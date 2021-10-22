NFL Week 7 Schedule Power Rankings

What to watch: NFL Week 7

The Denver Broncos met the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night to kick things off in Week 7, which leaves 12 NFL games on the schedule this weekend— plenty of testing times for knockout pools and fantasy team owners. So how does the Week 7 schedule stack up? Let’s take a look…

12. Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

There should be a lot of points in this game. However, neither the Falcons nor the Dolphins stir any interest. Both are playing out the season… and it is only October. One has to wonder why Miami was stuck playing the week after a game in London?

11. Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

The most exciting element of this game is Sam Darnold returning to MetLife Stadium. Too bad the season opener against the New York Jets was in North Carolina. Swapping places for those games would have made this a compelling matchup.

10. New York Jets at New England Patriots

They play twice a year. The Patriots own the Jets. New England is a shell of what it was, but will still likely tame Gang Green. Should Bill Belichick & Co. fall to the Jets, they will become more intriguing for all the wrong reasons.

9. Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers

The Niners are another team riddled with injuries. The Colts are showing some life, but there isn’t enough to make this intriguing. It’s going to take more than Jonathan Taylor’s long gainers to make this fascinating.

8. Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

The Washington Football Team is far more worth following for the off-field stuff than what the players are doing against their opponents in 2021. Aaron Rodgers is always good for a highlight or great quotes or two. That’s what we have to look forward to in this NFC East-NFC North duel.

7. Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals

The main reason this game ranks as highly as it does is the Arizona Cardinals are the last unbeaten team. Otherwise, this would likely have a No. 13 next to it.

6. Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady gets a chance for redemption against the team that defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Get the idea the Chicago Bears and everyone else is going to pay for mocking the GOAT over losing track of downs.

5. Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are worth following because of the drama around Jon Gruden’s exit and how the Silver & Black rebounded from it. Derek Carr and the offense come off a sparking performance against Denver. Can they make it two in a row? Philly’s offense has its moments so this one could be good for some big plays.

4. New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

A Monday Night matchup is another opportunity for Geno Smith to make some sort of impression on other teams. (Hard to believe the fairytale NBC tried to spin about Russell Wilson’s injury is a chance for a revival of the backup QB’s career, and it could make other teams want him.) The Saints don’t have Drew Brees anymore. Jameis Winston usually attracts attention for throwing balls to opponents.

3. Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay. Need we say anymore?

2. Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

This is a cool AFC North clash. The Bengals come in 4-2 and are no longer foes for teams to steamroll. That said, the Baltimore Ravens are rolling and could put Cincinnati in a vice lock quickly if Zac Taylor isn’t careful.

1. Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

This is intriguing on many levels. Are Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs back on stride? The Titans come off a great win over the Buffalo Bills, which hypes this plenty. Will the Chiefs be below .500 after 7 games? The unheard-of thought could happen if they fail to come up strong.

