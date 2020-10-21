NFL Week 7 odds: Hey, Eagles are finally favorites again as they match up with Giants

Hey, the Eagles are finally favorites again as they match up with Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A chance to grab first place in the NFC East is on the line for the Eagles (1-4-1 overall, 2-4 against the spread — ATS). The Birds are 4.5-point home favorites versus the Giants (1-5 overall, 3-3 ATS), according to NBC Sports' betting partner PointsBet.

Before diving into the matchup, let’s look at the latest odds to win the division.

These numbers to win the NFC East are surely worth monitoring if the Eagles pull off the victory against the Giants. A lot has changed in a short amount of time. Prior to their Week 4 win at San Francisco, the Eagles were +270 to be crowned division champs. Now that number has been cut in half to +135 ($10 bet to win $13.50).

Back to Week 7: the Eagles are 0-2-1 straight up and 0-3 ATS as favorites this season. However, the Birds have quite a bit of success on Thursdays, winning their last five straight up and ATS, per Rotoworld. Overall, the Eagles are 12-5 straight up and ATS on Thursdays.

The Giants have lost four consecutive straight up and ATS on Thursdays. Even worse for New York, the Eagles have won seven straight and 11 of their last 12 games versus Big Blue.

Neither team is lighting it up on the scoreboard this season. The Eagles are ranked 27th in total offense while the Giants are tied for 31st. However, both teams' strength lies on their defense with New York ranked 12th and the Eagles at 16th. This may explain why the over/under on total points has dipped to 44 (total peaked at 45.5 on PointsBet).

Carson Wentz will be without Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz; however, it appears he’ll be getting DeSean Jackson back in the lineup. Wentz’s over/under is at 248.5 passing yards. For the season, he’s averaging 233.5 yards per game in the air.

No Sanders means Boston Scott will get the chance to shoulder the load in the Birds’ backfield. Scott’s over/under on rushing yards is at 49.5 and he’ll have the challenge of breaking through the eighth-best defense against the run. Scott has played 19 career games (three starts) and eclipsed that 49.5 yard mark only twice. One of those was last season in Week 17 versus the Giants when he racked up 54 rushing and 84 receiving yards.

Never did I think I would be writing about Travis Fulgham’s over/under on receiving yards but here we are. Wentz’s new favorite target is listed at 55.5. He’s gone over that number and scored in each of the last three games. Fulgham is +180 ($10 bet to win $18) to score a touchdown and +1050 ($10 bet to win $105) to be the game’s first player to reach the end zone.

The Eagles had to deal with a very good Ravens team that has now won nine games in a row on the road straight up. The same cannot be said for the Giants, who have lost eight of their last nine games away from North Jersey, but from a betting perspective, they are winners of six straight ATS on the road.