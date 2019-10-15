NFL Week 7 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (ankle) appears to be trending towards a return after practicing in a limited fashion last week. His return would delegate Pharoh Cooper and Andy Isabella back to the bench.
Ravens WR Marquise Brown (ankle) is still considered day to day. Coach John Harbaugh noted that Brown will have a shot to play if he's able to return to practice this week.
Bills RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) is tentatively expected to return to action following the Bills' Week 6 bye. Singletary's presence would likely push T.J. Yeldon out of the offense almost entirely.
Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) and WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) had a bye week to heal, but each is dealing with a serious injury that could potentially lead to additional rest.
Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) still doesn't have a timetable for return, but he did get in some limited practices last week. It'd be surprising if Green isn't back in action after the team's Week 9 bye at the very latest. Until then, Auden Tate should continue to get plenty of opportunities to show off his talent.
Cowboys WR Amari Cooper's (quad) status is reportedly in serious question ahead of Sunday's crucial matchup against the Eagles. The rest of the offense is also all sorts of banged up, as none of LT Tyron Smith (ankle), RT La'el Collins (knee) and slot WR Randall Cobb (hip, back) are guaranteed to suit up this week. Cedrick Wilson and Devin Smith are the top candidates to see additional snaps if Cooper and Cobb are again sidelined.
Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is reportedly not dealing with a serious injury and has a real shot to suit up Thursday night after starting the week off with a limited practice.
Packers WRs Davante Adams (toe) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are each looking very questionable for Week 7. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard would work in 3-WR sets if both Adams and Allison are ultimately sidelined.
Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) reportedly has a decent chance to suit up Thursday night against the Broncos. The presence of both Tyreek Hill and Watkins could lead to a committee of sorts between Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle as the offense's No. 3 WR.
Rams RB Todd Gurley (quad) didn't suit up in Week 6 and should be considered questionable for Week 7. Malcolm Brown worked as the lead back in his absence, although Darrell Henderson impressed and was also involved. The Rams will unfortunately be without LG Joseph Noteboom (knee, IR) and CB Aqib Talib (ribs, IR) for at least eight weeks.
Patriots WRs Josh Gordon (knee) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) are each hurting ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Jets. Extended rest from their Week 6 Thursday night win over the Giants should help.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) is trending towards a return, while both of Evan Engram (knee) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) were at least spotted at the Giants' unofficial Monday practice.
Raiders WR Tyrell Williams (foot) has a bye week to get right and is trending towards suiting up Sunday against the Packers.
Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is reportedly aiming to return this week, although additional reports suggest he could still be a week or two away. Mack Hollins will continue to work as the offense's field-stretcher WR if D-Jax remains sidelined.
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) continues to function at less than 100%, setting up Chris Carson for more three-down workloads and C.J. Prosise for backup RB duties.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel (groin) is day to day. His absence would lead to enhanced snap shares for Richie James and Kendrick Bourne.
Seahawks TE Will Dissly (Achilles) will miss the remainder of the season. Luke Willson will take over as the offense's lead TE.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Week 7
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ezekiel Turner
ARI
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
C
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
CB
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
P
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
WR
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
RT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ty Nskehe
BUF
T
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Mitch Trubisky
CHI
QB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Andre Smith
CIN
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Thigh
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Clavicle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Hip, back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Connor McGovern
DAL
G
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
Ja'Waun James
DEN
T
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DEN
DE
Ribs
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
Ron Leary
DEN
G
Shoulder
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DEN
NT
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DEN
DE
Hip
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DL
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Amani Oruwanye
DET
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Robert Tonyan
GNB
TE
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
G
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RT
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Hamstring
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Shak Taylor
IND
CB
Chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Abdominal
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
CB
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DE
Oblique
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Foot, ankle
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
QB
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
RB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LT
Core
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Groin
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
Chris Jones
KAN
DT
Groin
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
KAN
LG
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Thumb
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
KAN
T
Groin
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
KAN
DT
Elbow
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Badgley
LAC
K
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
RB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
C
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
T
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
RB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Jaw
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Joe Noteboom
LAR
LG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
CB
Ribs
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
G
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DL
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Julian Davenport
MIA
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
RG
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
QB
Thumb
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
RB
Knee, ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
RB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
S
Chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
TE
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
K
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
DL
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Scott Simonson
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Foot, ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
J.J. Nelson
OAK
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Face
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Justin Ellis
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Season
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Tim Jernigan
PHI
DT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
LT
Biceps
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LT
Leg
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
FB
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LT
Holdout
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
John Harvey-Clemons
WAS
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
G
Chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
T
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-