach Matt Nagy is "cautiously optimistic" Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) will return this week, but that hardly guarantees that the passing offense will take a step forward in this tough spot.

Perhaps the Bears can get back on track at home against a Saints Defense that will be without slot CB P.J. Williams (suspension). Still, the Saints-Bears' game total of 38.5 points is easily the lowest of Week 7.

TE breakdown: Neither Trey Burton nor Adam Shaheen have reached even 25 receiving yards in a game this season. A matchup against the league's 10th-best defense in fewest yards allowed to the TE position isn't a great time to expect a bounce-back performance from either player.

Ravens at Seahawks

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Hollywood Brown (ankle) started the week off with a DNP and should be considered very questionable for Sunday. Miles Boykin would draw the start if Brown is sidelined, but Chris Moore is also involved in this rotation.

Ultimately, each of the Ravens WRs are thin plays due to volume concerns. Hollywood has five games with at least five targets, while the rest of the team's wide-outs have a combined four-such games. None of Seth Roberts, Willie Snead, Moore nor Boykin have demonstrated anything resembling a decent floor in the Ravens' run-heavy offense.

The Seahawks secondary is hardly a unit to fear, although it's tough to get behind any of these aforementioned receivers other than Brown as long as Lamar Jackson continues to feed the team's TEs just as much as the WRs.

TE breakdown: Mark Andrews continues to play through his foot injury, while he was also listed on the injury report with a shoulder issue prior to last week's win over the Bengals. The good news is he continues to receive plenty of work, as the Ravens' stud second-year TE has at least seven targets in every game this season. The only other players in the league that can attest to this same consistent high-level workload are Zach Ertz, DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Courtland Sutton, Michael Thomas, Evan Engram, Kenny Golladay and Allen Robinson. Continue to fire up Andrews as a matchup-proof TE1.

Projected shadow matchups: Tyler Lockett vs. Marlon Humphrey

WR/CB breakdown: The Ravens secondary is dealing with a number of moving parts at the moment.

The Ravens acquired Rams CB Marcus Peters for LB Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

Longtime stud CB Jimmy Smith (knee) has been sidelined since Week 1, although he did return to individual drills at Wednesday's practice.

Safeties Tony Jefferson (knee, IR) and DeShon Elliott (knee, IR) are each out for the season.

Peters gambles on routes more than most CBs. Sometimes this produces game-changing interceptions, while other times he'll leave the rest of the defense hanging by abandoning his coverage responsibility. Perhaps the Ravens can bring out the best of Peters, but he's not a CB to fear from a fantasy standpoint by any stretch of the imagination.

I expect Humphrey to consistently follow Lockett into the slot after spending 44% and 51% of his snaps inside in matchups against JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyler Boyd over the past two weeks, respectively.

Lockett and Russell Wilson have an unparalleled chemistry when it comes to creating big plays out of nothing, but the Seahawks' No. 1 pass-game target has totaled two, 12, 14, four, four and five targets in six games this season.

Humphrey has been up to the challenge in locking down the opponent's No. 1 WR in four shadow dates this season ...

... so this probably isn't the week to expect a major bounce-back performance from Lockett. Note that Humphrey helped make up for the meh performance in coverage against the Steelers with what turned out to be a game-winning forced fumble on JuJu in overtime.

DK Metcalf could be the "safer" play in the Seahawks' run-heavy offense. He's averaged a league-high 21 yards per reception through six weeks thanks to Wilson's willingness to give the rookie consistent downfield chances. Metcalf has also had plenty of fantasy-friendly usage near the end zone, as he's one of just 18 players with at least seven targets inside the 20-yard line this season.

Jaron Brown found the end zone twice last week, but played just 54% of the offense's snaps. David Moore (23%) continues to steal more than a few reps from Brown, rendering each as unplayable fantasy options.

TE breakdown: Will Dissly (Achilles) is done for the season. Luke Willson posted a 67% snap rate in relief last week and could work as the offense's every-down TE. Still, Wilson has never made a point of feeding Willson anything resembling a decent target floor over the years, as he's had five or more targets in just six of 84 career games with the Seahawks.

Eagles at Cowboys

Eagles offense

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: There's a chance that DeSean Jackson (abdomen) returns Sunday night, but reports indicate he is most likely still another week or two away. Mack Hollins will continue to work as a low-usage field stretcher during D-Jax's absence.

The entire Eagles passing game should benefit from Byron Jones (hamstring) either missing this game or at least being less than 100%. Jourdan Lewis might be the best No. 4 CB in the league ... but he's still not exactly the same type of threat as the plus-sized Jones.

This week's matchup is setting up best for Alshon Jeffery, who has posted 4-67-1, 4-48-0 and 6-50-1 lines in three full games against the Cowboys since joining the Eagles in 2017. Chidobe Awuzie is rarely too far out of position, but the 2017 second-round pick has struggled to consistently stop opposing WRs at the catch point. Overall, Awuzie has allowed the sixth-most yards per target among 78 CBs that have been targeted at least 10 times this season.

Nelson Agholor has caught 5-of-11 targets for 62 scoreless yards over the last three weeks despite continuing to play a full-time role. He's never found the end zone and has passed 50 yards just once in seven career matchups against the Cowboys. Agholor is nothing more than a contrarian DFS showdown play in this spot.

TE breakdown: Mike Zimmer was the latest coach to confirm that their defense's main goal against the Eagles was to limit Zach Ertz. Carson Wentz's longtime BFF has a rock solid floor with at least four catches and 50 yards in every game this season, but he's found the end zone just once and has yet to reach even 75 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Dallas Goedert has a combined 14 targets over the past three weeks while posting snap rates of 69%, 74% and 71%. Continue to fire up Ertz as a weekly TE1, but Goedert is slowly gaining high-end TE2 standalone value with this type of usage.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Amari Cooper's (quad) status is reportedly in serious question ahead of Sunday night's divisional showdown. Randall Cobb (hip) is also at far less than 100%. Neither managed to practice on Wednesday. Last week Cedrick Wilson replaced Cooper, while Tavon Austin worked as the offense's primary slot WR. I'm more inclined to trust Austin as a dart throw, particularly if Devin Smith is active this time around.

Cooper's absence would lead to Michael Gallup working as the offense's No. 1 pass-game target. Obviously Gallup is a quality season-long play against an Eagles secondary that hasn't come close to slowing down lead outside WRs for the better part of the last season and a half, but there are still a number of concerning factors when attempting to project just how effective this Cowboys Offense will be this week.

Dak Prescott has struggled without stud LT Tyron Smith (ankle) during his short career. This was most notable in 2017, when the Cowboys scored seven, nine, 12 and six points in four games that Smith played a combined three snaps in. RT La'el Collins (knee) is also banged up and shaping up as a game-time decision for Sunday night.

Prescott's splits with and without Amari Cooper have been concerning. Overall, he's posted 170 yards-0 TD-0 INT, 160-1-0, 168-1-2, 255-2-0, 208-1-2, 183-2-0, 273-1-0 and 277-0-0 passing lines in eight games without Cooper since last season.

Eagles CBs Jalen Mills (foot, PUP) and Ron Darby (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday and appear to have a shot at suiting up this week.

The Eagles are one of the league's most-formidable defenses at disrupting the QB, ranking as PFF's No. 6 overall pass rush through six weeks.

Prescott didn't go out of his way to feature any single player with Cooper sidelined for all but three snaps last week, as Gallup (7 targets), Jason Witten (7), Austin (6), Wilson (6) and Ezekiel Elliott (6) were each equally involved.

TE breakdown: Witten made several impressive catches last week, ultimately finishing with a solid 5-57-0 line on a season-high seven targets. He's played on over 80% of the offense's snap in consecutive weeks. Blake Jarwin (43% snaps, 4 targets in Week 6) remains involved, but Witten's chemistry with Prescott and team-high four targets inside the 10-yard line makes the 37 year old worthy of low-end TE1 consideration.

Patriots at Jets

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Both Josh Gordon (knee) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) should be considered questionable for Monday night. The Patriots bumped Julian Edelman out wide with Dorsett sidelined, as Jakobi Meyers ultimately spent 44-of-56 snaps (79%) in the slot. Undrafted rookie Gunner Olszewski is expected to take Gordon's spot in 3-WR sets if Flash is ultimately sidelined.

The Jets Defense isn't bad; they're one of just 12 units to allow fewer than 5.5 yards per play this season. I wouldn't bet against the league's highest-scoring offense having too hard of a time putting up points, but this isn't a cake walk -- particularly with Sam Darnold back under center.

Meyers is the preferred streamer option over Olszewski due to the former receiver's demonstrated chemistry with Tom Brady that dates back to training camp.

Still, Edelman is clearly in the best spot against a Jets Defense he's had little trouble with in recent history.

Week 7, 2015: 5 receptions-54 yards-0 touchdowns (9 targets)

Week 12, 2016: 8-83-0 (11)

Week 16, 2016: 5-89-0 (8)

Week 12, 2018: 4-84-1 (5)

Week 17, 2018: 5-69-1 (6)

Week 3, 2019: 7-62-1 (10)

TE breakdown: Matt LaCosse (knee) played just 15 snaps in Week 6 and doesn't have a timetable for return. Ryan Izzo (98% snaps, 4 targets in Week 6) played nearly every snap with LaCosse sidelined, but we shouldn't necessarily expect this to be the case moving forward after the Patriots re-signed TE Ben Watson. This is a spot to avoid against stud Jets SS Jamal Adams, who is PFF's No. 4 overall safety among 88 qualified players through six weeks.

Projected shadow matchups: Robby Anderson vs. Stephon Gilmore

WR/CB breakdown: Robby Anderson scored an electric 92-yard touchdown last week and remains plenty capable of taking the top off of any defense in the league ... with the exception of the Patriots.

Bill Belichick and company have shut down Anderson literally every chance they've had over the years.

Week 12, 2016: 2 receptions-34 yards-0 touchdowns (2 targets)

Week 16, 2016: 0-0-0 (3)

Week 6, 2017: 4-76-0 (12)

Week 17, 2017: 1-2-0 (3)

Week 12, 2018: 2-22-0 (5)

Week 17, 2018: 3-24-0 (8)

Week 3, 2019: 3-11-0 (5)

Demaryius Thomas caught 4-of-5 targets for 62 scoreless yards in his first game with Darnold. Still, the eventual return of TE Chris Herndon (hamstring), along with more pass-game involvement from Le'Veon Bell (1 target in Week 6) could further reduce the target share of the Jets' No. 3 WR.

This leaves us with Jamison Crowder, who has the "best" matchup in the slot against the Patriots' No. 1 defense in virtually every metric. High-usage slot WRs like Dede Westbrook (4-82-1), Cole Beasley (7-75-0) and Golden Tate (6-69-0, 6-102-1) have found some success when matched up primarily with Jonathan Jones dating back to last season. Still, try to limit your exposure to anyone involved in a Jets Offense presently implied to score a pathetic 16.25 points.

TE breakdown: Herndon (hamstring) is at major risk of limited snaps if he's ultimately able to suit up this week. Full-time TE Ryan Griffin has caught 8-of-10 targets for 45 yards and a score ... this entire season. Avoid this position group until we have reason to believe Herndon will receive a full allotment of snaps.