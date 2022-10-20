NFL Week 7 matchups: Chiefs meet 49ers in Super Bowl LIV rematch; Tua Tagovailoa returns for Miami

The Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the NFL’s lone undefeated team, are on a bye this week. The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are the only three teams with just one loss. Ten teams have a winning record, and 10 teams are 3-3 entering Week 7, including the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, last year’s Super Bowl participants.

This week kicks off in Arizona as the Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. The week concludes in New England when the Patriots battle the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Here’s USA TODAY Sports’ NFL Week 7 preview:

(2-4) New Orleans Saints vs. (2-4) Arizona Cardinals

The all-time regular-season series between these two clubs is all tied, 15-15. DeAndre Hopkins returns to a Cardinals team in need of a spark. Arizona’s lost eight consecutive games at home dating back to last season. Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was drafted by the Cardinals in 2013. Mathieu totaled 308 tackles and 11 interceptions in five seasons in Arizona.

Lamar Jackson has burned defenses with his arm and legs this season.

Nick Chubb is the NFL’s rushing yards leader (649), but Cleveland’s lost three straight games. Lamar Jackson is averaging 212 passing yards and 75 rushing yards per game this season. Jackson leads the NFL in average yards per rush (8.1). Baltimore’s won four of its past five versus Cleveland.

(3-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. (1-5) Carolina Panthers

The Bucs have won four in a row against the Panthers. Tom Brady is 10-4 versus the NFC South since 2020. Christian McCaffrey gained 158 of Carolina’s 203 total yards in Week 6. The Panthers rank last in the NFL in total offense.

(3-3) Atlanta Falcons vs. (3-3) Cincinnati Bengals

Last week, Marcus Mariota became the third player in NFL history to have at least two touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and a completion percentage of 90% or better (min. 10 attempts) in a single game. Ja’Marr Chase had a season-best 132 receiving yards last week. Chase has seven games with at least 100 receiving yards.

(1-4) Detroit Lions vs. (4-2) Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are optimistic Dak Prescott will play after missing the previous five games with a fractured right thumb. The Cowboys have a league-best 24 sacks. Micah Parsons is tied for second in the NFL with six sacks. The Lions average 411 yards a game, which ranks second in the league.

(5-1) New York Giants vs. (2-4) Jacksonville Jaguars

Saquon Barkley ranks No. 2 in the NFL in rushing (616). Kayvon Thibodeaux recorded his first career sack and forced fumble last week. The Giants are off to their best start since 2009. Travis Etienne has tallied 100-plus yards from scrimmage in two straight games.

(3-2-1) Indianapolis Colts vs. (3-2) Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' Week 4 win over the Colts.

Tennessee’s won four straight versus Indy. Derrick Henry has averaged 136.5 yards from scrimmage in past six games against the Colts. Matt Ryan has a league-high 170 completions. Michael Pittman set career-highs and in both receptions (13) and receiving yards (134) in Week 6.

(3-3) Green Bay Packers vs. (2-4) Washington Commanders

Aaron Rodgers averages 309.7 passing yards per game versus Washington. He has 14 touchdowns and one interception in six career games against Washington. Taylor Heinicke will get the start for the Commanders. He passed for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season.

(4-2) New York Jets vs. (2-4) Denver Broncos

Denver’s defense ranks in the top five in total defense and points allowed, but Denver’s offense ranks last in points per game. Garrett Wilson leads all AFC rookies with 290 receiving yards, and rookie Breece Hall is the team leader in rushing yards (391) and third in receiving yards (218).

(1-3-1) Houston Texans vs. (1-4) Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby is tied for second in the NFL in sacks (6). Josh Jacobs ranks third in rushing yards (490). Daniel Carlson’s successfully made 15 field goals, which is tied for first in the NFL. Dameon Pierce leads all rookies with 412 rushing yards.

(3-3) Seattle Seahawks vs. (4-2) Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have won three consecutive games and have the NFL’s third ranked passing offense. Seattle’s Geno Smith has the top passer rating in the NFC (108.1). Khalil Mack is tied for second in the NFL in sacks.

(4-2) Kansas City Chiefs vs. (3-3) San Francisco 49ers

A Super Bowl 54 rematch. The Chiefs rank first in points per game (29.8) and have a top-five offense. San Francisco has the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense. The 49ers have four players with at least three sacks this season.

(2-4) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (3-3) Miami Dolphins

After spending the past two weeks in concussion protocol, Tua Tagovailoa is slated to come back this week. Miami’s lost three straight games after starting the season 3-0. The Steelers’ Najee Harris has a touchdown in each of his six career games in primetime. The Dolphins will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their perfect season on Sunday.

(2-4) Chicago Bears vs. (3-3) New England Patriots

Bill Belichick can gain sole possession of second place on the career wins list with a win. He’s currently tied with Hall of Famer George Halas (324) on the career wins list. The Bears have lost three straight and have the league’s worst passing offense.

