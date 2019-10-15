NFL Week 7 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (ankle) appears to be trending towards a return after practicing in a limited fashion last week. His return would delegate Pharoh Cooper and Andy Isabella back to the bench.

Ravens WR Marquise Brown (ankle) is still considered day to day. Coach John Harbaugh noted that Brown will have a shot to play if he's able to return to practice this week.

Bills RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) is tentatively expected to return to action following the Bills' Week 6 bye. Singletary's presence would likely push T.J. Yeldon out of the offense almost entirely.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) and WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) had a bye week to heal, but each is dealing with a serious injury that could potentially lead to additional rest.

Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) still doesn't have a timetable for return, but he did get in some limited practices last week. It'd be surprising if Green isn't back in action after the team's Week 9 bye at the very latest. Until then, Auden Tate should continue to get plenty of opportunities to show off his talent.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

