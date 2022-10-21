NFL Week 7 injury report roundup: Rashad Fenton out, Joe Thuney questionable for Chiefs

Week Seven of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Cardinals and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Chiefs at 49ers

The Chiefs ruled CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) out for Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV rematch. DE Mike Danna (calf) and G Joe Thuney (ankle) are both listed as questionable after practicing the last two days.

The biggest question for the 49ers is whether RB Christian McCaffrey will play days after being traded by the Panthers. On the injury front, CB Charvarius Ward (groin) and S Taloanoa Hufanga (concussion) are listed as questionable while DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) is out. DE Nick Bosa (groin), T Trent Williams (ankle), and S Jimmie Ward (hand) are all off the injury report.

Falcons at Bengals

CB Dee Alford (hamstring) and WR Jared Bernhardt (groin) are out for the Falcons.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will play, but DE Jeffrey Gunter (knee), DT Josh Tupou (calf), and LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) have been ruled out. WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

Browns at Ravens

The Browns have ruled out T Joe Haeg (concussion), G Wyatt Teller (calf), and CB Denzel Ward (concussion) for Sunday. DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and DE Isaac Rochell (knee) are both listed as questionable.

TE Mark Andrews (knee) returned to Ravens practice Friday and is listed as questionable along with WR Rashod Bateman (foot), G Ben Cleveland (foot), LB Justin Houston (groin, not injury related), T Morgan Moses (heel), CB Marcus Peters (not injury related, quad), and FB Patrick Ricard (knee). RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) was ruled out and is reportedly facing an extended absence.

Colts at Titans

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is set to return for the Colts while WR Keke Coutee (concussion), LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back), and DE Kwity Paye (ankle) have been ruled out.

FB Tory Carter (neck), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (foot), and LB Joseph Jones (knee) are out for the Titans. WR Kyle Philips (hamstring) is their lone questionable player.

Buccaneers at Panthers

TE Cameron Brate (neck), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), WR Julio Jones (knee), and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep) are out for the Bucs. CB Carlton Davis (hip), S Mike Edwards (elbow), and G Shaq Mason (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) is doubtful and P.J. Walker has already been announced as this Sunday’s starter. DT Matt Ioannidis (concussion) is also listed as doubtful. S Sean Chandler (hamstring), C Pat Elflein (hip), CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (ribs), CB Donte Jackson (ankle), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), T Taylor Moton (knee), and WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Giants at Jaguars

The Giants will play in Jacksonville without CB Cordale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and LB Oshane Ximines (quadricep). C Jon Feliciano (groin) and S Jason Pinnock (ankle) are listed as questionable.

WR Jamal Agnew (knee) and CB Shaquill Griffin (back) are out for the Jaguars. DT Folorunso Fatukasi (quadricep), DT DaVon Hamilton (foot), WR Marvin Jones (hamstring), and LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf) are listed as questionable.

Lions at Cowboys

WR D.J. Chark (ankle), DE Charles Harris (groin), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), T Matt Nelson (calf), and CB Bobby Price (knee) will not play for the Lions. LB Chris Board (knee), DT John Cominsky (wrist), CB Will Harris (hip), WR Josh Reynolds (knee), and RB D'Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) make up their questionable contingent.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) is set to make his long-awaited return to action. T Matt Waletzko (shoulder) is out and is the only Cowboys player with an injury designation.

Packers at Commanders

WR Randall Cobb (ankle), C Jake Hanson (biceps), and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) have been ruled out for the Packers.

The Commanders ruled out WR Dyami Brown (groin), CB William Jackson (back), TE Logan Thomas (calf), QB Carson Wentz (right finger), and RB Jonathan Williams (knee). TE John Bates (hamstring), T Samuel Cosmi (finger), and WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Jets at Broncos

The Jets ruled DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) out early in the week and WR Elijah Moore (not injury related) will not play after asking to be traded on Thursday. S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) is set for a game-time decision. Brett Rypien will start if he doesn’t go. LB Josey Jewell (knee), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), G Quinn Meinerz (foot), and DT DeShawn Williams (back) are also in the questionable category. CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) is out and S Caden Sterns (hip) is listed as doubtful.

Texans at Raiders

The Texans ruled out DE Jonathan Greenard (calf). T Austin Deculus (ankle), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle), and WR Chris Moore (hip) are listed as questionable.

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) is out for the Raiders. LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), WR Mack Hollins (heel), and WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) drew questionable tags.

Seahawks at Chargers

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is questionable for the Seahawks after missing practice this week. CB Sidney Jones (groin) has the same tag while CB Artie Burns (groin), WR Penny Hart (hamstring), and G Gabe Jackson (knee, hip) are listed as doubtful. CB Isaiah Dunn (hamstring) will not play.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is listed as questionable to make his first appearance since the first week of the regular season. DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) joins Allen in that group. K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), RB Joshua Kelley (knee), WR Josh Palmer (concussion), and TE Donald Parham (concussion) are all out.

Steelers at Dolphins

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) was cleared by doctors and will start on Sunday night. WR Steven Sims (hamstring) won’t play, CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) is considered doubtful, and CB James Pierre (hip, knee) is listed as questionable.

T Terron Armstead (toe), CB Xavien Howard (groin), CB Kader Kohou (abdomen), T Greg Little (Achilles), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring), QB Skylar Thompson (right thumb), WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), and DT Christian Wilkins (hand) make up a sizable group of questionable Dolphins. CB Keion Crossen (knee) is listed as doubtful.

