NFL Week 7 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (ankle) appears to be trending towards a return after practicing in a limited fashion last week. His return would delegate Pharoh Cooper and Andy Isabella back to the bench.

  • Ravens WR Marquise Brown (ankle) is still considered day to day. Coach John Harbaugh noted that Brown will have a shot to play if he's able to return to practice this week.

  • Bills RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) is tentatively expected to return to action following the Bills' Week 6 bye. Singletary's presence would likely push T.J. Yeldon out of the offense almost entirely.

  • Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) and WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) had a bye week to heal, but each is dealing with a serious injury that could potentially lead to additional rest.

  • Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) still doesn't have a timetable for return, but he did get in some limited practices last week. It'd be surprising if Green isn't back in action after the team's Week 9 bye at the very latest. Until then, Auden Tate should continue to get plenty of opportunities to show off his talent.

  • Cowboys WR Amari Cooper's (quad) status is reportedly in serious question ahead of Sunday's crucial matchup against the Eagles. The rest of the offense is also all sorts of banged up, as none of LT Tyron Smith (ankle), RT La'el Collins (knee) and slot WR Randall Cobb (hip, back) are guaranteed to suit up this week. Cedrick Wilson and Devin Smith are the top candidates to see additional snaps if Cooper and Cobb are again sidelined.

  • Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is reportedly not dealing with a serious injury and has a real shot to suit up Thursday night after starting the week off with a limited practice.

  • Packers WRs Davante Adams (toe) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are each looking very questionable for Week 7. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard would work in 3-WR sets if both Adams and Allison are ultimately sidelined.

  • Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) reportedly has a decent chance to suit up Thursday night against the Broncos. The presence of both Tyreek Hill and Watkins could lead to a committee of sorts between Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle as the offense's No. 3 WR.

  • Rams RB Todd Gurley (quad) didn't suit up in Week 6 and should be considered questionable for Week 7. Malcolm Brown worked as the lead back in his absence, although Darrell Henderson impressed and was also involved. The Rams will unfortunately be without LG Joseph Noteboom (knee, IR) and CB Aqib Talib (ribs, IR) for at least eight weeks.

  • Patriots WRs Josh Gordon (knee) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) are each hurting ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Jets. Extended rest from their Week 6 Thursday night win over the Giants should help.

  • Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) is trending towards a return, while both of Evan Engram (knee) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) were at least spotted at the Giants' unofficial Monday practice.

  • Raiders WR Tyrell Williams (foot) has a bye week to get right and is trending towards suiting up Sunday against the Packers.

  • Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is reportedly aiming to return this week, although additional reports suggest he could still be a week or two away. Mack Hollins will continue to work as the offense's field-stretcher WR if D-Jax remains sidelined.

  • Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) continues to function at less than 100%, setting up Chris Carson for more three-down workloads and C.J. Prosise for backup RB duties.

  • 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (groin) is day to day. His absence would lead to enhanced snap shares for Richie James and Kendrick Bourne.

  • Seahawks TE Will Dissly (Achilles) will miss the remainder of the season. Luke Willson will take over as the offense's lead TE.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Week 7

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Charles Washington

ARI

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirk

ARI

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Allen

ARI

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dennis Gardeck

ARI

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ezekiel Turner

ARI

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Max Garcia

ARI

C

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Gilbert

ARI

OL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

ATL

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Desmond Trufant

ATL

CB

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Wile

ATL

P

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keanu Neal

ATL

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lindstrom

ATL

G

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jimmy Smith

BAL

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marquise Brown

BAL

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Onwuasor

BAL

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

DeShon Elliott

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Jefferson

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taron Johnson

BUF

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyler Kroft

BUF

TE

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Singletary

BUF

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Thompson

BUF

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Foster

BUF

WR

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cody Ford

BUF

RT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Murphy

BUF

DE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ty Nskehe

BUF

T

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Harrison Phillips

BUF

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrel Dodson

BUF

LB

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Bilal Nichols

CHI

DT

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Akiem Hicks

CHI

DT

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Taylor Gabriel

CHI

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mitch Trubisky

CHI

QB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ted Larsen

CHI

G

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

CHI

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cordy Glenn

CIN

T

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andre Smith

CIN

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Glasgow

CIN

DT

Thigh

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carlos Dunlap

CIN

DE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dre Kirkpatrick

CIN

CB

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

John Miller

CIN

G

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Darqueze Dennard

CIN

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Kerry Wynn

CIN

DE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Ross

CIN

WR

Clavicle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Phillips

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyron Smith

DAL

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

La'el Collins

DAL

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Randall Cobb

DAL

WR

Hip, back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Amari Cooper

DAL

WR

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Byron Jones

DAL

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Brown

DAL

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dorance Armstrong

DAL

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Kavon Frazier

DAL

S

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Connor McGovern

DAL

G

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Callahan

DEN

CB

Foot

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Ja'Waun James

DEN

T

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Shelby Harris

DEN

DE

Ribs

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Duke Dawson

DEN

CB

Foot

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Ron Leary

DEN

G

Shoulder

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Mike Purcell

DEN

NT

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Emmanuel Sanders

DEN

WR

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Derek Wolfe

DEN

DE

Hip

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Bradley Chubb

DEN

OLB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Patrick

DEN

WR

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Daniels

DET

DT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Da'shawn Hand

DET

DL

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quandre Diggs

DET

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Amani Oruwanye

DET

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Davante Adams

GNB

WR

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Brown

GNB

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darnell Savage

GNB

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Tonyan

GNB

TE

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Geronimo Allison

GNB

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kenny Stills

HOU

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Mancz

HOU

G

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Taiwan Jones

HOU

RB

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Johnathan Joseph

HOU

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tytus Howard

HOU

RT

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Roby

HOU

CB

Hamstring

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Cunningham

HOU

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Leonard

IND

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Hooker

IND

S

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyquan Lewis

IND

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Shak Taylor

IND

CB

Chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kenny Moore

IND

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Zaire Franklin

IND

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Parris Campbell

IND

WR

Abdominal

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Clayton Geathers

IND

S

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kemoko Turay

IND

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Oliver

JAX

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Ramsey

JAX

CB

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lerentee McCray

JAX

DE

Oblique

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marqise Lee

JAX

WR

Foot, ankle

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Hayden

JAX

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James O'Shaughnessy

JAX

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Foles

JAX

QB

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alfred Blue

JAX

RB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Fisher

KAN

LT

Core

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Dorian O'Daniel

KAN

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Sammy Watkins

KAN

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Anthony Hitchens

KAN

LB

Groin

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Chris Jones

KAN

DT

Groin

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Andrew Wylie

KAN

LG

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Kendall Fuller

KAN

CB

Thumb

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Cameron Erving

KAN

T

Groin

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Derrick Nnadi

KAN

DT

Elbow

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Badgley

LAC

K

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Jackson

LAC

RB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nasir Adderley

LAC

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Melvin Ingram

LAC

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Pouncey

LAC

C

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dontrelle Inman

LAC

WR

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adrian Phillips

LAC

S

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

T

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Todd Gurley

LAR

RB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Clay Matthews

LAR

LB

Jaw

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

John Johnson

LAR

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Noteboom

LAR

LG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Aqib Talib

LAR

CB

Ribs

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jakeem Grant

MIA

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jesse Davis

MIA

G

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Xavien Howard

MIA

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ken Webster

MIA

CB

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Moss

MIA

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Nkemdiche

MIA

DL

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

James Crawford

MIA

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Julian Davenport

MIA

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Ledbetter

MIA

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentrell Brothers

MIN

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Kline

MIN

RG

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Riley Reiff

MIN

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Brees

NOR

QB

Thumb

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Hendrickson

NOR

DE

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tre'Quan Smith

NOR

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alvin Kamara

NOR

RB

Knee, ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rex Burkhead

NWE

RB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Dorsett

NWE

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Gordon

NWE

WR

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Chung

NWE

S

Chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt LaCosse

NWE

TE

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

J.C. Jackson

NWE

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dont'a Hightower

NWE

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jakob Johnson

NWE

FB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Develin

NWE

FB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephen Gostkowski

NWE

K

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

N'Keal Harry

NWE

WR

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Saquon Barkley

NYG

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Olsen Pierre

NYG

DL

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Wayne Gallman

NYG

RB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Evan Engram

NYG

TE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sterling Shepard

NYG

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Connelly

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Shepard

NYG

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

C.J. Mosley

NYJ

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Henry Anderson

NYJ

DL

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trenton Cannon

NYJ

RB

Foot, ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Herndon

NYJ

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kelvin Beachum

NYJ

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Steve McLendon

NYJ

DT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Albert McClellan

NYJ

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kelechi Osemele

NYJ

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Franklin-Myers

NYJ

DL

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Shepherd

NYJ

DL

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Gabe Jackson

OAK

G

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dwayne Harris

OAK

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Clelin Ferrell

OAK

DE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Nelson

OAK

WR

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrell Williams

OAK

WR

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Richie Incognito

OAK

G

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Devey

OAK

G

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquel Lee

OAK

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Abram

OAK

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Johnson

OAK

CB

Face

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vontaze Burfict

OAK

LB

Season

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Abdomen

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Jernigan

PHI

DT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ronald Darby

PHI

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Avonte Maddox

PHI

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darren Sproles

PHI

RB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Peters

PHI

LT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nigel Bradham

PHI

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Mills

PHI

DB

Foot

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Clement

PHI

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Fluker

SEA

G

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ethan Pocic

SEA

G

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Duane Brown

SEA

LT

Biceps

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashaad Penny

SEA

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Will Dissly

SEA

TE

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ed Dickson

SEA

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike McGlinchey

SFO

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Staley

SFO

LT

Leg

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Deebo Samuel

SFO

WR

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ahkello Witherspoon

SFO

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kyle Juszczyk

SFO

FB

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Celek

SFO

TE

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Milton

TEN

CB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Wake

TEN

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sharif Finch

TEN

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

TEN

RB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jayon Brown

TEN

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jeffery Simmons

TEN

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Williams

WAS

LT

Holdout

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Vernon Davis

WAS

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

John Harvey-Clemons

WAS

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Wes Martin

WAS

G

Chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Donald Penn

WAS

T

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Deshazor Everett

WAS

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Thompson

WAS

RB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jerome Cunningham

WAS

TE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

WAS

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

