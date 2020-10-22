NFL Week 7 odds, betting lines: In no surprise, Bills huge favorite over Jets

The Buffalo Bills were underdogs one time so far in 2020, and it was their most recent game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Entering that game which went down as a 26-17 loss, the Chiefs were up to 5.5 favorites.

But as is the case for many teams in the NFL, when the New York Jets are the next team up on your slate… you’re going to be back on the good side of things when it comes to sportsbooks. That’s massively the case for Buffalo heading into Week 7.

According to BetMGM, the Bills open as huge 13-point favorites over the Jets in Week 7. Not only is that big, considering the fact that Buffalo’s on the road? It’s even bigger. If this one was at Bills Stadium, the Bills could’ve been up to 16-point favorites. But regardless, the Bills’ huge spread edge is still by far the largest in the NFL’s Week 7. The next closest is the Chiefs’ advantage over the Broncos which is at -10.

In terms of the rest of our odds here, the Bills actually aren’t that high. Could be because of the Jets, though. The Bills-Jets over/ under is at 45, second-lowest in most sportsbooks heading into the weekend.

The moneyline reads Bills (-105) and Jets (-115).

