NFL Week 7 schedule rankings and predictions

NFL Week 7 opens with the New Orleans Saints paying a visit to the Arizona Cardinals in the desert, which is a battle of teams searching for momentum— a middle-of-the-pack game. Prediction: Cardinals, 37-31.

Beyond Thursday night, we’re looking ahead to Sunday and Monday. So which games are worth keeping an eye on? Here’s the Week 7 breakdown, with predictions for each game.

13. Chicago Bears at New England Patriots, MNF

Perfect synergy as Bill Belichick gets the win that pushes him past George Halas on the all-time coaching list. That is the most interesting aspect of this game. Prediction: Patriots, 27-3.

12. Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders

One-win teams get together in Sin City. It is a sin anyone has to watch this game. Prediction: Raiders, 28-13

11. New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

Yes, the Giants are 5-1. However, this comes down to it still being the Giants against a 2-4 Jaguars team that continues to blow games … until now. Prediction: Jaguars, 20-17.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

There is drama with the Buccaneers as Tom Brady seems to have lost that edge. Nothing better than a shot at the Panthers, who are playing for the No. 1 draft pick. Now that Matt Rhule and Robbie Anderson are gone, what intrigue is there in Carolina? None. Prediction: Buccaneers, 31-13.

9. Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur need to get the Green Bay office in high gear. Or any gear other than neutral. Washington’s offense was inept against the Bears and now loses Carson Wentz. Prediction: Packers, 24-10.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

The celebration of the perfect 1972 Miami Dolphins will be the highlight of this one. Mike Tomlin will work his magic and out-coach Mike McDaniel as the Dolphins lose their fourth straight. Prediction: Steelers, 17-10.

7. Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals will provide quite the test for the Falcons’ defense. Good luck trying to stop Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Atlanta’s 3-3 record is puzzling, how did the Falcons win half of their games? Prediction: Bengals, 34-17.

6. Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

The Lions are coming off a bye. Chances are they didn’t figure out what it takes to win. And they get no break by having to play a Dallas team that just lost at Philadelphia. Will Dak Prescott return? It doesn’t matter here. Prediction: Cowboys: 41-20.

5. New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Will Russell Wilson play or will the Broncos turn to Brett Rypien? How close can the staunch Denver defense keep the team in this game? Breece Hall looks like the real deal for Gang Green. Hard to believe the Jets could be 5-2 … but they will. Prediction: Jets, 24-13.

4. Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

AFC North teams duel and the Ravens need to put 60 minutes together in this one. The Browns are sluggish to unimpressive. Hard to believe how the Ravens are 3-3 and had every chance to be 6-0. The reality is this should be a better than .500 team. Prediction: Ravens, 31-20.

3. Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

A sneaky interesting game between NFC West and AFC West teams. The Chargers are banged up and on a short week. Geno Smith has become one of the best stories of the season. This one could be tight and come down to a field goal. Seattle has the better kicker with Dustin Hopkins down. Prediction: Seahawks, 27-24.

2. Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

The Chiefs hope to rebound from the loss to the Bills. It won’t be easy as they head to the Bay Area and will face the 49ers, who also are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Falcons. This is a difficult game to figure but … Prediction: 49ers 34, Chiefs 30.

1. Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Why are the best teams in the AFC South playing for the second time already in Week 7? This game should be in Week 17 or 18 to determine the division title. The Colts are somehow 3-2-1. They need to put it together for 60 minutes, not 30 or 15. They have yet to show they can do that. Prediction: Titans, 31-28.

